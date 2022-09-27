ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man serving life sentence for deadly Las Vegas Strip bombing escapes from prison

By Nexstar Media Wire, David Charns
KREX
KREX
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – The man convicted for making a bomb that killed another man outside a Las Vegas Strip resort escaped from prison Tuesday, sources told Nexstar’s KLAS.

Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, 42, was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole at the Southern Desert Correctional Center after he was convicted of murder, records showed.

Corrections officers determined Duarte-Herrera was missing at 7 a.m. Tuesday, officials said in a news release. A search for him began around 8 a.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rc0Dl_0iCpi00p00
Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, 42, is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for murder at the Southern Desert Correctional Center, records showed. (NDOC/KLAS)

It was not until 1 p.m. that Nevada Department of Corrections officials issued a news release on the matter, confirming the 8 News Now Investigators’ earlier reporting.

Duarte-Herrera is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31AJVO_0iCpi00p00
The crime scene as seen from above the parking garage. (KLAS)

Duarte-Herrera and another man were convicted in 2009 for the killing of a 24-year-old man who died when a bomb, hidden in a coffee cup, exploded. The incident happened inside a parking garage at the Luxor hotel in 2007.

A spokesperson for Las Vegas Metro police said the department was aware of the missing convicted murderer and officers were being vigilant.

U.S. Marshals were also assisting in the search.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

