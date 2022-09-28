ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Flight attendants demand better planning from airlines

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff Report
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ft3HZ_0iCphzMk00

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Flight attendants from two major airlines rallied at both Chicago airports Monday to complain about working conditions.

Dozens of United Airlines flight attendants marched in the space between Terminal 1 and 2 at O’Hare. They say United did not hire enough workers at the airline operations center ahead of an anticipated crush of summer travelers.

Scott Pejas, local council president of the Association of Flight Attendants, says flight attendants had to wait for hours to find out where they were going and where they would stay at the end of their run.

Meantime, Southwest Airlines flight attendants rallied outside Midway Airport, on their day off.

United Airlines tells WBBM that it is working to reduce wait times for crew assignments.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!
Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Two Illinois cities make list of best places to live in the U.S.

CHICAGO - A Chicago neighborhood and a western suburb have made the list of best places to live in the United States in 2022-2023, according to a new report. Digital platform Money released the rankings Thursday, revealing the top 50 places to live in the U.S. based on the most employment opportunities, racial, economic and cultural diversity, and management of cost of living in today's markets factoring in inflation.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Industry
Chicago, IL
Industry
Chicago, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midway Airport#Southwest Airlines#Audacy#Wbbm Newsradio Facebook
QSR magazine

Bonchon to Open in Melrose Park, Illinois

Bonchon, the wildly popular Korean fried chicken restaurant concept with over 115 U.S. locations, announced today that it has signed a lease to open a 2,800 square foot location at 900 W North Avenue within the Winston Plaza shopping center. The forthcoming restaurant will bring the brand’s world-famous signature menu to the market, which includes hand-battered, double-fried, crispy Korean fried chicken.
MELROSE PARK, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
United Airlines
NBC Chicago

The Food Guy: A Taste of New Orleans in Chicago

The Great Migration brought African American food traditions to Chicago, but cajun and creole dishes from New Orleans have been harder to find. According to NBC 5's Food Guy Steve Dolinsky, there’s a new restaurant in Hyde Park focusing on a few dishes from the Big Easy. Heaven on Seven in the Loop was a pioneer in Chicago, but finding places making gumbo and po’boys has been a challenge ever since. Enter the James Beard Award-winning chef from Virtue in Hyde Park, who saw a space just down the street become available, and thus, provide an opportunity to share his love of New Orleans food culture.
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy