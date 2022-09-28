Flight attendants demand better planning from airlines

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Flight attendants from two major airlines rallied at both Chicago airports Monday to complain about working conditions.

Dozens of United Airlines flight attendants marched in the space between Terminal 1 and 2 at O’Hare. They say United did not hire enough workers at the airline operations center ahead of an anticipated crush of summer travelers.

Scott Pejas, local council president of the Association of Flight Attendants, says flight attendants had to wait for hours to find out where they were going and where they would stay at the end of their run.

Meantime, Southwest Airlines flight attendants rallied outside Midway Airport, on their day off.

United Airlines tells WBBM that it is working to reduce wait times for crew assignments.

