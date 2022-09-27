ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rhodycigar.com

Students, community speak out against new Narragansett renter requirement

Forum speakers clash over student representation, town identity. Starting this academic year, the Narragansett Town Council is only allowing three unrelated undergraduate students to live together in any Narragansett rental property. On Sept. 19, Narragansett’s Town Council opened the floor to concerns regarding both the zoning ordinance and the new...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
commonwealthmagazine.org

Teachers union leader dismisses focus on college and careers

THE SUCCESSION OF state legislators and teachers who testified before the state board of education last month came with detailed arguments against a proposal to raise the minimum passing score on the 10th grade MCAS exam. Max Page came with a blistering condemnation of the entire foundation of the state’s education system.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
theweektoday.com

Marion Conservation Commission approves golf club restoration plan

MARION — With a vote to approve a revised restoration plan for damaged wetland areas at the Marion Golf Club, the Marion Conservation Commission ended a months-long dispute with the club. On June 9, the commission issued an enforcement order against the Marion Golf Club, which the club called...
MARION, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marion, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Marion, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
Boston 25 News WFXT

Massachusetts town listed in Fortune’s 25 Best Places to Live for Families

BROOKLINE, Mass. — A Massachusetts town has been recognized in Fortune’s 25 Best Places to Live for Families. Fortune analyzed nearly 2,000 cities and towns across the United States to identify the top places that meet the needs of multigenerational families and Brookline, Mass. was ranked number 16 in Fortune’s top 25.
BROOKLINE, MA
theweektoday.com

Learn about Buttonwood Park

MATTAPOISETT – Visit the Mattapoisett Free Public Library on Sunday, Oct. 16 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. to hear Friends of Buttonwood Park President Richard Leary give a talk, Buttonwood Park: An "Olmsted" Park. He will share the story of New Bedford’s largest and most heavily-used park. This...
MATTAPOISETT, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#New York Medical College#Pollution#The Marion Select Board#Columbia University
theweektoday.com

Celebrate 15 years with Marion Yoga Loft

MARION – Join teachers Elke Pierre, Neil Cabral and Andrea Cabral as they craft a celebratory flow for the 15th anniversary of The Yoga Loft. The Cabrals of Power & Grace Yoga in New Bedford, will offer their healing sound healing and music. Neil will play his harmonium and sing.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
mybackyardnews.com

BISHOP FEEHAN HONORS DIANE LAMONTAGNE

Feehan’s Distinguished Service Award given to Donna Lamontagne. Photo: Donna Lamontagne receives Bishop Feehan’s Distinguished Service Award from school president Tim Sullivan ’87 (right) and Board of Trustees chair Joe Kurtzer (left) at Feehan’s President’s Leadership Society reception on September 22. Feehan’s Distinguished Service Award...
ATTLEBORO, MA
theweektoday.com

Lois C. (Phillips) Straffin, 81

ROCHESTER—Lois C. (Phillips) Straffin, 81, of Rochester, passed away peacefully at home with her family at her side on September 22, 2022. Survivors include her husband, Richard W. Straffin, they were married for 48 years; her 6 children, Glen Jutras, Scott Jutras, Eric Jutras, Donna Nichols, Michael Straffin, Patricia DeNardo and her husband Marc; 12 grandchildren; many great grandchildren.
ROCHESTER, MA
capecod.com

Retired West Barnstable Fire Chief John Jenkins passes away

WEST BARNSTABLE – The West Barnstable Fire Department regrets to announce the passing of Fire Chief John P. Jenkins – Retired. John served as West Barnstable’s Fire Chief for 32 years from 1973 to 2005. He was first elected fire chief at the age of 27. John loved West Barnstable and the West Barnstable Fire Department. John was born to be a firefighter and fire chief, having ridden his bicycle to fires as a teenager, joining the WBFD in 1962. His chicken coop on Parker Road served as the WBFD’s Fire Station No. 2 for about two decades, until he oversaw the building of our current fire station in 1988. In the 1970s and 1980s, Chief Jenkins was well known for his calling of the BINGO numbers at the weekly WB Firefighter’s Bingo Fundraiser at the BWB Elementary School. Additionally, he served as the Town of Barnstable Forest Fire Warden, was a salesman for Pierce Fire Apparatus, and was famous for his Hot Dog Truck, “John’s Dogs”, – he made great clam chowder and hot dogs. The passing of John is a great loss to the entire West Barnstable Community.
BARNSTABLE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
theweektoday.com

Rochester chief saved through program he implemented

ROCHESTER – When people call 911 in an emergency, they often have to rely on heroic strangers to come to their aid. But when Rochester Fire Chief Scott Weigel suffered a severe cardiac incident in his home, he didn’t call on strangers. He called on his friends, family and coworkers, people he had personally trained to deal with situations like the one he was in.
ROCHESTER, MA
CBS Boston

Massachusetts wastewater data shows big increase in COVID levels

BOSTON -- Wastewater data in Massachusetts has revealed a recent spike in COVID levels across northern and southern parts of the state. According to the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority, areas north of the city have experienced roughly a 100 percent jump in the last week.Meanwhile, COVID levels in areas south of Boston have increased to their highest point since mid-May.Samples are taken at the Deer Island Treatment Plant three times a week. The wastewater tested flows in from 43 communities around Boston. Testing detects the virus from people who have symptoms and from people who don't.In Boston, there was a 104.5% increase in...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Valley Breeze

Picozzi removed from leadership role after alleged slur

LINCOLN – Lincoln School Committee member John Picozzi has been removed as co-chairperson of the committee overseeing Lincoln’s new Physical Education Center following allegations that he used a homophobic slur in a recent altercation on the Ferguson Field. Picozzi adamantly denies the allegations, saying he’s hurt by some...
LINCOLN, RI
capecod.com

Wellfleet Oysterfest Returns In-Person at New Location

WELLFLEET – After two years of cancellations and virtual events due to COVID, the Wellfleet Oysterfest returns this October 15 and 16 fully in-person, though with a few modifications. Jodi Birchall, Shellfish Promotion and Tasting Board of Directors member and MC for Oysterfest, said the event has been moved...
WELLFLEET, MA
theweektoday.com

Daniel D. O’Brien, 63

Daniel D. O’Brien, 63, of E. Wareham, died unexpectedly on Monday, September 19, 2022 at his camp in Rome, Maine. He was the husband of Denise (Pucci) O’Brien. Born in Brockton, he was the son of the late John and Jeanne (Ward) O’Brien. A longtime resident of Brockton, he moved to E. Wareham in 1989. Daniel worked as a building engineer in Boston until his retirement.
WAREHAM, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy