A regional publication recently chose Dr. Dwight Ham as one of its top financial professionals of 2022. In September, Ham was named CFO of the Year in the growing business category by the San Fernando Valley Business Journal. In addition to serving as a business professor at The Master’s University, Ham has been the CFO of Guardian Drain Lock in Simi Valley, California, for the past 14 years. The company holds seven patents, producing innovative solutions that deter clogging in commercial floor sinks in restaurants and high-traffic facilities across the country.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO