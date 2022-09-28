Read full article on original website
nypressnews.com
59 Cats Survive Hurricane Ian at Ernest Hemingway House in Florida
Ernest Hemingway‘s famous home in Florida is a mess with debris after Hurricane Ian winds whipped it, but there’s some really good news … the 59 cats who live there are safe and sound. Alexa, a rep for the Hemingway house in Key West, tells TMZ …...
