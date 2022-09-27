Read full article on original website
Steve Stone: Ozzie Guillen isn't a viable candidate to be next White Sox manager
White Sox television analyst Steve Stone doesn’t anticipate former Chicago manager Ozzie Guillen being in the mix should the club’s managerial job open up as expected.
Cubs: Signing a superstar shortstop also answers the second base question
Whether or not you’re enamored with Nico Hoerner should have zero bearing in how you feel about the Chicago Cubs going out and signing one of this offseason’s superstar shortstops. There’s no doubt Hoerner has answered the questions that surrounded him heading into 2022, namely defensively, racking up...
Jason Heyward reveals plan for 2023 after parting ways with Cubs
The Chicago Cubs announced last month that veteran outfielder Jason Heyward, who hasn’t played since late June due to a knee injury, will be released at the end of the season. That raises the question, is Heyward going to call it a day or try to find a home elsewhere? Per Taylor McGregor, he plans to still play in 2023.
Former Chicago Bulls 1st Round Pick Signs With New Team
Former NBA player Marquis Teague has signed with Kolossos Rodou B.C., a team in Greece. He played three seasons in the NBA with the Chicago Bulls, Brooklyn Nets and Memphis Grizzlies.
Column: Coach Matt Eberflus sends 2 clear messages — he wants to keep the Chicago Bears roster healthy, and practice matters
Sitting through news conferences with NFL coaches and trying to find something that isn’t filled with clichés or basically repeating principles can be challenging. It’s called coach-speak, and often the coach’s goal is to make it through 15 minutes by saying very little. New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is legendary for his ability to say nothing of interest, although he occasionally ...
Yardbarker
Bears Injury Report Keeps Growing Ahead Of Matchup With New York
After their victory over the Houston Texans, the Chicago Bears have been dealing with injuries galore. David Montgomery left Sunday's win in the first quarter as did Byron Pringle, who the Bears just recently placed on injured reserve. But as the week progressed towards the road matchup in New York,...
atozsports.com
ESPN makes big prediction for Bears veteran against the Giants
ESPN thinks Chicago Bears defensive lineman Robert Quinn is going to have a big game against the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon. Courtney Cronin, who covers the Bears for ESPN, is calling her shot. She thinks Quinn is going to have two sacks against the Giants. From ESPN:. The...
Chicago Leaked News of Bears' Deal to Buy Arlington Heights Property, Emails Show
As the Chicago Bears eye a move from Soldier Field to Arlington Heights, what's going on behind the scenes? And what might this move cost?. "Look, Soldier Field was fun. There were some good moments there, more losing than winning. But you need to modernize," said NBC Sports Chicago's David Kaplan. He says the Bears are at a crossroads.
3 Chicago Bears QB replacement options if Justin Fields busts
The 2022 Chicago Bears season needs to be very telling. By the end of the year, they need to know if Justin Fields is just a few weapons away from taking this team to the next level. As of right now, he doesn’t make people around him better which is...
Portland, surging into postseason, faces test with LAFC
Los Angeles Football Club can move closer to securing their second Supporters’ Shield title in their five-year club history when
Twinkie Town
White Sox 4, Twins 3: Blow one more for the road.
In a game, I’m told, happened, the Twins did very Twinsian things up to and including losing a baseball game at Target Field. While I slept peacefully ignoring the game and dreaming about pizza, roughly 4 or 5 poor souls at Target Field watched the 2nd and 3rd place teams in the worst division in Baseball ineffectually slap each other across the face.
Column: Wave's Casey Stoney should be NWSL's Coach of the Year
Sharp, candid England transplant led expansionist team to playoffs. San Diegans embraced team, filling Snapdragon Stadium.
3 ways the Chicago Bears can avoid embarrassment to the Giants
Who would have thought that, going into Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season, the Chicago Bears and New York Giants would be facing off in a battle of 2-1 teams?. The major storyline in this one is a game between two young quarterbacks that may or may not be the franchise guy for their respective franchise.
