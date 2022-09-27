ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Tribune

Column: Coach Matt Eberflus sends 2 clear messages — he wants to keep the Chicago Bears roster healthy, and practice matters

Sitting through news conferences with NFL coaches and trying to find something that isn’t filled with clichés or basically repeating principles can be challenging. It’s called coach-speak, and often the coach’s goal is to make it through 15 minutes by saying very little. New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is legendary for his ability to say nothing of interest, although he occasionally ...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Bears Injury Report Keeps Growing Ahead Of Matchup With New York

After their victory over the Houston Texans, the Chicago Bears have been dealing with injuries galore. David Montgomery left Sunday's win in the first quarter as did Byron Pringle, who the Bears just recently placed on injured reserve. But as the week progressed towards the road matchup in New York,...
CHICAGO, IL
atozsports.com

ESPN makes big prediction for Bears veteran against the Giants

ESPN thinks Chicago Bears defensive lineman Robert Quinn is going to have a big game against the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon. Courtney Cronin, who covers the Bears for ESPN, is calling her shot. She thinks Quinn is going to have two sacks against the Giants. From ESPN:. The...
CHICAGO, IL
Twinkie Town

White Sox 4, Twins 3: Blow one more for the road.

In a game, I’m told, happened, the Twins did very Twinsian things up to and including losing a baseball game at Target Field. While I slept peacefully ignoring the game and dreaming about pizza, roughly 4 or 5 poor souls at Target Field watched the 2nd and 3rd place teams in the worst division in Baseball ineffectually slap each other across the face.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
