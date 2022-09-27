Read full article on original website
Related
Minor crash involving school bus disrupts traffic in Sullivan County
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A school bus was delayed this morning after an incident involving a truck in Sullivan County. According to Sgt David Holmes with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred Friday morning at the intersection of State Road 48 and County Road 200 E. Holmes said that the glare of […]
WTHI
Four hurt, two teens airlifted after Parke County crash
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Four people were hurt in a Parke County crash involving a dump truck. It happened just before 11:00 Wednesday morning on US 36 near Rockville. According to police, a 17-year-old from Kingman was driving west on 36 when he tried to make a U-turn. During...
WTHI
No kids reported hurt after Sullivan County school bus crash
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - No kids were reported hurt after a Friday morning school bus crash in Sullivan County. Emergency officials received the call about the crash at State Road 48 and County Road 200 Rast just after 8:00. The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office told News 10 that the...
WTHI
Investigators receive several tips on suspicious Sullivan County fires
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The investigation continues into several suspicious fires in Sullivan County. The state fire marshal's office says the Indiana arson hotline has received some tips. Investigators are checking those out. So far, they haven't named any suspects nor made any arrests. There were six unexplained fires...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mymixfm.com
Lane restrictions coming to I-70 west of Terre Haute
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced lane restrictions for a portion of Interstate 70 beginning near the end of September. Work on two bridges is expected to last until October 9 barring any setbacks or bad weather. Restrictions are scheduled for the following...
wamwamfm.com
2 Vehicle Accident With Entrapment Near Plainville
At approximately 5:30 pm yesterday, a two-vehicle accident with entrapment occurred near N State Rd 57 and E 900 N in Plainville. According to the police report, a truck ran over another vehicle that had two kids inside. A request was made for AirEvac but was later canceled. The Washington...
mymixfm.com
INDOT: I-70 to add 3 message boards and 9 cameras in Vigo County
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Heads up, drivers. Starting in October some Interstate 70 exit ramps across Vigo County will be closed due to new safety additions. State Road 641’s west exit ramp going south from 9 pm to 3 a.m. on Oct. 3. The next day, Oct....
4 injured in crash involving dump truck on US 36
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Four people were injured after a dump-truck vs passenger vehicle crash in Parke County Wednesday. According to the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at approximately 10:52 a.m. Wednesday along US 36 just one mile west of Rockville. The sheriff said a Ford F150, driven by a 17-year-old male […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Columbus family asking for return of stolen red Riley Hospital wagon
The wagon was specifically made to help Avery's parents carry the up to 70 pounds of equipment that he needs. The family says it was stolen from their back patio earlier this week.
Woman arrested after hit and run involving pony cart
MONTGOMERY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Washington woman is dealing with a broken leg and another woman has been arrested after a hit-and-run situation involving a pony cart. The crash occurred on County Road 100 N just east of County Road 575 E at approximately 7:58 a.m. Monday. According to officials from the Daviess County Sheriff’s […]
Fox 59
Construction crews uncover century old log cabin during demolition in Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — While working toward the future of Martinsville, crews downtown found a piece of the past. A more than 100-year-old log cabin was hiding inside of what a majority of people thought was an old brick house. The building in question is on the corner of S...
vincennespbs.org
Vincennes Main Street closure on Monday
Drivers in Vincennes will see a few changes next week. On Monday, October 3, Kerns Excavating will close Main Street. The closure will take place between Bauer Drive and Henry Sievers Road. Officials say the detour will be Hart Street to Lower hart Street Road to Henry Sievers Road. It’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox 59
Silver Alert canceled for Owen County man
OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for a 60-year-old man missing from Quincy, Indiana. Indiana State Police said Rodney Harper was last seen at about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday wearing a dark blue jean jacket, green pants and a fedora hat. Harper is described as 5’11”...
Counsel’s Corner: What to do if involved in a slip-and-fall accident
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Good Day Live) – Team Green Law joins GDL for another important legal discussion in Counsel’s Corner. This month we are talking about what to do if you are involved in a slip-and-fall type accident. Know your legal rights and call Team Green Law at 317-563-0732. Have something you want to see […]
mymixfm.com
Trailblazing woman Linda Vermillion inducted into IDOC HOF
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A longtime correctional officer who helped break down barriers when it came to women working in the state prison has been inducted into the Indiana Department of Corrections’ Hall of Fame. Now retired, Linda Vermillion began working as a correctional officer in October 1978...
Two separate house fires spark in Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Fire Department responded to two separate house fires in on Wednesday and Thursday. The fire department responded to a vehicle fire at 12:40 P.M. on Tillman and found a house also on fire. Firefighters extinguished the fire quickly with minor to moderate damage to the structure. The property was […]
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — A Court Date Has Been Set For A Fatal Hit And Run
An initial court hearing has been set for Madelyn Howard, the 22-year-old woman who has been charged with three felony counts in connection with a fatal hit and run incident in Bloomington earlier this month. She’s scheduled to be in court Friday morning on charges of reckless homicide, allegedly operating...
‘No kid left behind’ all-inclusive park to be built in Knox Co.
KNOX CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Across 500-plus acres of parks in Knox County, playground equipment for children with special needs and disabilities is limited. A problem seen by officials and the inspiration of Knox County Parke and Recreation Department’s latest five-year plan. The solution? Building an all-inclusive playground. “It’s an urgent need. I feel like […]
Brazil man charged with child molesting
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Brazil man has been charged with child molesting after being arrested Thursday. According to court documents, the investigation began on September 19, when an 11-year-old student at an elementary school told a staff member about a possible sexual situation involving Dustin Spangenburg. Spangenburg, 45, of Brazil was accused of […]
WTHI
This Wabash Valley county will see an income tax increase
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You could be paying more in income taxes next year. The Indiana Department of Revenue announced that five Indiana counties would be raising their income tax rates. They include Boone, Johnson, Laporte, Monroe, and Knox counties. Knox County's income tax rate will increase from .012...
Comments / 0