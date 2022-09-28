Read full article on original website
Related
nypressnews.com
Metra bids au revoir to Van Buren station’s Parisian-styled entrance
The Grant Park entrance to the Metra Electric and South Shore line’s Van Buren station has given Chicago an added touch of Paris for the past two decades. There it sits, right off Michigan Avenue in Grant Park, a letter-perfect reproduction of the train station entrances designed by French architect Hector Guimard and built along the Paris Metro in 1900.
nypressnews.com
Glenwood Cougars football league suspended for 13-year-old player who tested into 10th grade
GLENWOOD, Ill. (WLS) — Controversy is brewing in a south suburban pee-wee football league over one child’s participation. He’s the same age as his teammates, but his high academic abilities have cost his team a shot at the playoffs – and the boy’s coaches say that’s not right.
nypressnews.com
Naper Settlement Oktoberfest kicks off this weekend in downtown Naperville
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) — Here’s a fun way to say goodbye to September and hello to October. Naper Settlement’s Oktoberfest gets underway this evening in Naperville. You can enjoy traditional German food, along with Oktoberfest beer varieties and live bands including a blend of polka and rock music.
nypressnews.com
19 players, five assistant coaches suspended by CPS after Kenwood-Morgan Park postgame fight
Chicago Public Schools announced the final punishments for Kenwood and Morgan Park’s football teams on Thursday. The teams had a large fight on Saturday after they played at Lane Stadium. Ten players from Morgan Park and three assistant coaches are suspended for one game. Nine players from Kenwood and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nypressnews.com
Northwestern unveils plans for new football stadium. In two words: smaller, better
A state-of-the-art football stadium is coming to Evanston, pending approval from the city. But a promised state-of-the-art game-day experience, let alone winning Northwestern football teams to go with it? We’d all be wise to wait and see on those fronts. A massive project involving the demolition of Ryan Field...
nypressnews.com
Kelly Watson’s 94-yard kickoff return TD helps York conquer Glenbard West in battle of unbeatens
York senior Kelly Watson was the last player off the field on Friday in Elmhurst. There were interviews to do and congratulations to receive. Watson’s 94-yard kick return touchdown was one of the biggest plays in the Dukes’ 17-13 win against conference rival Glenbard West, so why not enjoy the night as long as possible?
nypressnews.com
Recent attacks on women, kidnapping attempts have West Loop residents worried, calling for more police presence
CHICAGO (CBS) — West Loop residents remain frightened by the attempted kidnappings of two women in their neighborhood. As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported Friday night, you might expect people in the West Loop to be looking over their shoulders while walking at night. But some residents said the same fear remains in daylight – especially after the recent attempted kidnappings.
nypressnews.com
Highland Park shooting survivors sue Smith & Wesson, Robert Crimo III and shooter’s father
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) — The survivors of the mass shooting in Highland Park, IL have sued the gun manufacturer Smith & Wesson, as well as the shooter, Robert Crimo III, and his father for their respective roles in making it possible for the shooter to carry out the massacre, according to court documents.
RELATED PEOPLE
nypressnews.com
Lightfoot reverses course under fire for scrapping fire lieutenant’s list to avoid promoting City Council adversary
Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration did an abrupt about-face on Friday, under fire for scrapping a Chicago Fire Department promotion list and running up overtime to get even with a controversial City Council member who was second in line to be promoted. Human Resources Commissioner Chris Owen signed an order...
nypressnews.com
Construction worker robbed, shot in West Englewood
CHICAGO — A construction worker was was robbed and shot In West Englewood Thursday afternoon. A 42-year-old man was working on a construction site at the 5700 block of South Paulina Street around 12:26 p.m. when an unknown person approached him, displayed a handgun and demanded his belongings, police say.
nypressnews.com
General Iron lawyers say draft approval shows Lightfoot denial was wrong
Lawyers for the owner of a proposed Southeast Side scrap-metal operation plan to grill a pair of city officials under oath in a challenge to Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s decision earlier this year to block the controversial business from opening due to pollution and health concerns. Following a recent court...
nypressnews.com
Man killed in crash in Western Springs that injured 3 others, involved 6 vehicles ID’d
WESTERN SPRINGS, Ill. (WLS) — The man killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in Western Springs involving six vehicles has been identified. Joseph P. Mankiewicz, 44, of Chicago was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, Western Springs police said Friday. The incident took place just after 4:10...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nypressnews.com
Dog missing after armed carjacking in Homewood
HOMEWOOD, Ill. — A dog is missing after a vehicle was stolen at gunpoint Friday in the Village of Homewood, police said. Just before 6 p.m., officers arrived in the 18600 block of Harwood Avenue for a carjacking. The victim told police that a man dressed in gray clothing entered the driver’s side front seat of his white 2015 Subaru SUV and displayed a firearm.
nypressnews.com
Store clerk pistol-whipped during armed robbery in Albany Park
CHICAGO (CBS) — A violent armed robbery overnight in Albany Park. Police say three robbers pistol-whipped a clerk at a business near Montrose and Francisco. The suspects took miscellaneous items from the store and ran away. the clerk was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital for his injuries. No one...
nypressnews.com
1 killed, 3 injured in Western Springs multi-vehicle crash involving at least 6 cars; roads closed
WESTERN SPRINGS, Ill. (WLS) — One person is dead and three more were injured in Western Springs after a multi-car crash near Ogden and Gilbert avenues. Chopper 7HD was above the scene in the aftermath of the incident Thursday afternoon. Police said six vehicles were involved in the crash....
Comments / 0