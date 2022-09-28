Read full article on original website
DAVID QUINN ABSOLUTELY ROASTS DETROIT'S NEW COACH IN INTERVIEW
Earlier this week, an unofficial study was conducted ranking the NHL's head coaches based on how handsome they are. Clearly just an internet stunt, the leaderboard still had some seriously puzzling ratings, even for the internet. To name a few fairly egregious examples, San Jose's David Quinn, Martin St. Louis,...
RUMOUR: BIG NAME REPORTEDLY INVOLVED IN BID TO BRING BACK ATLANTA THRASHERS
This is one of those rumours that I really hope there's some truth behind. A Twitter account named 'NHLtoAtlanta' is reporting that a well-known name in the hockey world is looking for investors in the hopes of bringing the Atlanta Thrashers back to the NHL. The name involved is former player and long-time hockey broadcaster Anson Carter.
JACK HUGHES SNIPES RANGERS GOALTENDER, POISED FOR HUGE SEASON (VIDEO)
2019 first overall pick Jack Hughes really struggled to score goals in his first couple of seasons, but his last 50 or so games he really found his touch. Just 21, Hughes is entering his fourth NHL season. A weakness in years past has been his shot, but he has...
JARED BEDNAR REVEALS WHY COLORADO RELEASED ALEX GALCHENYUK FROM HIS PTO
After only appearing in one game with them in the pre-season, the Colorado Avalanche released forward Alex Galchenyuk from his professional tryout contract on Wednesday. It was a bit of a mystery as to why they would release him this early, but on Thursday, Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar revealed the reason why they decided to cut the 2012 third overall pick.
TWO LEAFS' PLAYERS TO MISS TIME, REQUIRE FURTHER EVALUATION
Per Luke Fox of Sportsnet, Maple Leafs defender Jordie Benn has a groin injury, and Carl Dahlström has a shoulder injury. Both will require further evaluation and are expected to miss time. The injuries are stacking up for the Leafs already. Captain John Tavares recently went down with a...
ANAHEIM DUCKS DEFENSEMAN STRETCHERED OFF AFTER SCARY COLLISION (VIDEO)
Anaheim Ducks defenseman Urho Vaakanainen was stretchered off after an awkward collision in the tonight's preseason matchup against the San Jose Sharks. To add insult to injury, Derek Grant scored on the ensuing play to make it 1-0. The Ducks announced on Twitter that Vaakanainen was taken to the hospital is alert.
FLAMES' KYLINGTON WILL BE 'GONE A WHILE' AS A RESULT OF PERSONAL MATTER
Sportsnet radio host Pat Steinberg, who covers the Calgary Flames, recently broke the news that defenseman Oliver Kylington would miss the start of the team's training camp over a personal matter. Kylington has not yet reported to camp, with leave from the club. Steinberg followed up his initial report with...
LIGHTNING CANCEL TWO GAMES DUE TO HURRICANE IAN
According to ESPN's Greg Wyshynski, two previously postponed preseason games for the Tampa Bay Lightning have now been cancelled due to Hurricane Ian. The first of these two games was to take place on Sept. 28 versus the Carolina Hurricanes, while the second was originally scheduled for Sept. 29 against the Nashville Predators. However, as a result of Hurricane Ian, they were originally postponed for a later date, but seeing how things have played out, they have been cancelled all together.
CANADIENS SIGN GOALTENDER JAKE ALLEN TO MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION
The Montreal Canadiens announced on Saturday that they've agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension worth $7.7 million ($3.85 million AAV) with goaltender Jake Allen. His extension will see him earn $4.4 million, including a $500,000 signing bonus in 2023-24 and $3.3 million, including a $1 million signing bonus, in 2024-25. It also includes a limited no-trade clause in both years of the deal.
ARIZONA COYOTES PLUCK COLORADO AVALANCHE GOALTENDER OFF WAIVERS
The Arizona Coyotes have claimed goaltender Jonas Johansson off waivers, per Elliotte Friedman. Johansson, 27, signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Avalanche earlier this summer. Apparently the Avs were not overly impressed with the Swede's form during camp, as he was among the team's first wave of cuts. The...
NHL ISSUES SUSPENSION TO KINGS FORWARD JACOB DOTY
The NHL's Department of Player Safety (DoPS) announced on Friday afternoon that they have suspended Los Angeles Kings forward Jacob Doty for two games for interference on San Jose Sharks forward Jeffrey Viel. The hit, which occurred in Wednesday nights game between the Kings and Sharks, resulted in a game...
LEAFS LOSE ONE DEFENCEMAN FOR ENTIRE SEASON, ANOTHER SHORT-TERM
Some tough news for the Toronto Maple Leafs before opening night of the 2022-23 NHL season even gets here. Both Carl Dalhstrom and Jordie Benn left Wednesday's game against the Montreal Canadiens early and never returned. Toronto released an update Friday. According to head coach Sheldon Keefe, Benn has a...
KINGS' JACOB DOTY GETS HEARING WITH PLAYER SAFETY FOR HIT ON SAN JOSE'S JEFFREY VIEL (W/VIDEO)
Jacob Doty of the LA Kings has a hearing with the NHL's Department of Player Safety. DoPS has announced that Doty will have a chance to state his case Friday. This stems from an incident during a preseason game Wednesday between the Kings and San Jose Sharks. Doty ran over Jeffrey Viel not far from centre ice. He was given a five minute major and a game misconduct for interference on the play.
SHARKS EXPECTED TO SIGN JOURNEYMAN DEFENSEMAN
The San Jose Sharks announced on Friday afternoon that they have signed defenseman Scott Harrington to a one-year contract. Per club policy, terms of the deal have not been disclosed. Harrington, 29, was invited to the Sharks camp on a professional tryout offer (PTO) after having spend the majority of...
WAYNE SIMMONDS DECKS THOMAS CHABOT AND DROPS AUSTIN WATSON (VIDEO)
Wayne Simmonds is on a mission tonight, and I feel sorry for anyone caught on the tracks. He bulldozed Thomas Chabot then fed Austin Watson his lunch. Sheldon Keefe wanted physicality, and Simmonds is doing what must be done. Who doesn't love a little preseason tilly?. Two seasoned NHL fighters...
MARKET HEATING UP ON ARIZONA COYOTES DEFENSEMAN JAKOB CHYCHRUN
For over a year now, Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun has been viewed as a likely trade candidate, though it appears now that the market is really beginning to heat up around him. TSN's Darren Dreger said on Thursday that the market is indeed intensifying around the 24-year-old, which doesn't...
CRAZY SCENE AS WILD ENFORCER CRUNCHES ROOPE HINTZ, ACCIDENTALLY SMOKES REF DURING FIGHT (VIDEO)
Thursday night's preseason match between Minnesota and Dallas took a sharp turn when a couple of hits and a fight put a stop to the action. First, Stars' defenseman Jerad Rosburg threw a hit on Wild forward Joseph Cramarossa. Then, Wild enforcer Brandon Baddock absolutely smoked Stars' top center Roope...
CANUCKS CONFIRM THAT RACHEL DOERRIE IS NO LONGER WITH THE ORGANIZATION
In recent days, rumors had picked up that Rachel Doerrie, who had been hired by the Vancouver Canucks roughly eight months ago, had been fired. That appears to be the case, as the organization confirmed on Friday afternoon that she is no longer with them. At the time she was hired, she was brought on as part of the analytics team, but only a few short weeks back had been promoted to Bruce Boudreau's coaching staff. To say the least, this entire situation is a rather odd one, though Doerrie herself has not responded to any requests for a comment on the situation.
CANUCKS FORWARD ILYA MIKHEYEV INITIALLY BELIEVED TO HAVE SUFFERED SIGNIFICANT INJURY
As first tweeted out by Jason Brough of Sportsnet 650, there was initially concern that Vancouver Canucks forward Ilya Mikheyev has a torn ACL. Brough mentioned in his tweet that well known insider Frank Seravalli informed him of this news, giving it plenty of validity. The 27-year-old, who joined the Canucks on a four-year, $19 million deal this offseason, was forced to leave a game on Sunday versus the Calgary Flames after being on the receiving end of a massive collision. Reports early on suggested it was nothing serious, but the narrative has now changed dramatically.
