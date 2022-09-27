Read full article on original website
Roanoke Williamson Road branch Library offers many October EventsCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Vriginia Sends $82 And Under Property Tax RebatesCadrene HeslopRoanoke, VA
It's the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown will not air on local PBS network Blue Ridge Public TelevisionCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WDBJ 7 celebrates Hispanic History Month each Wednesday at 6 pmCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Celebrating the Spanish language during National Hispanic Heritage MonthCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WDBJ7.com
FFE Week 5 Team of the Week: Radford Bobcats
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Last season, Radford lost on the road to New River Valley rival Christiansburg 63-0 in a result that didn’t sit well with the Bobcats. Last Friday, they got their revenge at home with a 21-20 win over the Blue Demons, improving to 5-0 on the season.
Blue Ridge Muse
How wet is it out there? Too damn wet
After a night of drenching rains. high winds and much of what remains of Hurricane Ian as it churned through our area, much of Southwestern Virginia, including Floyd County, New River Valley, and Roanoke, awoke Saturday morning with a wind advisory in place until noon and a flood watch remaining until 2 p.m.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Tech meteorologist on Ian: ‘Hunker down for the weekend’
Hurricane Ian is likely to make landfall in Florida soon as a category 4 or 5 storm with strong winds and heavy rain. In Virginia, impacts will likely be felt late Friday or early Saturday, according to Stephanie Zick, an assistant professor of geography at Virginia Tech and meteorologist in the College of Natural Resources and Environment.
WDBJ7.com
Hurricane Ian’s expected impact leads to high schools switching game schedules
COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The impact of Hurricane Ian is expected to be felt across southwest Virginia Friday. After seeing what the forecast had in store, Grayson County Public Schools, Radford City Schools and Alleghany Highlands Public Schools leaders made the decision Thursday morning to reschedule Friday night’s Covington High School vs. Grayson County High School and Alleghany High School vs. Radford High School games to Thursday.
Virginia Business
Radford Army plant contract extended through 2026
While the contract extension for operation of the sprawling Radford Army Ammunition Plant is reassuring from an economic development perspective, it also has sentimental value to the community. “The Radford Army Ammunition Plant means a lot to our BAE Systems workforce, but also to the generations of families in our...
WSLS
Covington High School and Alleghany High School football games moved to Thursday due to weather
LOW MOOR, Va. – Two football games involving Covington High School and Alleghany High School will now take place Thursday night (Sept. 29) rather than Friday. This is due to the threat of severe weather expected in our region as a result of Tropical Storm Ian. School officials say...
wcyb.com
Virginia State Police sends search and recovery team divers to Wytheville ahead of Ian
Virginia State Police is sending crews to Wytheville in advance of Ian, which is expected to arrive this weekend in Southwest Virginia. VSP Search & Recovery Team (SRT) divers are pre-deploying Thursday to prepare for any swift water rescue needs. Additionally, all available state police personnel are on standby for...
wvpublic.org
WVU Considers Selling Donated Farm In Monroe County
The Autumn Harvest Festival in Monroe County is a yearly tradition. Agriculture and community has been celebrated at this event for over three decades. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the festival returned on Sept. 24 to Willow Bend Road, near Union, West Virginia. But for some, the return was bittersweet.
WDBJ7.com
Thousands of customers without power across SW Virginia
(WDBJ) - UPDATE: A total of fifteen utility poles were broken within Danville Utilities’ territory. Another fifteen trees fell in street right of ways. Calvary Street, Guerrant Street and Woodberry Drive are all closed due to trees entangled with power lines. There are eight major power lines that are...
multihousingnews.com
Tazewell sells Virginia Apartment Building for $15M
The community is located in the center of downtown Roanoke. Tazewell Development has completed the $14.6 million sale of Gramercy Row Apartment Residences, an 82-unit mixed-use apartment community located at 206 Williamson Road SE in Roanoke, Va. Cushman & Wakefield’s Roanoke-based Thalmier Capital Markets Group represented Tazewell in the transaction. The property was acquired by a private investor.
cardinalnews.org
The politics of March pressing assault charges against Williams
So much of the language we use to describe politics comes from more muscular venues – law, sports, even war – that sometimes we forget those words are only used metaphorically. We say, for instance, that one politician has “charged” another – Smith charges Jones will raise taxes,...
tvtechnology.com
Major Broadcasters Launch NextGen TV Signals in Roanoke-Lynchburg
ROANOKE-LYNCHBURG, Va.—NextGen TV broadcasts have come to the Roanoke-Lynchburg market where WSET-TV, WDBJ, WWCW, WSLS and WZBJ have launched NextGen TV, aka ATSC 3.0 signals. As part of the launch, WZBJ, which is owned by Gray Television, Inc., has converted to ATSC 3.0 transmissions. WZBJ is broadcasting its own...
NRVNews
Investigation into Fight in Radford
On September 10, 2022 at approximately 2:00am, Radford City Police Department responded to the 300-block of Tyler Avenue for a reported fight. Upon arrival, units observed a large crowd dispersing from the area. A subsequent investigation revealed a victim who had suffered significant injuries from an assault at this location. The investigation resulted in the following charges for the below individuals in relation to this incident:
WVNT-TV
Ian’s heaviest rains arrive tonight, showers linger for weekend
WIND ADVISORY is in effect from this evening through 10 a.m. Saturday for Giles, Bland, Tazewell, Greenbrier, Mercer, Summers, Monroe, Raleigh, Mcdowell, Wyoming, Fayette, Nicholas, Webster and Pocahontas counties. Isolated wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible in these areas, which could cause a few power outages.
WDBJ7.com
Christiansburg military family has surprise reunion; restaurant helps
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Christiansburg soldier gave his two daughters a big surprise with help from a local restaurant. SPC Nathan “Brack” Harrell had been deployed to Africa with the Virginia National Guard for more than 300 days. Harrel’s wife Laken, who is a teacher, told the...
VSP: SUV rear-ends tractor, kills Southwest Virginia man
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Charges are pending against a woman who reportedly hit the back of a tractor with an SUV in Southwest Virginia, killing a man. Virginia State Police (VSP) reports that Chasity D. Jones, 25, of Rural Retreat, was traveling southbound on Route 674 in a 2022 Nissan Pathfinder just before 7 […]
