Texas Residents are Receiving an Extra $250 a Month - Are You One of Them?Tom HandyDallas, TX
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Road Rage Continues to Plague DallasNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Catalytic Converter Theft Doesn't Appear To Be Going AwayNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Approval Granted For Dallas $250 A Month PlanCadrene HeslopDallas, TX
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco ISD hosts dedication ceremonies for new schools
Frisco ISD recently celebrated the dedication of its two newest campuses, Panther Creek High School and Minett Elementary School. On Sunday, Sept. 25, the district hosted a dedication ceremony for Minett Elementary, which opened to students for the first time in August. The campus is named after community members Buddy and Joni Minett.
starlocalmedia.com
The state of innovation in Frisco has a broad future ahead of it
As Frisco continues to define itself as an “innovation lab,” the city is moving towards a partnership that will allow it to explore innovations as a smart city. During a panel discussion on Sept. 23, Dr. Jason Cooley, chief innovation officer with the city of Frisco, announced a partnership that the city is moving into with Strategic Government Resources and Alliance for Innovation.
starlocalmedia.com
PHOTOS: McKinney ISD marching band students show their talents at district showcase
McKinney ISD hosted its Band Night Wednesday evening at the MISD Stadium. The event, which showcased the shows of the marching bands from McKinney High School, McKinney North High School and McKinney Boyd High School, also included performances from the 7th and 8th grade middle school bands.
starlocalmedia.com
McKinney names bond committee members: appointees include community members, local mayors and county judge
The city of McKinney on Friday named the 40 members of a bond committee that will review and recommend future capital projects that could be presented to McKinney voters next May. Committee members were appointed by the McKinney City Council.
starlocalmedia.com
Coppell news roundup: CHS Semifinalists selected, anti-bullying panel, CHS nonprofit updates
Thirty-one Coppell High School seniors were selected as 2022-2023 National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation. Semifinalists represent less than one percent of high school seniors and a full list of Coppell semifinalists can be found on the Coppell ISD website.
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, Texas
I am a community publicist in East Texas since 1985. In this role, I have covered thousands of special events. I am also the founder of the founder Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation - Clarence Edmond (Shabba - M1Y) Shackelford.
starlocalmedia.com
Coppell business briefs: CBAS, Board or Commission Applications, disaster loans available
Low-interest federal disaster loans are available to Texas businesses and residents affected by the severe storms and flooding that occurred Aug. 22-25, 2022 from the U.S. Small Business Administration. The disaster declaration makes SBA assistance available in Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Kaufman, Rockwall and Tarrant counties in Texas. The deadline to apply for property damage is Nov. 14, 2022. The deadline to apply for economic injury is June 14, 2023.
Texas Residents are Receiving an Extra $250 a Month - Are You One of Them?
Dallas City Council agreed to a plan to provide money to disadvantaged families. The initial idea is to give $250 a month to 325 families for one year. This equity plan was passed by Dallas City Council in August. This is the first time the city has given money to residents.
'We're awake': Arlington, no longer a bedroom community, is aiming to create its own skyline
ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington has been asleep for decades when it comes to attracting businesses, Mayor Jim Ross said, but now the city is working to create its own skyline. “There have been missed opportunities,” he said. “We are in the process of rapidly creating a foundation that will hopefully enable us not to squander away any opportunities in the future.”
Losing a Legendary Rock Radio Station in Dallas-Fort Worth Could Be Lubbock’s Gain
I hate to tell you this, but a legendary radio station is rumored to be on the chopping block. By all accounts, the legendary Eagle (KEGL-FM) in Dallas/Fort Worth is done. Supposedly the station will become the third sports talk station in the market today. At one time we were close enough to the station that Program Director and Host Chris Ryan served as the voice of 94.5 FMX (the big voice announcer guy).
starlocalmedia.com
Coppell City Council names October ‘National Arts and Humanities Month,’ finalizes agenda items for FY 22-23 Budget
The Coppell City Council met on Tuesday, Sept. 27 to consider approval for several items within the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 budget. To start the night off, the council considered approval of a Proclamation naming “National Night Out” on Tuesday, Oct. 4; providing the Coppell City Council with support and endorsement of National Night Out festivities and authorizing the Mayor to sign. The next item was to consider approval of a Proclamation naming the month of October as “National Arts and Humanities Month” and authorizing the mayor to sign.
blackchronicle.com
Dallas developer Tim Barton indicted, loses Turtle Creek site
DALLAS — An actual property developer indicted final week on felony fraud costs has misplaced management of a high-profile site he as soon as deliberate to show right into a high-rise luxurious rental tower and Mandarin Oriental resort within the unique Turtle Creek neighborhood in Dallas. Tim Barton, proprietor...
starlocalmedia.com
Farmers run over Coppell, roll to 38-3 rout
LEWISVILLE — Wins are a coveted currency in a district as balanced as 6-6A, yet even in victory last week, Lewisville head football coach Michael Odle felt like the Farmers could have finished stronger in a 28-21 win over Flower Mound. It's only fitting then that one of the...
starlocalmedia.com
Carrollton updates entertainment lineup for 12th Annual Festival at the Switchyard
In this case, more is more, and even better because it’s free. The City of Carrollton is adding more entertainment to its free 12th annual Festival at the Switchyard to be held on Saturday, November 5 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. in Historic Downtown Carrollton (1106 S. Broadway Street).
starlocalmedia.com
Football Roundup: Plano wins 'city championship'; Allen, Prosper roll into bye week on high notes
In the span of one week, the Plano football team has defeated both of its city rivals and helped ignite the program's first 2-0 start to district play since 2008. The Wildcats did so by pulling away from Plano West late on Friday for a 30-17 victory from Clark Stadium, completing a two-game sweep of their Plano ISD bunkmates after besting Plano East the week prior, 33-22.
sachsenews.com
Multiple agencies respond to fire in Nevada
Multiple fire departments that serve Collin County communities responded to a fire on the 7300 block of CR 965 in Nevada. Among those responding departments were Wylie, Princeton and Farmersville. Fire departments from Rockwall, Josephine and Merit also responded to combat the fire that engulfed the property. According to a...
Dallas Observer
Honey Bun Dreams: A South Dallas Family Takes the Fair's Top Prize
“Is that it?” That was Nicole Sternes’ first question when her husband told her earlier this year of his idea for an entry in the Big Tex Choice Awards at the State Fair of Texas. “‘Is that it?’ Yes! This is the one that’s going to win,” Chris...
starlocalmedia.com
Plano resident patents two-queen bee hive
Beekeeping is about to become more efficient. Plano resident, architect and master beekeeper Daniel Brantner has developed a patent to keep two-queen bee colonies that will prolong a colony’s life and increase honey production for hobbyist beekeepers.
starlocalmedia.com
Watters Creek community joins together to fight hunger
Community members at Watters Creek in Alle came together to help end hunger throughout the month of September. Between residents, Market Street, the Lofts at Watters Creek and the Watters Creek management office, around 1,400 items were collected.
These are the best steakhouses in Texas, report says
When it comes to eating in Texas there are a few must-haves, Tex-Mex, barbecue, and, of course, a nice juicy steak.
