KCCI.com
Iowa law enforcement increasing presence this week to encourage safe driving
So far this year, 252 lives have been lost on Iowa roadways. The Iowa Department of Transportation says 94% are caused by human error, including speeding. On Wednesday morning, KCCI rode along with an Iowa State trooper as he pulled someone over for speeding. Law enforcement will be paying extra...
KETV.com
Iowa law enforcement identifies body found in Missouri River in April
After seeking assistance from the public, Iowa law enforcement identified a body found in the Missouri River in April. On Thursday, the Mills County Sheriff's Office asked for help identifying a man found in the Missouri River on April 23, north of the Highway 370 bridge connecting Nebraska and Iowa.
KCRG.com
Gov. Reynolds signs Harvest Proclamation
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation relating to the transportation of grain, fertilizer, and manure. The proclamation, which goes into effect immediately, allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage, stover, fertilizer (dry, liquid, and gas), and manure (dry and liquid) to be overweight (not exceeding 90,000 pounds gross weight) without a permit for the duration of the proclamation (through October 30th, 2022).
iheart.com
Iowa State Patrol Launches Week-long Speeding Enforcement Project
(Dubuque, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol is announcing a statewide week-long speeding enforcement project. The number of 100 mph speeders has risen dramatically in Iowa. "Recently, we had a crash involving three teenagers. All three did tragically lose their lives due to the speed of the car crash. That vehicle was traveling 150 mph," says Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Alex Dinkla. "Speed is one of the leading factors that we see in most automobile crashes."
Why authorities say Iowans should be aware of bomb-making threats
EARLHAM, IOWA (WHO) — The shelves of grocery, hardware and farm supply stores across Iowa are filled with items we need to clean and repair our homes and run our businesses. But those same products can be used to cause mass casualties when combined improperly by someone with bad intentions. On Wednesday, federal authorities were […]
This Iowa License Plate Is Easy To Buy But Rare To Find
Back in 2017, three new Iowa plate designs were made and citizens of Iowa voted on which one would be the new plate. As we know, the current City and Country Reboot design (top left) won, with its city/farm design along the top and green grass along the bottom. However, there was a very close second-place winner.
Former Iowa State Trooper Pleads Guilty to Excessive Use of Force
As we covered last November, Robert James Smith of the Iowa State Patrol was charged by a federal grand jury with violating a motorcyclist's civil rights by using unreasonable force. Smith has been accused of using excessive force several times in his career as a state trooper, but this particular...
cbs2iowa.com
LOCATED: Inmate found after escaping custody while in medical treatment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — UPDATE: Brashear was found in Clinton County and is back at the Linn County Correctional Center. On September 24th, 2022 inmate Michelle Allene Brashear was transported to the Genesis Medical Center – East in Davenport, IA by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for medical treatment.
KCRG.com
Iowa Dept. of Transportation to hold public meeting over Boyson Road interchange
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Transportation is holding a public information meeting on Thursday about the proposed rebuild of the Boyson Road Interchange. DOT staff said the meeting won’t involve a formal presentation, but the proposed interchange will be discussed. The meeting will be in-person, but...
iheart.com
State of Iowa Named Most Data Driven Government in the U.S.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Center for Digital Government is naming Iowa the most Data Driven Government in the country. "This award shows that the investments the State of Iowa made in Information Technology are yielding real results for Iowans," says Iowa Chief Information Officer Dr. Matt Behrens in a press release. "We feel this demonstrates the comprehensive way we are innovating and improving information technology in Iowa."
Local, federal leaders join new efforts to curb crime in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa — New efforts in the Quad Cities are hoping to tackle the issue of violent crime as lawmakers and community leaders team up to push for safer communities through various programs. The group Davenport Peace began around a year-and-a-half ago following the deaths of children due to...
KCRG.com
Man convicted of murder appeals use of DNA to Iowa Supreme Court
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The man convicted in the 1979 murder of Michelle Martinko in Cedar Rapids took his appeal to the Iowa Supreme Court. Jerry Burns’ attorneys say investigators violated the constitution when they took a straw he’d used at a restaurant in Manchester. DNA from...
'The haunt's always evolving' | QC haunts dead and alive reflect on industry challenges and future
MOLINE, Ill. — As the calendar turns to October in the Quad Cities, haunted house enthusiasts and workers are gearing up to prepare their haunts for the Halloween season. The QC metro area becomes the home of a variety of haunted houses and attractions every October. With the COVID-19 pandemic in its waning stages, many guests are returning to the industry for potentially the first time in a few years.
KCRG.com
Two hurt in house fire in southwest Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were hurt in a fire that took place on Thursday afternoon, according to officials. At around 12:27 p.m, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was sent to a report of a fire at 2120 Ninth Street SW. Firefighters observed smoke and flames upon arrival to the location and took steps to extinguish the flames. Other crews helped tend to an adult male who was inside the structure at the time.
cbs2iowa.com
Parents of three teenagers killed high speed crash want to you to slow down
The parents of three Dubuque teens killed in a crash this past summer want you to slow down and stop driving distracted. Iowa State Patrol is starting a week-long project to try and keep more people from dying in crashes. 251 Iowans have been killed in crashes so for this...
KCRG.com
Man wanted on 12 outstanding warrants arrested in Anamosa
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - U.S. Marshals with the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force said they arrested a man wanted on one federal warrant and 11 local warrants on Wednesday in Anamosa. Officials said 29-year-old Gabriel De Trace Taylor was wanted by the FBI for possession of a firearm by a...
Coalition to Stop CO2 Pipelines asks Knox County to intervene in state approval process
GALESBURG, Ill. — Members of the Coalition to Stop CO₂ Pipelines presented their concerns about a proposed 1,300-mile carbon capture pipeline to the Knox County Board Wednesday. The "Heartland Greenway" Navigator CO₂ Ventures pipeline is proposed to be built across five states, including Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and...
who13.com
Iowa DNR expects happy deer hunting as bow season opens
IOWA — Hunters were busy Friday purchasing deer tags ahead of the bow hunting season in Iowa which opens Saturday. An estimated 60,000 hunters will be heading to the timber as Iowa’s archery deer season gets underway Oct. 1, according to the DNR. “Early season deer strategy is...
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If your favorite comfort food is a great burger and some crispy fries and you also happen to live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa to visit.
Take the Family on a Haunted Train & Trolley Ride in Eastern Iowa
Eastern and Central Iowa are home to a bunch of cool haunted houses and attractions, but did you know there's also a haunted trolley?. Thanks to a new article from Only in Your State, we have some details on Midwest Haunted Rails, "Southeast Iowa's family-friendly Halloween event." The attraction is located at McMillan Park on South Walnut Street in Mount Pleasant, in partnership with the Midwest Old Threshers and Midwest Central Railroad. It's been in operation since 1998!
