Dubuque County, IA

KCRG.com

Gov. Reynolds signs Harvest Proclamation

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation relating to the transportation of grain, fertilizer, and manure. The proclamation, which goes into effect immediately, allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage, stover, fertilizer (dry, liquid, and gas), and manure (dry and liquid) to be overweight (not exceeding 90,000 pounds gross weight) without a permit for the duration of the proclamation (through October 30th, 2022).
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Iowa State Patrol Launches Week-long Speeding Enforcement Project

(Dubuque, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol is announcing a statewide week-long speeding enforcement project. The number of 100 mph speeders has risen dramatically in Iowa. "Recently, we had a crash involving three teenagers. All three did tragically lose their lives due to the speed of the car crash. That vehicle was traveling 150 mph," says Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Alex Dinkla. "Speed is one of the leading factors that we see in most automobile crashes."
IOWA STATE
KCAU 9 News

Why authorities say Iowans should be aware of bomb-making threats

EARLHAM, IOWA (WHO) — The shelves of grocery, hardware and farm supply stores across Iowa are filled with items we need to clean and repair our homes and run our businesses. But those same products can be used to cause mass casualties when combined improperly by someone with bad intentions. On Wednesday, federal authorities were […]
EARLHAM, IA
97X

This Iowa License Plate Is Easy To Buy But Rare To Find

Back in 2017, three new Iowa plate designs were made and citizens of Iowa voted on which one would be the new plate. As we know, the current City and Country Reboot design (top left) won, with its city/farm design along the top and green grass along the bottom. However, there was a very close second-place winner.
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

LOCATED: Inmate found after escaping custody while in medical treatment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — UPDATE: Brashear was found in Clinton County and is back at the Linn County Correctional Center. On September 24th, 2022 inmate Michelle Allene Brashear was transported to the Genesis Medical Center – East in Davenport, IA by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for medical treatment.
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

State of Iowa Named Most Data Driven Government in the U.S.

(Des Moines, IA) -- The Center for Digital Government is naming Iowa the most Data Driven Government in the country. "This award shows that the investments the State of Iowa made in Information Technology are yielding real results for Iowans," says Iowa Chief Information Officer Dr. Matt Behrens in a press release. "We feel this demonstrates the comprehensive way we are innovating and improving information technology in Iowa."
IOWA STATE
WQAD

'The haunt's always evolving' | QC haunts dead and alive reflect on industry challenges and future

MOLINE, Ill. — As the calendar turns to October in the Quad Cities, haunted house enthusiasts and workers are gearing up to prepare their haunts for the Halloween season. The QC metro area becomes the home of a variety of haunted houses and attractions every October. With the COVID-19 pandemic in its waning stages, many guests are returning to the industry for potentially the first time in a few years.
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

Two hurt in house fire in southwest Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were hurt in a fire that took place on Thursday afternoon, according to officials. At around 12:27 p.m, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was sent to a report of a fire at 2120 Ninth Street SW. Firefighters observed smoke and flames upon arrival to the location and took steps to extinguish the flames. Other crews helped tend to an adult male who was inside the structure at the time.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Man wanted on 12 outstanding warrants arrested in Anamosa

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - U.S. Marshals with the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force said they arrested a man wanted on one federal warrant and 11 local warrants on Wednesday in Anamosa. Officials said 29-year-old Gabriel De Trace Taylor was wanted by the FBI for possession of a firearm by a...
ANAMOSA, IA
who13.com

Iowa DNR expects happy deer hunting as bow season opens

IOWA — Hunters were busy Friday purchasing deer tags ahead of the bow hunting season in Iowa which opens Saturday. An estimated 60,000 hunters will be heading to the timber as Iowa’s archery deer season gets underway Oct. 1, according to the DNR. “Early season deer strategy is...
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Iowa

If your favorite comfort food is a great burger and some crispy fries and you also happen to live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa to visit.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Take the Family on a Haunted Train & Trolley Ride in Eastern Iowa

Eastern and Central Iowa are home to a bunch of cool haunted houses and attractions, but did you know there's also a haunted trolley?. Thanks to a new article from Only in Your State, we have some details on Midwest Haunted Rails, "Southeast Iowa's family-friendly Halloween event." The attraction is located at McMillan Park on South Walnut Street in Mount Pleasant, in partnership with the Midwest Old Threshers and Midwest Central Railroad. It's been in operation since 1998!
IOWA STATE

