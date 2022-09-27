ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Boone Electric reports power outage north of Columbia Friday morning

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone Electric Cooperative is reporting a power outage north of Columbia Friday morning. The utility provider shared on Twitter that crews are working to repair A power pole off Highway VV. We have a large outage taking place on Highway VV, due to a broken pole from early this morning. Crews The post Boone Electric reports power outage north of Columbia Friday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Homeless Opportunity Campus viewed favorably by downtown Columbia workers

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Some people who work in downtown Columbia are in favor of the Voluntary Action Center and Columbia Housing Authority's proposed homeless shelter. "We've been down here for 14 years," said Melody Beach, who owns The Beach Salon. "In the last probably three to four years we've seen an increase in the homeless The post Homeless Opportunity Campus viewed favorably by downtown Columbia workers appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU

Minor vehicle collision in Boone County Friday evening

COLUMBIA - A minor collision occurred in Boone County Friday evening. The crash happened on Scott Blvd and Chapel Hill Road. The crash led to one car being towed. This story is developing and KOMU 8 News will update this story as more information becomes available.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Cooper County man charged following police chase in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Boonville man was charged with multiple crimes Wednesday after causing a police chase in north Columbia. Cameron Comstock, 22, was charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and driving while revoked -- second or third offense. A Boone County police officer came across Comstock driving a stolen GMC Yukon in The post Cooper County man charged following police chase in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Thursday, Sept. 29

Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday, and mid-Missouri organizations didn't hesitate to respond. Workers from Missouri Task Force 1, the Missouri Public Utility Alliance (MPUA) and American Red Cross responded from across regions of Missouri and Arkansas are all being deployed to assist in restoration efforts. According to...
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia man arrested in fentanyl bust

A Columbia man was charged Friday in federal court with distributing fentanyl after investigators learned a package containing drugs was going to be delivered to his home. The post Columbia man arrested in fentanyl bust appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU

New garbage truck in Fulton allows convenience for drivers

FUTLON - A new garbage truck arrived in Fulton just a few days ago, allowing truck drivers more ease on their routes. Typically every year, the city of Fulton gets a new truck, but this year, it was more difficult, according to Wendy Powers, Fulton's solid waste supervisor. "We had...
krcgtv.com

Crash backs up traffic on Missouri River Bridge at Jefferson City

Traffic on Highway 50/63 coming into Jefferson City was backed up Thursday morning. Cole County Sheriff John Wheeler tweeted there was an injury accident on the Missouri River bridge. At one point, traffic on Highway 50 coming south was backed up to the Mel Ray Curve in Callaway County. Drivers...
abc17news.com

Moniteau County man injured in Cole County crash

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A California, Missouri, man sustained serious injuries following a Friday morning crash in Jefferson City. The collision occurred in the eastbound lanes in the 3800 block of US 50, according to the Jefferson City Police Department. The man was driving a 2008 Nissan in the passing...
KOMU

Tractor trailer overturns, closes ramp at Highway 54 for two hours

JEFFERSON CITY − A single-vehicle crash on Route W Wednesday afternoon left a driver with minor injuries. Matthew Schulte, 25, was driving a tractor trailer just before 4 p.m. on the Route W overpass at Highway 54. He made a left turn from the northbound lanes to the westbound Highway 54 ramp, when the load in the trailer shifted.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Auxvasse man dies in Callaway County collision

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An Auxvasse man was killed Thursday in a Callaway County wreck. Douglas Thompson, 88, was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. The crash occurred on County Road 245 at the intersection with Route E. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Thompson did not stop at a stop sign and his The post Auxvasse man dies in Callaway County collision appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU

Army Corps of Engineers commits to flood resiliency study in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the state of Missouri signed a cost-sharing agreement Tuesday for a flood resiliency study in Brunswick. Brunswick, which lies in the Chariton County floodplains, is at the intersection of three rivers. It experienced significant flooding in 1993, and most recently, in 2019.
939theeagle.com

Veteran Missouri lawmaker Basye accepting new position with area congressman’s office

A veteran mid-Missouri state lawmaker who’s served as the powerful Missouri House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee chairman has accepted a new position. State Rep. Chuck Basye (R-Rocheport) is finishing his fourth and final House term, due to term limits. He says he’ll finish his term, which expires on December 31. Basye will be working for U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-St. Elizabeth).
