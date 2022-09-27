Read full article on original website
Columbia, Jefferson City officials prefer resources over arrests when it comes to homelessness
Starting in January, those who sleep on the streets could face legal consequences if found on state land in Missouri. The post Columbia, Jefferson City officials prefer resources over arrests when it comes to homelessness appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
OSHA investigating Missouri River bridge construction site accident
The Occupational Health and Safety Administration is investigating a Missouri River bridge construction worker's fall into the river on Tuesday. The post OSHA investigating Missouri River bridge construction site accident appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
University of Missouri parking garage remains open while sinking into the ground
COLUMBIA — MU officials said Thursday a large parking garage on the Mizzou campus was slowly sinking into the ground. The estimated cost to fix the structure was $16 million. MU officials said they noticed the Virginia Avenue Parking Garage sinking during routine inspections of all campus parking garages...
Boone Electric reports power outage north of Columbia Friday morning
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone Electric Cooperative is reporting a power outage north of Columbia Friday morning. The utility provider shared on Twitter that crews are working to repair A power pole off Highway VV. We have a large outage taking place on Highway VV, due to a broken pole from early this morning. Crews The post Boone Electric reports power outage north of Columbia Friday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Homeless Opportunity Campus viewed favorably by downtown Columbia workers
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Some people who work in downtown Columbia are in favor of the Voluntary Action Center and Columbia Housing Authority's proposed homeless shelter. "We've been down here for 14 years," said Melody Beach, who owns The Beach Salon. "In the last probably three to four years we've seen an increase in the homeless The post Homeless Opportunity Campus viewed favorably by downtown Columbia workers appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Minor vehicle collision in Boone County Friday evening
COLUMBIA - A minor collision occurred in Boone County Friday evening. The crash happened on Scott Blvd and Chapel Hill Road. The crash led to one car being towed. This story is developing and KOMU 8 News will update this story as more information becomes available.
Cooper County man charged following police chase in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Boonville man was charged with multiple crimes Wednesday after causing a police chase in north Columbia. Cameron Comstock, 22, was charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and driving while revoked -- second or third offense. A Boone County police officer came across Comstock driving a stolen GMC Yukon in The post Cooper County man charged following police chase in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Here's what you need to know: Thursday, Sept. 29
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday, and mid-Missouri organizations didn't hesitate to respond. Workers from Missouri Task Force 1, the Missouri Public Utility Alliance (MPUA) and American Red Cross responded from across regions of Missouri and Arkansas are all being deployed to assist in restoration efforts. According to...
Columbia man arrested in fentanyl bust
A Columbia man was charged Friday in federal court with distributing fentanyl after investigators learned a package containing drugs was going to be delivered to his home. The post Columbia man arrested in fentanyl bust appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
New garbage truck in Fulton allows convenience for drivers
FUTLON - A new garbage truck arrived in Fulton just a few days ago, allowing truck drivers more ease on their routes. Typically every year, the city of Fulton gets a new truck, but this year, it was more difficult, according to Wendy Powers, Fulton's solid waste supervisor. "We had...
Crash backs up traffic on Missouri River Bridge at Jefferson City
Traffic on Highway 50/63 coming into Jefferson City was backed up Thursday morning. Cole County Sheriff John Wheeler tweeted there was an injury accident on the Missouri River bridge. At one point, traffic on Highway 50 coming south was backed up to the Mel Ray Curve in Callaway County. Drivers...
Columbia ranked as one of the best Midwestern cities for startup small businesses
COLUMBIA − Midwest Startups recently named Columbia and Jefferson City as two of the best cities in the Midwest to start a small business for 2022. The rankings were based off of relative and absolute ecosystems, 18 different data sources that looked at startup activity, access to resources and business climate.
Moniteau County man injured in Cole County crash
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A California, Missouri, man sustained serious injuries following a Friday morning crash in Jefferson City. The collision occurred in the eastbound lanes in the 3800 block of US 50, according to the Jefferson City Police Department. The man was driving a 2008 Nissan in the passing...
Tractor trailer overturns, closes ramp at Highway 54 for two hours
JEFFERSON CITY − A single-vehicle crash on Route W Wednesday afternoon left a driver with minor injuries. Matthew Schulte, 25, was driving a tractor trailer just before 4 p.m. on the Route W overpass at Highway 54. He made a left turn from the northbound lanes to the westbound Highway 54 ramp, when the load in the trailer shifted.
Auxvasse man dies in Callaway County collision
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An Auxvasse man was killed Thursday in a Callaway County wreck. Douglas Thompson, 88, was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. The crash occurred on County Road 245 at the intersection with Route E. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Thompson did not stop at a stop sign and his The post Auxvasse man dies in Callaway County collision appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Three people injured after four-vehicle collision on Missouri River Bridge
JEFFERSON CITY - Three people have minor injuries after a four-vehicle collision in Jefferson City Thursday morning. Jefferson City police responded to the incident on the Missouri River Bridge in the westbound lanes just before 8 a.m. Investigators said a a woman driving a Fiat attempted to slow down in...
Worker injured in fall at Rocheport bridge site
A worker was injured in a fall Tuesday at the construction site of the new Missouri River bridge on Interstate 70. The post Worker injured in fall at Rocheport bridge site appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Army Corps of Engineers commits to flood resiliency study in Brunswick
BRUNSWICK — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the state of Missouri signed a cost-sharing agreement Tuesday for a flood resiliency study in Brunswick. Brunswick, which lies in the Chariton County floodplains, is at the intersection of three rivers. It experienced significant flooding in 1993, and most recently, in 2019.
Transportation officials from across Missouri interested in seeing Columbia’s diverging diamond
Truckers and other motorists who use Columbia’s diverging diamond interchange at I-70 and Stadium will need to slow down this (Tuesday) morning, as transportation and law enforcement officers from across the state walk that area as a pedestrian. It’s part of Missouri’s 2022 highway safety and traffic conference, which...
Veteran Missouri lawmaker Basye accepting new position with area congressman’s office
A veteran mid-Missouri state lawmaker who’s served as the powerful Missouri House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee chairman has accepted a new position. State Rep. Chuck Basye (R-Rocheport) is finishing his fourth and final House term, due to term limits. He says he’ll finish his term, which expires on December 31. Basye will be working for U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-St. Elizabeth).
