Hypebae
Acne Studios Showcases a Twisted Wedding Party for SS23 Collection
Acne Studios celebrated its 10-year anniversary with Jonny Johansson’s Spring/Summer 2023 showcase at Paris Fashion Week. Taking this season to new heights, the Swedish brand hosted a romantic affair at the city’s Palais de Tokyo. The contemporary art space was adorned with beds draped in pink silk sheets, handmade shell-encrusted candelabras and an entirely pink runway to welcome the collection.
Dior’s Spanish Turn, Changes at Zegna, Hair Couture For Sale in Paris
OLÉ: Dior tapped photographer Laura Sciacovelli to showcase its cruise 2023 collection in a print campaign launching Saturday. Through a hazy light, models pose against the columns and ornately tiled interiors of a Sevillian palace, highlighting Maria Grazia Chiuri’s chosen Andalusian theme for the collection. “The looks embody the passionate dialogue between the excellence of Dior’s ateliers and the wealth of Andalusian craftsmanship,” the brand stated.More from WWDA Look Back at Marc BohanDior Couture Fall 2022Inside Dior's Post-Show Dinner on Avenue Montaigne Looks featuring layers of taffeta and lace are mixed with sportswear and equestrian references that nod to dancer Carmen Amaya,...
Roksanda to Present Spring 2023 Show at Serpentine Gallery During Frieze London
LONDON — Art is always at the center of every collection Roksanda Ilinčić produces. The brand will be scheduling its spring 2023 collection during Frieze week on Oct. 11 at the Serpentine Gallery in Kensington Gardens, Hyde Park — the same day as the Alexander McQueen show in London, which, according to inside sources, will take place in Greenwich, southeast London with two shows, one slotted at 1 p.m. local time and the other at 5 p.m.
Hypebae
Photographer Joshua Woods Captures Kiko Kostadinov's FW22 Womenswear Campaign
Kiko Kostadinov just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 womenswear campaign, captured by New York-born, Paris-based photographer Joshua Woods. With make-up by Ana Takahashi, the campaign utilizes Woods’ warm aesthetic and signature ground-spice hues. Designed by dynamic duo Laura and Deanna Fanning, the collection seeks to explore the feminine binary...
Cher appears at Balmain finale at Paris Fashion Week
PARIS — (AP) — Paris Fashion Week roared into full gear Wednesday with atmospherics and excitement over Balmain’s evening fashion-music festival spectacular — a star-studded charity concert featuring the latest fashions, members of the public and performances. That included a finale walk from none other than Cher.
Milan Teems With New Spots to Check Out During Fashion Week
MILAN — Shows and presentations might not be the only thing to attend during fashion week, taking place until Monday. This season is poised to be a packed one so if running around makes it hard, take a moment to enjoy what Milan has to offer during those days.
Knwls RTW Spring 2023
If Wilma Flintstone and Betty Rubble were modern-day ravers, they would look fierce rocking Knwls’ frisky spring collection, which telegraphed a raw dimension via rugged leathers, mottled prints and primal, clinging shapes. Design duo Charlotte Knowles and Alexandre Arsenault also demonstrated a knack for spiking sultry with sweetness, slashing...
Saint Laurent Takes Sexy Seriously For Archival-Inspired Summer 2023 Collection
Anthony Vaccarello is not one to shy away from the provocative. In his seven years as creative director of Saint Laurent, the Italian designer has left his mark on the French heritage brand though a lot of skin-baring, sexed-up looks, mixed with Yves Saint Laurent’s original use of color and shape. For the brand’s summer ’23 collection, however, Vaccarello kept things more covered up — in a way. Instead of outright skin-baring looks, the creative director turned to sheer knits to showcase a slinky look for next year. Vaccarello referenced dancer and choreographer Martha Graham and a 1930 routine in which she...
Lorde Makes a Chic Arrival in All-Prada Look with Block Heels at the Brand’s Milan Fashion Week Show
Lorde arrived at Prada’s spring/summer 2023 collection show for Milan Fashion Week looking effortlessly chic in a head-to-toe look from the brand. The singer wore Prada’s sparkly lurex turtleneck with a matching pleated skirt, a gray overcoat tossed over her shoulders like a cape, and platform black peep toe strappy block heels. She accessorized with a pair of big black sunglasses and a bright yellow top-handle bag. Her face was natural and had the appearance of little to no makeup. She is still rocking the blonde look that she debuted during a performance earlier this summer in Glastonbury. When it comes to her...
hypebeast.com
Beate Karlsson’s SS23 AVAVAV Debut Trips Up Milan Fashion Week
Famous for its eye-popping and thought-provoking “Finger and Claw” footwear, AVAVAV is back for the Spring/Summer 2023 season, in a very dramatic fashion. The brand’s Creative Director, Beate Karlsson, tripped up the final leg of shows for Milan Fashion Week – quite literally, with models falling on the runway – with a debut, nouveau riche collection of ready-to-wear and accessory items that conceptualized the ideal of “success and failure.”
Wilde Love Styled Shoot in Mayfair, Central London
With nods to Oscar Wilde, this “Wilde Love” styled shoot in London puts a modern spin on typical aristocratic settings placing Black Love at the forefront. Luxury meets playfulness in this intimate shoot at the Mayfair Townhouse in Central London. Depicting a couple spending a relaxed afternoon at the hotel getting ready for an intimate wedding dinner at The Club, the hotel’s private event space, the shoot “playfully showcase[s] black love in a traditionally British aristocratic setting.”
Prada, Max Mara back to pre-pandemic splendor in Milan
MILAN (AP) — Pre-pandemic fashion delirium is back. After several calm COVID-induced seasons, Milan Fashion Week is back to its pre-pandemic splendor: with crowded seating, gridlocked streets and sidewalks packed with fashion fans wanting a glimpse of stars and influencers. After a lot of pandemic talk of how the fashion system needed to change -- that is, slow down -- few have been able to resist returning to the world as they knew it. This week’s runway shows will close with the return of another Milan tradition: the Green Carpet Awards to recognize advances in sustainability. Here are some highlights from Thursday’s shows on the second day of Milan Fashion Week, which is mostly womenswear previews for next spring and summer.
Why Paris Is Excited About the Return of Japanese Designers, Especially Comme des Garçons
Feeling excited by the start of Paris Fashion Week? You’re in excellent company.More from WWDKoche RTW Spring 2023Benjamin Benmoyal RTW Spring 2023Anrealage RTW Spring 2023 “It is exciting for me to see all kinds of people with interesting taste and a good eye together in Paris,” Rei Kawakubo, the maverick designer behind Comme des Garçons, told WWD. “But my aim remains always the same — to find something new, whenever and wherever it is.” For a very lucky few, that time and place is Oct. 1 at 5 p.m. in Paris, when the designer shows her spring 2023 Comme des Garçons collection. It...
Complex
MM6 Maison Margiela and Salomon Unveil New Collab in Spring/Summer 2023 Runway Show
As part of the brand’s Spring/Summer 2023 runway show during Milan Fashion Week, MM6 Maison Margiela debuted its second collaboration with premium sports equipment company Salomon. Of note in this continuation of the two’s creative relationship are the Adv Skin 5 running vest and a deftly playful take on...
Vogue
A Specially Curated Alaïa Sale Is Coming To A Secret Parisian Boutique
The beauty of a fashion archive is the history behind the pieces themselves, not just their design or quality. In the case of a coy Alaïa sale in Paris opening this week, the story is just as much about the sale and store itself as the clothes. To kick off Paris Fashion Week, consultant Dryce Lahssan of the not-so-hidden-hidden boutique of Lahssan Paris on 24 Rue Molière and the curator and archivist Sophia Elizabeth of the vintage hub The Spaghetti Archives are hosting a sale of seven pieces by Azzedine Alaïa.
Schiaparelli RTW Spring 2023
Elsa Schiaparelli was not afraid of shocking with her Surrealist fashion designs — after all, she used the word to christen her most famous perfume. Daniel Roseberry, the designer who has spearheaded the revival of the historic French fashion house, has delivered some headline-making moments himself: think Kim Kardashian in her green leather six-pack corset, or Julia Fox in a cropped denim jacket with cone-shaped breasts.
hypebeast.com
Christian Dior SS23 Serves Baroque Grunge on the Parisian Runway
Under the Creative Direction of Maria Grazia Chiuri, is the womenswear counterpart to Kim Jones’ Dior, and the two couldn’t be further apart if they tried. Whereas Jones welcomes frequent collaborators and artists to interpret his menswear with a thread of inspiration from Monsieur Dior’s past, Christian Dior‘s womenswear is highly indebted to the legacy of the house, while singlehandedly transforming the house as she has done with every label she’s worked at (notably holding Valentino down for 17 years before switching to Christian Dior following Raf Simons’ departure in 2015).
Marilyn Monroe’s Red Crystal Pumps Inspired Maximilian Davis’ Debut Collection at Ferragamo
For his debut collection at Salvatore Ferragamo, creative director Maxmilian Davis tapped into one of the brand’s most enduring inspirations: Hollywood. More specifically, the 27-year-old rising star, who was tapped to take the reins of the heritage label in March, zeroed in on one of Mr. Ferragamo’s most iconic designs — the red crystal ‘Marilyn’ pumps the founder designed for Marilyn Monroe in 1959.
