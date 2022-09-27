Read full article on original website
Rocky aims to take the next step and score a win over old foe Montana Western
BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College hopes to stretch its winning streak to three games when the Battlin’ Bears travel to Dillon for a Frontier Conference football showdown Saturday. The No. 20 Bears (3-1 overall, 3-1 league) will play a Western (3-2, 2-2) team that dropped from the rankings...
Laurel's soccer star Mya Maack sets state record for most career goals
BILLINGS — The title of Montana's all-time leading goal scorer now belongs to Laurel senior Mya Maack. The three-time all-state center-forward for the Locomotives scored four goals Thursday night at Lone Peak to push her career total to 119, which is now one better than the previous all-class boys and girls record.
AA State Golf: Joe McGreevey, Bella Johnson lead as Capital, Billings West eye titles
HELENA — The golf abilities of Helena Capital’s Joe McGreevey are well-known around the Green Meadow Country Club, the venue for the 2022 Class AA state golf tournaments. It’s his home course after all. But after reaching four under par through 11 thanks to an eagle, the...
Hungry for big plays, fifth-ranked Billings West Golden Bears find them against Billings Skyview
BILLINGS — Big plays have been few and far between this season for Billings West, and quarterback Drew McDowell pointed the finger mostly at himself Friday night. “I feel like these last few weeks we’ve been getting better at preparing ourselves throughout the week of practice, watching film … I haven’t done the best job of that myself,” he said after guiding the fifth-ranked Golden Bears to a 44-7 Eastern AA football win over Billings Skyview at Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium. “But this week we kind of pulled it together, prepared well, and our offensive game plan the entire week showed out there.”
Red-hot arm of QB Jake Casagranda helps Bozeman football roll past Senior
BILLINGS — Bozeman football coach Levi Wesche has had full confidence in his star senior quarterback, Jake Casagranda, for a long time now. How the supporting cast around him flourished throughout the year, however, was going to be a major key in the Hawks' success. But if everything clicks like it did for Bozeman on Thursday in a lopsided win over Billings Senior at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium, the Hawks are going to be ones to watch in the Class AA East.
Western Washington blanks Montana State Billings in women's soccer
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Western Washington out-shot visiting Montana State Billings 33-3 Thursday night en route to a 2-0 victory over the Yellowjackets in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's soccer. WWU improved to 4-1-3 overall and 3-0-1 in conference play. MSUB fell to 1-6-3 and 1-3-1. This was the Vikings'...
Huntley Project Red Devils riding another strong ground game, and defense, to victories
BILLINGS — Rick Dees, Huntley Project’s second-year football coach, figures if a Class B team has up to a dozen seniors on its roster, things could turn out OK. When it became clear he’d have nine players returning for a senior season this year, Dees felt fairly comfortable. Then, when he saw how his Red Devils looked during the summer camp circuit, he began feeling more than comfortable.
Plenty of Montana connections in bull riding book 'Love & Try'
BILLINGS — Author Andrew Giangola believes “love” and “try” are two important aspects to the sport of bull riding, and really to any ambition or goal somebody wants to chase and have success at. You have to “love” a sport such as bull riding to...
Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast tour to return to Billings
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast premier series tour will once again be stopping at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark as the elite bull riding organization announced its 30th anniversary season schedule on Thursday. For the 28th straight year, which is the longest consecutive-years stop...
