Grand Junction, CO

KJCT8

On-and-off rain likely through this weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Heavy storms Friday evening will track from northwest to southeast across Western Colorado. The storms have also been been lightning and thunder producers. Rainfall rates have been as high as half an inch per hour. This evening, showers and thunderstorms are likely. They’ll track from...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Friday starts dry, turns rainy for the evening drive

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Rain will increase across Western Colorado on Friday afternoon and evening. A cold front extending from low pressure over the Interior Pacific Northwest southward through Idaho, Utah, Nevada, and southern Colorado is tracking eastward toward us. The humid wind flow ahead of the cold front is humidifying the atmosphere and has increased our mountain showers. The low pressure itself will drop southeastward through Friday. It will cause the upper levels to spread out, effectively turning the atmosphere into a huge straw that pulls up that increasing humidity into the sky and turns it into clouds and rain.
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

Next rain maker and below average temperatures arrives today

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Earlier this morning, a passing shower moved over Grand Junction, and behind it was another band of precipitation that brought some scattered thunderstorms to the area. Throughout most of the day, higher elevations will continue to receive scattered showers and thunderstorms, and the bulk of the rainfall will occur towards the evening hours for our valleys.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Rain increases Friday after Thursday mountain showers

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Showers are possible over the mountains on Thursday, then rain will increase across the Western Slope on Friday. Low pressure and a cold front along the Pacific Coast tonight will track eastward. That is our next rain maker here in Colorado. The humidity will increase throughout the depth of the atmosphere on Thursday ahead of this approaching storm system. That will lead to an increase in clouds for us along with a few showers, mainly over the mountains. Our biggest rain will likely fall on Friday.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

The Farmers’ Almanac is Predicting a Rough Winter for Colorado

As the sweltering heat from a Colorado summer starts to subside, fall and soon enough, winter will start to creep in. Day by day, we'll start to see the change. Are you ready for winter? Because it is coming. According to the Farmers' Almanac, it could be a tough one too. For the 2022-20223 winter forecast, the Farmers' Almanac used three key descriptors. You can be the judge as to what type of winter we could be in for.
K99

Weekend Cold Front Set To Dump Some Snow On Parts Of Colorado

We've been enjoying plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures over the past few months but come this weekend, there will be some pretty big changes both for us and especially for those in the higher elevations. For most of us along the Front Range, we will see daily high temperatures...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Snow to hit Colorado this weekend – here's how much to expect

Though some initial forecasts showed bigger snow hitting Colorado this weekend, the National Weather Service has released their official prediction, showing smaller, but still noteworthy totals. In the most likely scenario, somewhere between one and six inches is expected to fall on Colorado's highest peaks around the state through Sunday...
weather5280.com

Colorado weather: Timing of and total rainfall on the way

We have a system that will move across the region through the days ahead that will bring in periods of rain and some cooler temperatures Friday through Monday. If you prefer a visual presentation, what is written in this blog is presented here:. Here's a quick preview of where we...
DENVER, CO
KELOLAND TV

Will it snow in South Dakota this October?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The leaves have just started fading into oranges, reds and yellows and many people have already started wondering: When will it snow?. First, let’s look at when temperatures across the area will cool down. KELOLAND meteorologist Brian Karstens explained Hurricane Ian is currently slowing down weather patterns, which in turn is stalling rain patterns.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
westernslopenow.com

Oktoberfest Coming Back to Grand Junction

It’s about time to break out that lederhosen because tomorrow is Grand Junction’s annual Oktoberfest celebration. The Ale House in Grand Junction will be hosting Oktoberfest on October 1st from 2-6 p.m. and will feature a unique menu, live music, Oktoberfest swag, giveaways, and most importantly–craft beer.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
99.9 KEKB

What Are They Building at 30 & E Road in Grand Junction?

Have you spotted the construction currently underway at 30 and E Road in Grand Junction, Colorado? What are they building?. You'll see construction on the northeast corner of 30 and E Road, just south of the railroad tracks. Is someone developing a new subdivision? Perhaps another gas station. Construction Underway...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Grand Junction leaf removal scheduled to begin October 10

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Fall is filled with fun colors and falling leaves, but these leaves can quickly take over yards, neighborhoods, and storm drains once the temperatures begin to drop. The annual leaf removal program in Grand Junction is scheduled to begin on October 10 and will run...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
99.9 KEKB

Colorado State Flag: What’s the Real Meaning

Colorado's State Flag is one that is easily recognized. I mean, that big red "C" belongs to us. Our flag features 10 significations for our state represented by its colors and symbols. Do you know their real meanings?. Scroll on to find out more about Colorado's State Flag. Did you...
COLORADO STATE

