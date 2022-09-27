Read full article on original website
KJCT8
On-and-off rain likely through this weekend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Heavy storms Friday evening will track from northwest to southeast across Western Colorado. The storms have also been been lightning and thunder producers. Rainfall rates have been as high as half an inch per hour. This evening, showers and thunderstorms are likely. They’ll track from...
KJCT8
Friday starts dry, turns rainy for the evening drive
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Rain will increase across Western Colorado on Friday afternoon and evening. A cold front extending from low pressure over the Interior Pacific Northwest southward through Idaho, Utah, Nevada, and southern Colorado is tracking eastward toward us. The humid wind flow ahead of the cold front is humidifying the atmosphere and has increased our mountain showers. The low pressure itself will drop southeastward through Friday. It will cause the upper levels to spread out, effectively turning the atmosphere into a huge straw that pulls up that increasing humidity into the sky and turns it into clouds and rain.
Travelers warned as snow hits high country passes
The chain law was put into effect for Loveland Pass on Friday night as snow hit the high country.
KJCT8
Next rain maker and below average temperatures arrives today
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Earlier this morning, a passing shower moved over Grand Junction, and behind it was another band of precipitation that brought some scattered thunderstorms to the area. Throughout most of the day, higher elevations will continue to receive scattered showers and thunderstorms, and the bulk of the rainfall will occur towards the evening hours for our valleys.
KJCT8
Rain increases Friday after Thursday mountain showers
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Showers are possible over the mountains on Thursday, then rain will increase across the Western Slope on Friday. Low pressure and a cold front along the Pacific Coast tonight will track eastward. That is our next rain maker here in Colorado. The humidity will increase throughout the depth of the atmosphere on Thursday ahead of this approaching storm system. That will lead to an increase in clouds for us along with a few showers, mainly over the mountains. Our biggest rain will likely fall on Friday.
The Farmers’ Almanac is Predicting a Rough Winter for Colorado
As the sweltering heat from a Colorado summer starts to subside, fall and soon enough, winter will start to creep in. Day by day, we'll start to see the change. Are you ready for winter? Because it is coming. According to the Farmers' Almanac, it could be a tough one too. For the 2022-20223 winter forecast, the Farmers' Almanac used three key descriptors. You can be the judge as to what type of winter we could be in for.
Weekend Cold Front Set To Dump Some Snow On Parts Of Colorado
We've been enjoying plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures over the past few months but come this weekend, there will be some pretty big changes both for us and especially for those in the higher elevations. For most of us along the Front Range, we will see daily high temperatures...
Snow to hit Colorado this weekend – here's how much to expect
Though some initial forecasts showed bigger snow hitting Colorado this weekend, the National Weather Service has released their official prediction, showing smaller, but still noteworthy totals. In the most likely scenario, somewhere between one and six inches is expected to fall on Colorado's highest peaks around the state through Sunday...
weather5280.com
Colorado weather: Timing of and total rainfall on the way
We have a system that will move across the region through the days ahead that will bring in periods of rain and some cooler temperatures Friday through Monday. If you prefer a visual presentation, what is written in this blog is presented here:. Here's a quick preview of where we...
KELOLAND TV
Will it snow in South Dakota this October?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The leaves have just started fading into oranges, reds and yellows and many people have already started wondering: When will it snow?. First, let’s look at when temperatures across the area will cool down. KELOLAND meteorologist Brian Karstens explained Hurricane Ian is currently slowing down weather patterns, which in turn is stalling rain patterns.
westernslopenow.com
Oktoberfest Coming Back to Grand Junction
It’s about time to break out that lederhosen because tomorrow is Grand Junction’s annual Oktoberfest celebration. The Ale House in Grand Junction will be hosting Oktoberfest on October 1st from 2-6 p.m. and will feature a unique menu, live music, Oktoberfest swag, giveaways, and most importantly–craft beer.
Here’s how much snow could fall above 12,000 feet this weekend
The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting a pattern change this weekend that will bring snow to the mountains.
Colorado: If you don’t like the weather, wait 10 minutes
Fall brings a change in temperatures which can fluctuate so much in one day, Coloradans experience at least two to three seasons in a 24-hour period. Whether you're in lower elevation in the Mile High City or exploring Rocky Mountain National Park, you may start in flip-flops and end up in snow boots.
Conditions on Coligny Beach deteriorate as Ian nears landfall in SC
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Around noon Thursday, high tide prompted warnings from lifeguards on Coligny Beach, telling beachgoers to avoid the water. Since then, conditions deteriorated, dropping more rain and more wind. Earlier in the day, at Coligny Beach, there were lots of folks who came to watch the waves and most of […]
What Are They Building at 30 & E Road in Grand Junction?
Have you spotted the construction currently underway at 30 and E Road in Grand Junction, Colorado? What are they building?. You'll see construction on the northeast corner of 30 and E Road, just south of the railroad tracks. Is someone developing a new subdivision? Perhaps another gas station. Construction Underway...
KJCT8
Grand Junction leaf removal scheduled to begin October 10
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Fall is filled with fun colors and falling leaves, but these leaves can quickly take over yards, neighborhoods, and storm drains once the temperatures begin to drop. The annual leaf removal program in Grand Junction is scheduled to begin on October 10 and will run...
What’s the weather like in North Texas for the rest of the week & upcoming weekend?
Wednesday in North Texas will prove to be another warm day as September is winding down and the full fall month of October will take over.
Colorado State Flag: What’s the Real Meaning
Colorado's State Flag is one that is easily recognized. I mean, that big red "C" belongs to us. Our flag features 10 significations for our state represented by its colors and symbols. Do you know their real meanings?. Scroll on to find out more about Colorado's State Flag. Did you...
Grand Junction Hires Goats to Help with Unwanted Vegetation
The idea behind regenerative agriculture is to use natural cycles to keep land healthy. That's why the city of Grand Junction just put goats on its payroll to do what goats do best.
