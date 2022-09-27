Read full article on original website
Related
Fairfield Sun Times
Great Falls Fire Rescue share information for Michael Kuntz’s Memorial Service
Great Falls, Montana — Great Falls Fire Rescue is releasing information for Michael Kuntz Memorial Service. The Michael Kuntz Memorial Service will take place at 3:00 PM, September 30th, 2022, at the Mansfield Theater located in the Great Falls Civic Center. Friday, September 30, 2022, after Great Falls High’s...
msuexponent.com
Lewis and Clark Co. Sheriff ID's Spring Meadow Lake State Park drowning victim
HELENA, Mont. - A man drowned after walking into mud in Spring Meadow Lake State Park on Wednesday. Lewis and Clark County Sheriff, Leo Dutton says the man, 29, was fully dressed and holding a toddler on his shoulders when he walked into a deeper part of the swimming area of the lake.
montanarightnow.com
Children taken from Black Eagle Friday found safe
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Three children were found safe after they were taken by their violent and suicidal father. A Missing Endangered Person Advisory went out early Saturday morning for Tempest Vauthier, 6, Conor Toney, 4, and Niklaus Toney, 1. The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office was looking for the children...
Man drowns in Spring Meadow Lake after getting stuck in mud
A man drowned at Spring Meadow Lake on the west side of Helena Wednesday afternoon according to the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Great Falls police officer appreciates supportive community
The senior police officer sees a uniqueness on the streets of Great Falls and it's in large part due to the community that makes up the city.
Fairfield Sun Times
Great Falls Public Schools athletics office monitoring if it is safe for games to go on this afternoon
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls Public Schools (GFPS) announced the athletic office is monitoring the weather due to the proximity of lightning. Football games were scheduled to kick off at 4:00 pm at North, Paris, East and West, however, athletes are indoors at this time. The office will monitor...
Fairfield Sun Times
Mack Emett Burgess
Mack Emett Burgess, 89 years, went to his Heavenly Father on Sunday, September 18, 2022 surrounded by his loving family at Benefis. Mack’s entire life from childhood to his dying day was overcoming obstacles, but this last obstacle, cancer, he could not overcome. Mack was born on October 29,...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Antonio 'Tony' Bonine
Antonio “Tony” Bonine was born to Alicia Rutledge and Antonio Deserley on Oct. 31, 2000, in Great Falls, Mont. He was a registered member of the Chippewa Cree Tribe out of Box Elder on the Rocky Boy Reservation. Due to multiple substances in his bloodstream, Tony was placed with the Bonine family who already had custody of his biological brother, Trenton. Tony’s first weeks at home were difficult, but Tim and Erin lovingly cared for him.
RELATED PEOPLE
montanarightnow.com
Canadian police found in undercover operation at Great Falls gunshow
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - According to Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter, local county employees and people noticed someone with Canadian plates watching people at the gun show. Once deputies and the sheriff arrived, the operation was shut down immediately. "It's very dangerous to have an operation like that, and we...
GFPD and GFPS address rumors of school threats
The GFPD noted that the image and implied threat is not specific to any school, or even to Great Falls or Cascade County.
Fairfield Sun Times
Suspect dies following officer-involved shooting in Great Falls
A person wanted by law enforcement has died after an officer-involved shooting in Great Falls Wednesday morning.
visitgreatfallsmontana.org
10 Things You Can Only Do in Great Falls This October
Autumn is officially here and Great Falls is the place to be for all your spooky season fun!. Here are 10 things you can only find in Great Falls this October:. Start the month off with the iconic sounds of some of the most beloved Steven Spielberg films with the Great Falls Symphony. Conductor emeritus Gordon Johnson will direct the John Williams Celebration performance.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fugitive shot by officer in Great Falls
Great Falls Police Chief Jeff Newton said during a news conference that a fleeing fugitive died after being shot by a police officer
montanarightnow.com
GFHS placed in lockdown this afternoon after student assaults staff members
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls Public School District did confirm there was a lockdown at Great Falls High earlier this afternoon, September 27. This was due to a student who assaulted two staff members and caused an interruption to the education and wellbeing of others in the school.
mtpr.org
Great Falls police arrest a student who sent a violent threat to classmates and staff
Great Falls police said they arrested a student on Monday for sending a violent threat to students and staff. According to a press release from the Great Falls Police Department, several students and staff received a photo on their phones containing the threat to carry out a school shooting. Police...
Fairfield Sun Times
GFPS & GFPD talk about recent school threats
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls Police Department and the Great Falls Public School District addressed the recent school threats within the Electric City. In the last three days, there have been three different incidents that occurred within the district. Monday, a student pull a fire alarm at Great...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ecitybeat.com
‘Troubling’ Tweets From Great Falls Dem Candidate
Back in the summer of 2020 the ‘Defund The Police’ movement had reached a crescendo and was spreading, even becoming a popular rallying cry for the ‘progressive’ left here in Great Falls. There were local protests and calls for defunding our own Great Falls Police Department...
Comments / 0