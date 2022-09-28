ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sayreville, NJ

Sayreville, NJ
Sayreville, NJ
TOMS RIVER: MAN PLEADS GUILTY TO KILLING WOMAN IN HOTEL IN SEASIDE

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on September 28, 2022, Gerardo Ruiz, 51, of Seaside Heights, pled guilty to Aggravated Manslaughter in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:11-4a (1), before the Honorable Guy P. Ryan, P.J.Cr.P., in connection with the death of Alecia Perreault, 29, of Seaside Heights, that occurred in the early morning hours of May 1, 2021, in Seaside Heights. At the time of his sentencing on December 9, 2022, the State will be recommending a term of thirty five years New Jersey State Prison – subject to the terms of the No Early Release Act, N.J.S.A. 2C:43-7.2.
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Man charged with DWI following single-vehicle crash in Morris County

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated Thursday following a single-vehicle crash in Denville Township. The crash happened on September 30 at East Main Street and Durbin Avenue, police said. During the course of the police investigation, it was...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

TRENTON: MISSING CHILD – PLEASE STAY ON THE LOOKOUT

The Trenton, New Jersey Police Department is asking for the assistance of the public in order to locate Esmeralda Ramirez, 12 years old who is missing from the area of Seward Ave. The juvenile was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black sweat pants, and black knee-high boots. Any information...
TRENTON, NJ
ocscanner.news

JAMESBURG: FULLY INVOLVED CAR FIRE

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a raging car fire on Cranberry-Spotswood Road. Occupants were out of the car. No additional information is available at this time.
JAMESBURG, NJ
NJ.com

Motorcyclist dies after crash with car in North Jersey, police say

A 22-year-old motorcyclist died Tuesday afternoon after he collided with a car in Glen Ridge, investigators announced Wednesday. Jordan A. Mayrant, of Bloomfield, was driving a Yamaha YZF motorcycle that was involved in a crash with an Audi Q5 around 4 p.m. in the area of Bloomfield Avenue and High Street, according to a statement from the Glen Ridge Police Department and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ

