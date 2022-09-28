Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
SAYREVILLE: AUTISTIC MAN STILL MISSING BUT HE HAS BEEN SEEN ON SURVEILLANCE CAMERAS IN OLD BRIDGE
🚨Update 🚨 News Release – Authorities Seek Assistance in Locating Missing Person. Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Acting Chief Daniel. Plumacker of the Sayreville Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person. On Sunday, September 25, 2022, at approximately 3:30 P.M.,...
Person matching description of missing Sayreville man seen near Old Bridge
A person matching the description of a missing Sayreville man who has autism was seen walking near Old Bridge Thursday, according to officials.
SAYREVILLE: SEEKING VOLUNTEERS FOR SEARCH PARTY TO FIND MISSING AUTISTIC MAN
Kristen Misak is organizing a search party for tomorrow morning. If you can give any time to help, I am sure the family and authorities would greatly appreciate it. Sunday is one week since Jonathan went missing. Let’s help get Jonathan home to the love and safety of his family and the warmth and comfort of home.
Woman Overdoses In Central Jersey, 2nd Woman Recovers: Police
A 49-year-old woman died from a possible drug overdose in Central Jersey, authorities said. The fatality occurred on Friday afternoon, Sept. 30 at a Red Roof Inn on New Durham Road in Edison, initial reports said. A second woman was disoriented when police arrived but is doing well, according to...
Toms River Police Searching For Alleged Fraudsters
TOMS RIVER – Township Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the two pictured individuals. They are wanted for questioning in reference to the fraudulent use of a credit card at Walmart in our town. Often suspects are recognized by factors other than an image of...
Off-duty police officer charged with DUI, fleeing after crash in N.J. town, authorities say
A police officer in Bergen County was arrested while off-duty earlier this month and charged with driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident, court records show. Attilio Dente, 39, a patrol officer, was arrested by Bergen County Sheriff’s Officers about 10:45 p.m. Sept. 2 outside his...
SAYREVILLE: PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE ASSISTING LOCAL POLICE IN MISSING AUTISTIC MAN’S CASE – HAVE YOU SEEN HIM?
If you have any information regarding this case please contact the Sayreville Police Department at 732-727-4444.
TOMS RIVER: MAN PLEADS GUILTY TO KILLING WOMAN IN HOTEL IN SEASIDE
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on September 28, 2022, Gerardo Ruiz, 51, of Seaside Heights, pled guilty to Aggravated Manslaughter in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:11-4a (1), before the Honorable Guy P. Ryan, P.J.Cr.P., in connection with the death of Alecia Perreault, 29, of Seaside Heights, that occurred in the early morning hours of May 1, 2021, in Seaside Heights. At the time of his sentencing on December 9, 2022, the State will be recommending a term of thirty five years New Jersey State Prison – subject to the terms of the No Early Release Act, N.J.S.A. 2C:43-7.2.
Dramatic video shows man climb counter at Staten Island Walgreens; sought in attempted robbery
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD released video of a man climbing on top of the pharmacy counter at Walgreens in Graniteville as they seek to identify him in connection with the alleged attempted robbery. The incident occurred on Sept. 17 at about 4:20 a.m. inside the Walgreens at...
Jersey Shore Man Admits Killing Woman At Motel: Prosecutor
A 51-year-old man has admitted to his role in killing a woman at a Jersey Shore motel, authorities said. Gerardo Ruiz, of Seaside Heights, pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter in connection with the death of Alecia Perreault, 29, of Seaside Heights, that occurred on May 1, 2021, in Seaside Heights, they said.
SCHOOL LOCKDOWN: Hackensack Police Capture Knife-Wielding Man Wanted For Attacking Woman
A Hackensack grade school was locked down as police pursued -- and then captured -- a knife-wielding Morris County man who they said had just assaulted and terrorized a local woman. Officer Aaron Rios and Police Officer Stanislav Tovbin heard "loud arguing" coming from a Railroad Avenue home while responding...
Man charged with DWI following single-vehicle crash in Morris County
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated Thursday following a single-vehicle crash in Denville Township. The crash happened on September 30 at East Main Street and Durbin Avenue, police said. During the course of the police investigation, it was...
TRENTON: MISSING CHILD – PLEASE STAY ON THE LOOKOUT
The Trenton, New Jersey Police Department is asking for the assistance of the public in order to locate Esmeralda Ramirez, 12 years old who is missing from the area of Seward Ave. The juvenile was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black sweat pants, and black knee-high boots. Any information...
Man killed during dispute on train in Brooklyn
Police say a 43-year-old man got into a dispute with another man, and that is when the suspect pulled out a sharp object and slashed the 43-year-old across the neck.
WHERE'S GIANNY? Police search for missing 13-year-old Bronx girl last seen Monday
The NYPD is searching for a missing teen last seen on Monday at her Bronx residence, according to authorities.
Pickup Driver, 62, Killed In Garden State Parkway Crash
A 62-year-old man from the Jersey Shore was killed in a single-vehicle crash on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said. The crash was reported at 10:53 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 on the parkway northbound local lanes to Jon Bon Jovi Service Area in Sayreville, according to New Jersey State Police.
Accused Killer Found At New Brunswick Train Station With Knife: Prosecutor
A 24-year-old New York man has been charged in the stabbing death of a 20-year-old man this week in Somerset County, authorities said. Jahkoy Monsanto is facing a first-degree murder charge, and various weapons offenses, in the killing of J’Corey Breedy on Thursday, Sept. 29 in Franklin Township, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.
JAMESBURG: FULLY INVOLVED CAR FIRE
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a raging car fire on Cranberry-Spotswood Road. Occupants were out of the car. No additional information is available at this time.
New Brunswick resident charged with multiple offenses after causing self-inflicted gunshot wound on campus
At approximately 5:41 p.m. on Wednesday, the Rutgers University Police Department (RUPD) responded to a call at the Douglass Parking Deck to aid Aldo Ruiz-Galindo, a 20-year-old male from New Brunswick, who reported that he suffered a gunshot wound to a lower extremity, according to a University-wide email. Ruiz-Galindo, who...
Motorcyclist dies after crash with car in North Jersey, police say
A 22-year-old motorcyclist died Tuesday afternoon after he collided with a car in Glen Ridge, investigators announced Wednesday. Jordan A. Mayrant, of Bloomfield, was driving a Yamaha YZF motorcycle that was involved in a crash with an Audi Q5 around 4 p.m. in the area of Bloomfield Avenue and High Street, according to a statement from the Glen Ridge Police Department and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.
