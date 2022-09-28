Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on September 28, 2022, Gerardo Ruiz, 51, of Seaside Heights, pled guilty to Aggravated Manslaughter in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:11-4a (1), before the Honorable Guy P. Ryan, P.J.Cr.P., in connection with the death of Alecia Perreault, 29, of Seaside Heights, that occurred in the early morning hours of May 1, 2021, in Seaside Heights. At the time of his sentencing on December 9, 2022, the State will be recommending a term of thirty five years New Jersey State Prison – subject to the terms of the No Early Release Act, N.J.S.A. 2C:43-7.2.

