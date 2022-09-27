Read full article on original website
Why is LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman's logo on volunteers' clothing at the PGA Tour's Sanderson Farms Championship?
JACKSON, Miss. — Volunteers are a vital part of any golf tournament. They help with numerous aspects that can’t be seen on TV, like crowd control and helping to locate golf balls and keeping score. Volunteers are also given similar clothing so they can be located easily and look similar.
Dunlop Brands, and now Titleist and FootJoy, announce return to the PGA Merchandise Show
In the days leading up to the 2022 PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando, Florida, the Omicron variant pushed positive tests for COVID-19 over 800,000 per day in the United States. That wave of infections forced most major golf equipment companies to pull out of the annual trade show held at the Orange County Convention Center and the pre-show Demo Day that takes place every year at Orange County National Golf Club in Winter Garden, Florida.
