In the days leading up to the 2022 PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando, Florida, the Omicron variant pushed positive tests for COVID-19 over 800,000 per day in the United States. That wave of infections forced most major golf equipment companies to pull out of the annual trade show held at the Orange County Convention Center and the pre-show Demo Day that takes place every year at Orange County National Golf Club in Winter Garden, Florida.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO