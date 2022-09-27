ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Georgia lands Top-100 prospect Dylan James

Dylan James, the No. 95 overall prospect in the 2023 class, has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs, he tells 247Sports. The 6-foot-8, 195-pound power forward out of Winter Haven (Fla.) committed to Mike White and his program over schools including UCF, Georgia Tech, Iona and VCU. "I ultimately picked Georgia...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Dylan James, 4-star PF, announces SEC commitment

Dylan James, a 4-star combo forward from Winter Haven, Florida, made a verbal commitment to Georgia on Friday, choosing the Bulldogs over UCF, Georgia Tech and several others. James, listed at 6-foot-8, 195 pounds, played his sophomore year at The Rock Academy in Gainesville, Florida before returning to Winter Haven for his junior season.
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, GA
City
Miami, MO
Athens, GA
Sports
City
Columbia, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Georgia College Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
Columbia, MO
Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Missouri Sports
Columbia, MO
Football
Local
Missouri College Sports
City
Athens, GA
Columbia, MO
College Sports
Local
Georgia Football
Columbia Missourian

10 Years Later: Missouri's first SEC game, against Georgia

On Nov. 6, 2011, Missouri was announced as the 14th members of the Southeastern Conference; just nine months later, Southeastern Conference powerhouse Georgia came into Columbia for the first time ever. On Sept. 12, 2012, a game years in the making was played at Memorial Stadium in Columbia when the...
COLUMBIA, MO
dawgnation.com

Why Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz is on the hot seat, clinging to hope and little else with No. 1 Georgia up next

ATHENS — Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz surely feels his seat warming, and last Saturday’s brutal overtime loss at Auburn certainly didn’t help things. The 17-14 loss to fellow hot seat member Bryan Harsin on The Plains — a defeat that saw Missouri squander three opportunities in the final moments —wasn’t the end of the world for the 2-2 Tigers.
COLUMBIA, MO
247Sports

2024 five-star Asa Newell recaps Georgia official visit

Asa Newell has established himself early as one of the top prospects and players in the 2024 class, ranking as the No. 6 overall prospect amongst the juniors. With the territory of being such a highly regarded player comes coaches in hot pursuit to secure his talents and last weekend he took a big step in his recruitment by taking his first official visit to the Georgia Bulldogs.
ATHENS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
accesswdun.com

Football: Jefferson shuts out Winder-Barrow

JEFFERSON, Ga.— After a scoreless opening quarter, Jefferson scored four unanswered touchdowns to roll past Winder-Barrow, 28-0, at Memorial Stadium on Thursday. Max Aldridge connected with Jack Eubanks in the back of the end zone for the first of his two second-quarter touchdowns and a 7-0 Jefferson (4-2, 2-0 Region 8-5A).
JEFFERSON, GA
accesswdun.com

Football: Tigers score 14 in final 2:11 to rally for road win

MACON — Commerce scored 14 points in the final 2:11, aided by a key interception, to rally for a 31-26 win over First Presbyterian on the road on Thursday. Sophomore Jaiden Daniels scored on an 17-yard TD run to give the Tigers (4-2) a 24-20 lead with 2:11 left in the game. Following a Jackson Morris interception moments later, Daniels sealed the win with a 49-yard yard blast with 1:28 remaining.
MACON, GA
High School Football PRO

Athens, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Clarke Central High School football team will have a game with Flowery Branch High School on September 30, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Tigers#Bulldogs#Mizzou#The Kansas City Chiefs#Interestin
gwinnettforum.com

BRACK: “Mass timber” is new use of Georgia’s many acres of forests

SEPT. 30, 2022 | Forestry is mighty important to Georgia. With about two-thirds of the state covered in forests, Georgia has more plantation acres, more total timberland acreage and more privately-owned timberland acreage than any other state in the United States. And the forests provide 55,089 forest industry jobs. The...
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

As Governor declares state of emergency, Ian impacts sports in Athens, NE Ga

Governor Brian Kemp declares a state of emergency in advance of Hurricane Ian, which is intensifying in strength as it nears the Florida coast. The Governor’s declaration, which comes with the call-up of 500 National Guard members, is for all 159 counties in Georgia. Forecasters say the state could receive heavy rains and gusty winds into the weekend. There’s also the possibility the storm could make a second landfall near Savannah.
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
NewsBreak
NCAA
Red and Black

35 years later: Remembering the Athens murders of 1987

Many things come and go in the city of Athens. College students enter and leave, businesses open and close, but one thing that has stayed constant is the vast array of beautiful homes lining the busy streets. One of these beautiful homes is a faded yellow brick house with antique...
ATHENS, GA
anglerschannel.com

Lake Hartwell Fishing At Its Best Ahead Of Final Bassmaster Southern Open

ANDERSON, S.C. — With 7-, 8- and even 9-pound bass being caught on a regular basis this year, South Carolina native Jayme Rampey says Lake Hartwell is fishing the best he has ever seen, and he expects that to continue when the final St. Croix Bassmaster Southern Open presented by Mossy Oak Fishing begins next week.
ANDERSON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy