406mtsports.com
Montana State women's cross country 3rd, men 4th at Notre Dame invite
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Both Montana State cross country teams made the most of their trip to Notre Dame’s Joe Piane Invitational, as the men’s team placed fourth the Blue race and the women’s team had a breakthrough showing in the women’s Gold race on Friday.
406mtsports.com
Five things to watch: UC Davis at No. 4 Montana State
BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team will try to extend a couple of streaks on Saturday night. MSU has won 14 straight games at Bobcat Stadium — the longest active home winning streak in the Football Championship Subdivision, according to Stats Perform. Sacramento State is the last team to beat MSU in Bozeman: 34-21 on Oct. 12, 2019.
406mtsports.com
Performance coach Sean Herrin pushes Montana State to 'work in the dark' for continued success
BOZEMAN — As Montana State football players showed up for the winter workout, Sean Herrin realized something was missing. It was 6 a.m. and even though Herrin had everything ready to go on the field at Bobcat Stadium — sleds, cones and more — the stadium lights hadn’t come on. He started to worry that they’d be practicing under the pitch black morning sky.
406mtsports.com
Players to watch and game information for UC Davis at Montana State
Time, date, place: 8:15 p.m. MT, Saturday, Bobcat Stadium, Bozeman. Vigen was previously the offensive coordinator at Wyoming for seven seasons before coming to MSU in 2021. Earlier in his career he served as an assistant coach at North Dakota State. Dan Hawkins. Record: 32-25 Year: 6th. Hawkins previously served...
406mtsports.com
Western Washington blanks Montana State Billings in women's soccer
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Western Washington out-shot visiting Montana State Billings 33-3 Thursday night en route to a 2-0 victory over the Yellowjackets in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's soccer. WWU improved to 4-1-3 overall and 3-0-1 in conference play. MSUB fell to 1-6-3 and 1-3-1. This was the Vikings'...
406mtsports.com
Visiting Saint Martin's blanks Montana State Billings in men's soccer
BILLINGS — Visiting Saint Martin's University scored three second-half goals Thursday in beating Montana State Billings 3-0 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's soccer play on Yellowjacket Field. It was the first win of the season for the Saints (1-7-1, 1-2-0). The Yellowjackets dropped to 2-5-1 overall and 0-2-1...
406mtsports.com
Bozeman Gallatin football comes from behind again, beats Great Falls CMR
BOZEMAN — For three weeks in a row, Gallatin and come-from-behind victories have been an exhilarating, if not stress-inducing, match made in heaven. Daring to flirt with redundancy, the Raptors trailed at halftime Friday against Great Falls CMR and stitched together a late-game comeback for the third consecutive game.
406mtsports.com
Red-hot arm of QB Jake Casagranda helps Bozeman football roll past Senior
BILLINGS — Bozeman football coach Levi Wesche has had full confidence in his star senior quarterback, Jake Casagranda, for a long time now. How the supporting cast around him flourished throughout the year, however, was going to be a major key in the Hawks' success. But if everything clicks like it did for Bozeman on Thursday in a lopsided win over Billings Senior at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium, the Hawks are going to be ones to watch in the Class AA East.
