BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Nick Cullen of Kern County Animal Services and host Ryan Nelson as they introduce us to the pet of the week: Bella! Bella is a beautiful girl who is looking for her forever home. She is very sweet and very high-energy. Bella loves people, is great with children, and would make an amazing family dog. Her adoption fee is waived.

KERN COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO