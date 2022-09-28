Read full article on original website
Kern Living: Kern County Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join host Ryan Nelson as he explores the Kern County Fair. During this segment, Ryan eats some delicious fair foods, such as Hawaiian Teriyaki and cookies, and visits showman Paul Bunyan of the Lumberjack Challenge to watch some classic lumberjack axe throwing and log rolling.
Kern Living: National Coffee Day with Dutch Bros
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Dutch Bros South Bakersfield Operator Toni Mestre and host Ryan Nelson as they celebrate National Coffee Day on September 29. To celebrate, Dutch Bros is holding a promotion that gives customers the chance to win free drinks for an entire year.
Kern Living: Meet Bella
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Nick Cullen of Kern County Animal Services and host Ryan Nelson as they introduce us to the pet of the week: Bella! Bella is a beautiful girl who is looking for her forever home. She is very sweet and very high-energy. Bella loves people, is great with children, and would make an amazing family dog. Her adoption fee is waived.
TGIF Kern County we have got a small warmup moving into Southern California beginning tomorrow
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — TGIF Kern County the weekend is here and it's going to be on the warmer side with temps a few degrees above normal. A ridge of High-Pressure North of us is slowly moving into California bumping our numbers up by a few degrees. Temperatures will...
Kern Living: Dre's Twisted Kitchen
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Chef Andre Valenzuela from Dre's Twisted Kitchen and host Ryan Nelson as they talk about Dre's delicious cultural fusion food, as well as what Andre's favorite dish is. Dre's Twisted Kitchen is a pop-up restaurant and catering service that started after the COVID-19 pandemic began. Andre moved to Bakersfield with Dre's Twisted Kitchen in 2022.
The Las Vegas festival mass shooting: Victims still putting the pieces together five years later
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Saturday, October 1st will mark five years to the day since a gunman opened fire on 22,000 people at the Route 91 concert in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was the deadliest mass shooting in American history. The attack claimed the lives of 58 people and...
MISSING: Derick Gage, 16
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help in locating a runaway teen. Derick Gage was last seen on September 24th at around 7:00 p.m., in the 3500 block of Stine Road. Gage is considered at risk due to no prior history of running away.
Friday Night Live 2022: Week #7 Final Scores
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Here are the final scores for week #7 in the Central Section football schedule including an incredible game between Frontier and Ridgeview.
