ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bakersfield Channel

Kern Living: Kern County Fair

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join host Ryan Nelson as he explores the Kern County Fair. During this segment, Ryan eats some delicious fair foods, such as Hawaiian Teriyaki and cookies, and visits showman Paul Bunyan of the Lumberjack Challenge to watch some classic lumberjack axe throwing and log rolling.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Kern Living: National Coffee Day with Dutch Bros

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Dutch Bros South Bakersfield Operator Toni Mestre and host Ryan Nelson as they celebrate National Coffee Day on September 29. To celebrate, Dutch Bros is holding a promotion that gives customers the chance to win free drinks for an entire year.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Kern Living: Meet Bella

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Nick Cullen of Kern County Animal Services and host Ryan Nelson as they introduce us to the pet of the week: Bella! Bella is a beautiful girl who is looking for her forever home. She is very sweet and very high-energy. Bella loves people, is great with children, and would make an amazing family dog. Her adoption fee is waived.
KERN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Health
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Health
County
Kern County, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Kern Living: Dre's Twisted Kitchen

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Chef Andre Valenzuela from Dre's Twisted Kitchen and host Ryan Nelson as they talk about Dre's delicious cultural fusion food, as well as what Andre's favorite dish is. Dre's Twisted Kitchen is a pop-up restaurant and catering service that started after the COVID-19 pandemic began. Andre moved to Bakersfield with Dre's Twisted Kitchen in 2022.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KERO 23 ABC News

MISSING: Derick Gage, 16

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help in locating a runaway teen. Derick Gage was last seen on September 24th at around 7:00 p.m., in the 3500 block of Stine Road. Gage is considered at risk due to no prior history of running away.
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy