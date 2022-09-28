ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lanham, MD

Fatal Pedestrian Crash Stops Amtrak Trains Along East Coast

By Zak Failla, Cecilia Levine
 3 days ago
Amtrak Photo Credit: Special to Daily Voice

Amtrak trains along the East Coast were at a standstill due to a fatal pedestrian strike north of Washington DC and a junkyard fire in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

Riders were told around 7 p.m. that they'd be stuck in their locations due to the massive fire and person struck by the train in Lanham, Maryland. Both incidents forced Amtrak to halt service throughout the region, up through Penn Station in New York.

Some trains began moving around 8:10 p.m.

Approximately 100 members of the Philadelphia Fire Department responded to the junkyard blaze, according to officials when a second alarm was sounded.

It was placed under control at approximately 7:15 p.m., when health officials in Philadelphia released advice for motorists and residents in the area.

One rider was advised by an Amtrak employee that “they won’t be moving,” with no estimated time of arrival. They also advised of alternative transportation to get train-goers home.

Some trains were up and running as of 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, though the instances remain under investigation.

Live updates from Amtrak Northeast can be found here.

