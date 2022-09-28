This dog is obviously tired of his mom’s antics and grabs a knife to get her attention

Something tells me this isn't the first time she's pulled a prank on him.

There are some people in your life that play entirely too much. Every time you turn around they're trying to play a prank on you or laughing about a prank they played on someone else. But for one woman, her attempt to prank her dog didn't go as planned because Fido was simply tired of her antics. At least, his response to her latest prank would have you believe that the canine has had enough because as his owner pretends to choke and falls to the floor, the dog picks up a knife after seemingly checking on her.

It's not clear from the video if the knife was simply conveniently placed due to someone using it recently or if this was a prank of a larger magnitude and someone handed the dog the knife. Either way, the dog was just not interested in playing whatever game his owner was attempting to play. After he grabs the knife with his mouth, the dog heads right for the woman laying on the floor. When that happens, she quickly sits up and has a miraculous recovery. At one point the knife touched the woman's back and she jumped.

All was well, of course, or this would be a very different story. The woman in the video laughed it off and turned off the camera. I think it's pretty safe to say that even the animals are no longer interested in whatever TikTok prank is trending. I wonder if he got a timeout or if she did? Hopefully, after the knife was safely put away, the dog was promptly given a lesson on knife safety and anger management. Watch the clip below.

From Your Site Articles

Video captures the incredible moment a homeless man and his ... ›

Dog escapes pet hotel, comes home - Upworthy ›

Video of a little girl and her dog singing nursery rhymes - Upworthy ›

Girls are bombarded with messages from a very young age telling them that they can’t, that is too big, this is too heavy, those are too much.

A better world begins with a pair of socks–how small acts of kindness create big change

A little comfort goes a long way.

09.21.22

We all know that small acts of kindness can turn into something big, but does that apply to something as small as a pair of socks?

Yes, it turns out. More than you might think.

A fresh pair of socks is a simple comfort easily taken for granted for most, but for individuals experiencing homelessness—they are a rare commodity. Currently, more than 500,000 people in the U.S. are experiencing homelessness on any given night. Being unstably housed—whether that’s couch surfing, living on the streets, or somewhere in between—often means rarely taking your shoes off, walking for most if not all of the day, and having little access to laundry facilities. And since shelters are not able to provide pre-worn socks due to hygienic reasons, that very basic need is still not met, even if some help is provided. That’s why socks are the #1 most requested clothing item in shelters.

When the founders of Bombas, Dave Heath and Randy Goldberg, discovered this problem, they decided to be part of the solution. Using a One Purchased = One Donated business model, Bombas helps provide not only durable, high-quality socks, but also t-shirts and underwear (the top three most requested clothing items in shelters) to those in need nationwide. These meticulously designed donation products include added features intended to offer comfort, quality, and dignity to those experiencing homelessness.

Over the years, Bombas' mission has grown into an enormous movement, with more than 75 million items donated to date and a focus on providing support and visibility to the organizations and people that empower these donations. These are the incredible individuals who are doing the hard work to support those experiencing —or at risk of—homelessness in their communities every day.

Folks like Shirley Raines, creator of Beauty 2 The Streetz. Every Saturday, Raines and her team help those experiencing homelessness on Skid Row in Los Angeles “feel human” with free makeovers, haircuts, food, gift bags and (thanks to Bombas) fresh socks. 500 pairs, every week.

Or Director of Step Forward David Pinson in Cincinnati, Ohio, who offers Bombas donations to those trying to recover from addiction. Launched in 2009, the Step Forward program encourages participation in community walking/running events in order to build confidence and discipline—two major keys to successful rehabilitation. For each marathon, runners are outfitted with special shirts, shoes—and yes, socks—to help make their goals more achievable.

Help even reaches the Front Street Clinic of Juneau, Alaska, where Casey Ploof, APRN, and David Norris, RN give out free healthcare to those experiencing homelessness. Because it rains nearly 200 days a year there, it can be very common for people to get trench foot—a very serious condition that, when left untreated, can require amputation. Casey and Dave can help treat trench foot, but without fresh, clean socks, the condition returns. Luckily, their supply is abundant thanks to Bombas. As Casey shared, “people will walk across town and then walk from the valley just to come here to get more socks.”

The Bombas Impact Report provides details on Bombas’s mission and is full of similar inspiring stories that show how the biggest acts of kindness can come from even the smallest packages. Since its inception in 2013, the company has built a network of over 3,500 Giving Partners in all 50 states, including shelters, nonprofits and community organizations dedicated to supporting our neighbors who are experiencing- or at risk- of homelessness.

Their success has proven that, yes, a simple pair of socks can be a helping hand, an important conversation starter and a link to humanity.

You can also be a part of the solution. Learn more and find the complete Bombas Impact Report by clicking here.

From Your Site Articles

Homeless teen and his dog he surrendered are reunited in ... ›

A group gave 105 homeless people disposable cameras. These are ... ›

Jennifer Garner's tip to help the homeless - Upworthy ›

3,700-year-old Babylonian stone tablet gets translated, changes history

09.29.22

This article originally appeared on 07.10.21

Dr. Daniel Mansfield and his team at the University of New South Wales in Australia have just made an incredible discovery. While studying a 3,700-year-old tablet from the ancient civilization of Babylon, they found evidence that the Babylonians were doing something astounding: trigonometry!

Most historians have credited the Greeks with creating the study of triangles' sides and angles, but this tablet presents indisputable evidence that the Babylonians were using the technique 1,500 years before the Greeks ever were.

Dad's sincere texts while buying pads for his daughter are a hilarious attempt to get it right

09.28.22

This article originally appeared on July 2, 2019

Sadly, a lot of men go out of their way to avoid learning anything about a woman's period.

(That could be why throughout most of the United States — where the majority of lawmakers are men — feminine hygiene products are subject to sales tax.)

So we should give some love to the guys who make an effort to learn a bit about the menstrual cycle so they can help their family members when they're in desperate need of feminine hygiene products.