Your article (Hydrogen is unsuitable for home heating, review concludes, 27 September) gives an erroneous view of green hydrogen’s role in reaching net zero carbon emissions. One of the alternatives favoured was heat pumps, which increase the demand for grid electricity. It is also impossible to retrofit the 24m properties heated by gas with heat pumps in a sensible timescale. Currently, 27,000 are installed every year and it will take 600 years to replace gas for heat. So heat pumps are not the solution.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO