globalspec.com
A US blueprint to achieve carbon neutral aviation emissions
A blueprint outlining a government-wide strategy for scaling up new technologies to produce sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs) across the U.S. airline industry has been issued by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE). The Sustainable Aviation Fuel Grand Challenge Roadmap is a collaboration between DOE, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: 26 million acres needed to achieve zero-carbon goals
26 million acres needed to achieve zero-carbon goals By dedicating about 1% of the country’s land to solar energy—an area roughly the size of Kentucky—we could enable the nation to power itself with zero carbon emissions. Solliance hits 30.1% efficiency on perovskite/silicon tandem solar cell The Solliance...
thecoinrise.com
Research: 62% of the total energy consumed in Bitcoin mining still comes from fossil fuels
According to a recent analysis by the Cambridge Center for Alternative Finance (CCAF), fossil fuels were used to produce about 62% of all the energy used by Bitcoin since January 2022. This indicates that in 2022, only 38% of the total energy consumption in Bitcoin mining came from renewable sources.
Hydrogen has a vital role in low-carbon heating
Your article (Hydrogen is unsuitable for home heating, review concludes, 27 September) gives an erroneous view of green hydrogen’s role in reaching net zero carbon emissions. One of the alternatives favoured was heat pumps, which increase the demand for grid electricity. It is also impossible to retrofit the 24m properties heated by gas with heat pumps in a sensible timescale. Currently, 27,000 are installed every year and it will take 600 years to replace gas for heat. So heat pumps are not the solution.
ship-technology.com
Signol partners with Clarksons for carbon platform to reduce emissions
The data is used to analyse ship operations, resulting in improved practices which can reduce emissions. Software company Signol has announced its partnership with Clarksons, provider of integrated shipping services, on its new carbon platform which expects to reduce emissions in the maritime industry by an estimated tens of thousands of tonnes annually.
A new rotary electric contact method could radically change the way wind turbines generate electricity
Sandia National Laboratories researchers have developed a fundamentally new type of rotary electrical contact. The technology is called Twistact, and it will eliminate the need for expensive rare-earth magnets in large wind turbines. Sandia is now ready to partner with the energy industry to develop the next generation of direct-drive...
Nord Stream pipeline ‘damaged beyond repair crippling £35billion project FOREVER’ after huge blasts triggered earthquake
NORD STREAM is feared to have been damaged beyond repair and left crippled indefinitely after it was torn open by a series of explosions. German officials reportedly believe the project - estimated to be worth around £35billion - may never be fully operational again. It is feared the key...
Biden administration announces plan to develop floating offshore wind turbines for West Coast
Wind turbines in deep water must be installed on floating platforms and tethered to the seafloor. The technology will allow them to be installed farther from the coast.
Hydrogen Cost-Parity With Diesel Cut by up to Eight Years With New Loop Energy Fuel Cell
VANCOUVER, British Columbia & HANNOVER, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- Loop Energy ™ (TSX: LPEN), a designer and manufacturer of hydrogen fuel cells for commercial mobility, will unveil its landmark 120 kW fuel cell system at IAA Transportation 2022 in Hannover, Germany, today. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005215/en/ Loop Energy announces the launch of the S1200. (Photo: Business Wire)
constructiontechnology.media
Strabag makes sustainability pledge
Construction and technology group Strabag has announced that it will become climate neutral along its entire value chain by 2040. “The construction sector accounts for half of the global raw material demand and causes 38% of greenhouse gas emissions worldwide,” says Thomas Birtel, CEO of Strabag. “We in the...
BBC
Study contradicts Rees-Mogg over hydrogen for heating
A new study has cast doubt on government claims that hydrogen could be used to heat homes and so cut greenhouse gas emissions. The report, published in the journal Joule, analysed more than 30 studies that looked at hydrogen and heating. All those studies found that hydrogen was much less...
solarpowerworldonline.com
IRA credits allow U.S. backsheet manufacturer Endurans Solar to boost capacity
U.S. polymer backsheet manufacturer Endurans Solar announced it would boost its manufacturing capacity at its Nashua, New Hampshire, factory to meet the growing demand for domestic solar panel backsheets. The company is also searching for a second manufacturing site, with the added tax credits backsheet manufacturers will receive of 40¢/m2 via the Inflation Reduction Act.
Doubts surface over hydrogen as an energy and heating source
Hydrogen is emerging as an alternative to conventional fossil fuels such as natural gas, but it may not be as suitable as advocates expect.
electrek.co
Maker of long-duration CO2 Battery partners with wind giant Ørsted
Italian startup Energy Dome yesterday announced a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Danish wind giant Ørsted. Together, they will run a feasibility study on the deployment of a 20 megawatt (MW)/200 MWh energy storage facility using Energy Dome’s CO2 Battery technology at one or more Ørsted sites.
EasyJet switches ‘green’ aviation focus from electric planes to hydrogen fuel
Britain’s biggest budget airline, easyJet, has switched its future focus from electric aviation to hydrogen fuel.Chief executive Johan Lundgren has launched what he says is the carrier’s “most ambitious airline net-zero roadmap to date”.Along with the engine-maker Rolls Royce, easyJet is making final preparations for its first hydrogen engine ground tests.The aim is to have an “easyJet-sized aircraft” – carrying around 200 passengers – by 2035.Previously easyJet had championed electric aviation, working with a US firm, Wright Electric, to promote battery-powered flight on short routes by 2030.Mr Lundgren told The Independent: “We continue to also work with Wright Electric as...
altenergymag.com
Enerflo Announces Solar Proposal Tool Integration with Storz Power
The new integration will enable solar sales reps to easily and accurately configure energy storage systems and sell Storz Power AI+ Storage Systems though Enerflo's native solar proposal tool, Optimus. This feature is available now to all Enerflo partners and users. Enerflo, a leading business automation software platform for the...
At a Global Conference on Clean Energy, Granholm Announces Billions in Federal Aid for Carbon Capture and Emerging Technology
PITTSBURGH—As world leaders gathered in New York City last week for the 77th U.N. General Assembly, another international conference focused on a global transition to clean, renewable energy took place here in what has been the epicenter of the American steel industry. At stake was how trillions of dollars...
PV Tech
Solis showcases range of solutions at RE+ 2022
Solis has taken part in the RE+ exhibition in Anaheim, showcasing its portfolio of intelligent photovoltaic solutions for the US market. Installed solar PV capacity in the US is forecast to reach 20GW this year, the market stimulated by the government’s recently signed Inflation Reduction Act. Solis already has...
Why ChargePoint and Other EV Stocks Plunged Today
In this environment, investors just don't want to be in companies that aren't making money.
constructiontechnology.media
Tech turns general machinery into ‘smart assets’
ABB has expanded its ABB Ability Smart Sensor so that customers can now remotely monitor the health and performance of general machinery. According to the company, the Smart Sensor turns rotating equipment including drives, motors, and applications such as pumps, into smart, wireless connected assets. This means that potential asset disturbances can be seen before a problem occurs.
