Read full article on original website
Related
Oscar-Winning Composer Rachel Portman on Sound of Antoine Fuqua’s ‘King Shaka’
Oscar-winning composer Rachel Portman picked up her Career Achievement Award at Zurich Film Festival on Thursday. She also gave another Golden Eye statuette to Robert IJserinkhuijsen, winner of the 10th International Film Music Competition. Portman was this year’s jury president. “She is an exceptional composer, a fine storyteller. She paints feelings with sounds. With her, longing can sound mysterious and sadness can sound like hope,” said artistic director Christian Jungen, celebrating an inspiring career in an industry “long-dominated by men.” “Her compositions are timeless, personal and yet universal,” he added. “My primary concern is to write music that really, really fits the film....
Thora Birch Has A Pretty Good Reason Why She Couldn't Be In "Hocus Pocus 2"
The sequel recently hit Disney+ and it brings back some very familiar faces — but not everyone returned.
Robert Pattinson Tried to Change the Image of the ‘Twilight’ Movies
Robert Pattinson got candid about what he really thought about the 'Twilight' movies and how he tried to push a certain narrative.
KATU.com
Comedian & TV Host Adam Conover
He's the creator, writer, and star of the hit series "Adam Ruins Everything," an educational comedy that dispels common misconceptions! On YouTube, his videos have amassed millions of views. Comedian Adam Conover joined us to share a little about his new series, "The G Word," which premiered on Netflix. Produced in partnership with Barack Obama’s Higher Ground Productions, it pulls the curtain back on how the federal government works using comedy and documentary storytelling.
RELATED PEOPLE
KATU.com
"Bros" stars Billy Eichner & Luke MacFarlane
Kara Mack sits down with "Bros" stars Billy Eichner & Luke MacFarlane! Bros is Rated R and out in theaters now.
Comments / 0