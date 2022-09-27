ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Oscar-Winning Composer Rachel Portman on Sound of Antoine Fuqua’s ‘King Shaka’

Oscar-winning composer Rachel Portman picked up her Career Achievement Award at Zurich Film Festival on Thursday. She also gave another Golden Eye statuette to Robert IJserinkhuijsen, winner of the 10th International Film Music Competition. Portman was this year’s jury president. “She is an exceptional composer, a fine storyteller. She paints feelings with sounds. With her, longing can sound mysterious and sadness can sound like hope,” said artistic director Christian Jungen, celebrating an inspiring career in an industry “long-dominated by men.” “Her compositions are timeless, personal and yet universal,” he added. “My primary concern is to write music that really, really fits the film....
MOVIES
KATU.com

Comedian & TV Host Adam Conover

He's the creator, writer, and star of the hit series "Adam Ruins Everything," an educational comedy that dispels common misconceptions! On YouTube, his videos have amassed millions of views. Comedian Adam Conover joined us to share a little about his new series, "The G Word," which premiered on Netflix. Produced in partnership with Barack Obama’s Higher Ground Productions, it pulls the curtain back on how the federal government works using comedy and documentary storytelling.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus

Comments / 0

Community Policy