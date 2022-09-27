Read full article on original website
West Branch Volleyball Triumphs Over Bellwood-Antis
On Tuesday, September 27th, the Warrior Volleyball team faced Bellwood-Antis and defeated them with scores of 25-18, 25-8, and 25-22. The game was important for both teams because each went into the night undefeated in Inter-County Conference play. West Branch went into this game knowing it would be a battle and that they would need to keep their heads up to win. The Lady Warriors’ record for the season is now 9-0.
Little League to host first Girls With Game Day featuring Maryland vs. Penn State
South Williamsport — Little League International is bringing Girls with Game to Williamsport next month. Following the 75th anniversary of the Little League World Series and the most-watched Little League Softball World Series to date, Little League International is keeping the momentum going this October. Softball players are invited to the Howard J. Lamade Stadium for the Girls With Game Experience on Saturday, Oct. 15. ...
Stuff Somers Says: The Tell-Tale Heart of Penn State’s Season
Well, chances are you’re reading this column in September, but grab your pumpkin spice latte and pretend it’s October with me. It’s the month full of ghosts and goblins and green leaves turning every shade of brown, yellow, and orange that you can think of. The month that’s full of getting dragged to a pumpkin patch and being forced to take family photos when you just want to watch football. The month of delicious candy corn. (I said what I said.)
Diaz's defense looking dangerous for No. 11 Penn State
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — When he was hired as Penn State’s defensive coordinator last winter, Manny Diaz quickly realized the Nittany Lions were already built to play his style. Penn State’s fast, physical defense can attack from all angles and is designed to take the ball back. “I think that’s a big part of what Manny wants the identity of this defense to be and I see it getting closer to how we want it and how he wants it to look,” coach James Franklin said Tuesday. “Which is turnovers, sacks and tackles for loss.” The No. 11 Nittany Lions (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) have created a strong defensive foundation as they prepare for conference play with Northwestern (1-3, 1-0) visiting on Saturday.
Former Central Bucks East Star Is Playing for Penn State, One of Best Punters in Country
While he might have taken a roundabout route to Penn State, former Central Bucks East star Barney Amor is a consistent tour de force for the Nittany Lions’ special teams unit, writes Sam Cohn for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The 23-year-old punter was born in the Netherlands. He attended high...
Sue Paterno spotted in Penn State president’s suite for 1st time in more than a decade
She joined university President Neeli Bendapudi for the Nittany Lions’ second home game of the season, a 33-14 win.
State College is the best small college town in Pennsylvania, site says. Here’s why
Here’s what to know about the Preply ranking, plus how State College stacked up compared to other college towns across the country.
ROCKVIEW STATE POLICE
A street sign for “Big Hill Lane” was stolen in Gregg Township sometime from Aug. 11 to 22. Police pulled over Arnold Southerland, 36, of Bellefonte, for allegedly driving without headlights on College Avenue in College Township at 2:15 a.m. on Aug. 15. Southerland was arrested for the alleged possession of a small amount of drugs, said police.
Elk County authorities searching for man missing since Sunday
Elk County, PA (WJAC) — Multiple agencies in Elk County have spent much of the day searching for a 56-year-old man who has been missing since Sunday, Sept. 25. Authorities have not released the identity of the man but say that he is reportedly suffering from a mental health crisis.
Officials: Fire destroys home in Punxsutawney
Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Jefferson County say an afternoon fire destroyed a home in Punxsutawney Tuesday. 911 dispatchers say multiple crews responded to the blaze, around 2 p.m., at a home along the 500 block of Sutton Street. Fire officials say the residents were able to...
Coffee to-go. Creamer spills in Philipsburg, closing part of Route 322 for 2 hours
The road opened back up a little after 1 p.m.
School bus driver accused of assaulting student in Huntingdon County
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A bus driver who drove kids to and from Tussey Mountain High School is facing charges after being accused of assaulting a 15-year-old student for allegedly not changing which seat he was sitting in, police report. According to court documents, 71-year-old Roy Cooley is facing misdemeanor charges of endangering the […]
Pennsylvania man, 4 dogs send PA trooper to hospital: ‘Serious injuries’
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Houtzdale man is facing numerous charges after he and his four dogs reportedly sent a Pennsylvania state trooper to the hospital with serious injuries, according to state police. According to the report, police were called to a home on Ida Street in Woodward Township Sept. 27 at around 9 […]
A century of Renovo history now boarded up
RENOVO, PA – A part of Renovo’s history now sits empty, waiting for the wrecking ball. The last family remaining in Renovo’s condemned 14th Street row houses moved out last week. Shortly thereafter a Renovo Borough crew moved in and boarded up access to the block-long building (former residents still have access to their garages at the rear of the structure).
Missing Punxsutawney Ma Found Dead
State police in Jefferson County have confirmed that the search for 82-year-old Michael Brudnock, of Punxsutawney, has ended after police say he was found deceased on Monday. Troopers say no evidence of foul play was discovered but the investigation is still ongoing. No further details about where Brudnock was found...
Jury convicts Johnstown man accused of stabbing woman during Facebook Marketplace sale
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — On Wednesday, a Cambria County jury convicted a Johnstown man accused of stabbing a woman dozens of times following an alleged argument during a Facebook Marketplace sale last April. Joshua Gorgone was found guilty on all the charges he faced, including criminal homicide, robbery/theft, abuse...
Clearfield Co. Commissioner Scotto resigns
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Commissioner Antonio “Tony” Scotto announced his resignation from the Clearfield County Commission at Tuesday’s meeting. Scotto said he will resign effective October 10. He said he was already planning not to run for re-election in November 2023. Scotto told 6 News...
