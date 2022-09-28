ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

wxhc.com

Another Chance for New Life For Circus House on Homer Ave. in Homer

Another chance for new life at the Circus House at 161 S. Main St. in the Village of Homer could prove to be successful. Currently, the Village of Homer will be hosting a public hearing on Thursday, October 6th at 5:30pm at the Homer Town Hall, 31 N. Main St. in the Village.
HOMER, NY
96.9 WOUR

Leaving a Legacy – Chuck Gaetano Set the Modern Philanthropic Standard

This week, the Greater Utica area lost a legend. Charles A. Gaetano, otherwise known as Chuck, passed away at the age of 99. Mr. Gaetano helped set the modern standard for giving back to a person's beloved community, and he always did it with his wife, Connie, by his side, according to a profile done by the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties.
UTICA, NY
WIBX 950

Rome Woman Competes to Be Greatest Start-Up Company on Reality Show

A Rome woman is competing to be named the greatest start-up company on a business-based reality show. Move over Shark Tank, there's another reality show that's helping entrepreneurs. Instead of pitching ideas, people live together and compete in challenges to become the winner of The Blox, created and hosted by Wes Bergmann from 'The Challenge.'
ROME, NY
Lite 98.7

Downtown Utica Traffic Might Be A Headache Saturday

Traffic was stacked up much of Friday afternoon in Utica causing delays for motorists traveling on Oriskany Boulevard and parts of the downtown area. The traffic pinch was primarily caused by a lane closure westbound on Oriskany Street and an influx of daytime activity at the Adirondack Bank Center for this weekend's LAXNAI Lacrosse North American Invitational Tournament that runs through the weekend.
UTICA, NY
96.9 WOUR

Herkimer Horrors Are Back! Crooked Descent Returns Scarier Than Ever

Spooky season has begun! One of your favorite haunted houses has returned to the Mohawk Valley. Crooked Descent Horror is excited to once again open their doors in Herkimer for their 5th year in business. They are prepared to terrify all their guests, young and old, as soon as they step foot onto the 33,000 square foot property.
HERKIMER, NY
96.9 WOUR

Enjoy Upstate New York’s Fall Season At The 2022 Oneida Fall Fest

You know it's fall time in Upstate New York when you're able to head out and have family fun at the Oneida Fall Fest. The 2022 Oneida Fall Fest will take place on Saturday October 1st from Noon to 4PM at the Oneida Parks and Recreation Center located at 217 Cedar Street in Oneida. The festival has been trying the last few weeks to gather over 1,000 pumpkins to be on display at the festival.
ONEIDA, NY
oswegonian.com

Oswego chicken restaurants ranked: Popeyes, KFC and Tully’s Tenders

With Popeyes as its most recent addition, Oswego is currently the home of three fried chicken oriented fast food restaurants, with the others being KFC and Tully’s Tenders. More specifically, each establishment stands out for its offering of chicken tenders as a prominent menu item, each with its own spin on the dish.
OSWEGO, NY
Syracuse.com

Rangers burn marijuana plants, pull lost CNY hikers out of Rome swamp

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) forest rangers last week found 15 large marijuana plants unlawfully grown on land in Swift Hill State Forest, in Allegany County. Rangers cut and moved the plants to a safe area and burned them. Although DEC recognizes that marijuana laws have changed, unlawful agricultural use of state lands is prohibited under New York’s Environmental Conservation Law.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Five restaurants fail their health inspections: September 11-17

(WSYR-TV) —  The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of September 11 to 17. Five food services failed their inspections: Coppertop Tavern, Milton Ave Kentucky Fried Chicken, Erie Blvd Limp Lizard Lounge Bar, Onondaga Blvd Rice Box, James St. Salt City Smokehouse, South Collingwood Ave Two restaurants […]
SYRACUSE, NY
96.9 WOUR

Herkimer County in National Spotlight Monday and Tuesday

Herkimer County is back in the national spotlight on Monday and Tuesday this week as the Home Shopping Network (HSN) points its cameras at Herkimer Diamond Mines in Middleville. Four hours of programming has been set aside from the Herkimer area resort which is famous for the Herkimer Diamond and the jewelry that's made with it.
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
96.9 WOUR

96.9 WOUR

96.9 WOUR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

