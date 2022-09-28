Read full article on original website
Rejoice: There’s Now More Than One Starbucks Location Open In The Mohawk Valley
Either the New Hartford line will get a *bit* smaller, orrrrrrr, the new location that just opened will be equally just as long. Good news for Starbucks fans here in the Mohawk Valley, the North Utica location is now open. Utica Lodging Group LLC, which also owns the Fairfield Inn...
Get A Peek At The Stunning $4.2 Million Emmons Farm In Oneonta, New York
Rodger Moran, Associate Broker at Benson Agency Real Estate was proud to unveil the Classic Hits 103.1 Listing of the month. Here is some of the description of the listing at 19 Emmons Farm in Oneonta. "The same family has owned the greater share of lands at this estate property...
WRGB
Cabbage Patch Dolls, ColecoVision: The rise & fall of a toy company with local ties
AMSTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — A paint-chipped sign on the side of a sad-looking concrete wall--all that's left of one of the most successful toy businesses in the world. But before flaming out, Coleco's four Capital Region factories worked at a furious pace under intense company pressure to meet customer's demands.
wxhc.com
Another Chance for New Life For Circus House on Homer Ave. in Homer
Another chance for new life at the Circus House at 161 S. Main St. in the Village of Homer could prove to be successful. Currently, the Village of Homer will be hosting a public hearing on Thursday, October 6th at 5:30pm at the Homer Town Hall, 31 N. Main St. in the Village.
Leaving a Legacy – Chuck Gaetano Set the Modern Philanthropic Standard
This week, the Greater Utica area lost a legend. Charles A. Gaetano, otherwise known as Chuck, passed away at the age of 99. Mr. Gaetano helped set the modern standard for giving back to a person's beloved community, and he always did it with his wife, Connie, by his side, according to a profile done by the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties.
Rome Woman Competes to Be Greatest Start-Up Company on Reality Show
A Rome woman is competing to be named the greatest start-up company on a business-based reality show. Move over Shark Tank, there's another reality show that's helping entrepreneurs. Instead of pitching ideas, people live together and compete in challenges to become the winner of The Blox, created and hosted by Wes Bergmann from 'The Challenge.'
Downtown Utica Traffic Might Be A Headache Saturday
Traffic was stacked up much of Friday afternoon in Utica causing delays for motorists traveling on Oriskany Boulevard and parts of the downtown area. The traffic pinch was primarily caused by a lane closure westbound on Oriskany Street and an influx of daytime activity at the Adirondack Bank Center for this weekend's LAXNAI Lacrosse North American Invitational Tournament that runs through the weekend.
Hall of Fame Rocker Has 3 Upstate NY Dates, Part of Huge 2023 Tour
John Mellencamp has announced an expansive 2023 tour that will see him play 76 shows over five months from February to June, and three of those appearances will be in Upstate New York. A 2008 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, the Indiana-born Mellencamp will be hitting the Palace...
Cicero native describes ghostly island as he evacuates Hurricane Ian
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Cicero native Chris Altier finished hunkering down his Treasure Island home Wednesday morning before joining his family in Spring Hill, Florida to wait out Hurricane Ian. “I left about 5:30 this morning, I’ll say it was a little surreal, it was very, very quiet.” Chris Altier, Cicero native evacuating Hurricane Ian The […]
Herkimer Horrors Are Back! Crooked Descent Returns Scarier Than Ever
Spooky season has begun! One of your favorite haunted houses has returned to the Mohawk Valley. Crooked Descent Horror is excited to once again open their doors in Herkimer for their 5th year in business. They are prepared to terrify all their guests, young and old, as soon as they step foot onto the 33,000 square foot property.
Enjoy Upstate New York’s Fall Season At The 2022 Oneida Fall Fest
You know it's fall time in Upstate New York when you're able to head out and have family fun at the Oneida Fall Fest. The 2022 Oneida Fall Fest will take place on Saturday October 1st from Noon to 4PM at the Oneida Parks and Recreation Center located at 217 Cedar Street in Oneida. The festival has been trying the last few weeks to gather over 1,000 pumpkins to be on display at the festival.
These 10 Celebrities Spotted In Upstate New York! Where Were They?
The movie 'Binge 2: It's A Wonderful Binge' was shot in Syracuse earlier this year and producers have announced that the film will debut on Hulu Friday December 9, 2022. This film stars Danny Trejo, Tim Meadows and a host of others. While filming in Central New York back in...
oswegonian.com
Oswego chicken restaurants ranked: Popeyes, KFC and Tully’s Tenders
With Popeyes as its most recent addition, Oswego is currently the home of three fried chicken oriented fast food restaurants, with the others being KFC and Tully’s Tenders. More specifically, each establishment stands out for its offering of chicken tenders as a prominent menu item, each with its own spin on the dish.
Rangers burn marijuana plants, pull lost CNY hikers out of Rome swamp
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) forest rangers last week found 15 large marijuana plants unlawfully grown on land in Swift Hill State Forest, in Allegany County. Rangers cut and moved the plants to a safe area and burned them. Although DEC recognizes that marijuana laws have changed, unlawful agricultural use of state lands is prohibited under New York’s Environmental Conservation Law.
Five restaurants fail their health inspections: September 11-17
(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of September 11 to 17. Five food services failed their inspections: Coppertop Tavern, Milton Ave Kentucky Fried Chicken, Erie Blvd Limp Lizard Lounge Bar, Onondaga Blvd Rice Box, James St. Salt City Smokehouse, South Collingwood Ave Two restaurants […]
Daily Orange
County’s plan to build an aquarium on Onondaga Lake shore ignores a 1794 treaty
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Syracuse’s $85 million aquarium project is set to be built in Syracuse’s Inner Harbor near the shore of Onondaga Lake, on Haudenosaunee ancestral lands. But a 1794 treaty means New York state took that land unjustly.
Network of trail cameras captures Syracuse’s secret urban wildlife (photos)
A coyote sniffing around Shove Park in Camillus. A wild turkey strutting in Syracuse’s Westminster Park. A fisher prowling the back nine at Drumlins Golf Course. A gray fox in an East Side backyard, gnawing on a tree nut. These are just a few scenes from a network of...
Herkimer County in National Spotlight Monday and Tuesday
Herkimer County is back in the national spotlight on Monday and Tuesday this week as the Home Shopping Network (HSN) points its cameras at Herkimer Diamond Mines in Middleville. Four hours of programming has been set aside from the Herkimer area resort which is famous for the Herkimer Diamond and the jewelry that's made with it.
Staffing crisis forces Syracuse hospitals to turn away thousands. An ambulance to Schenectady?
Syracuse, N.Y. — William “Bucky” Smith languished in an Oswego Hospital bed for 42 days this summer, waiting to be transferred to a bigger hospital with specialists who could replace his infected pacemaker. St. Joseph’s in Syracuse, where Smith previously had heart valve surgery and a pacemaker...
Lost Hikers Rescued After Getting Hopelessly Stuck In Rome Swamp
When in doubt, it can sometimes take multiple crews to get you out. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office was recently called out to help two hikers lost in the Rome Sand Plains Unique Area. Though they had coordinates for the distressed hikers, they couldn't rescue them alone. To get better...
