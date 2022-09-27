Bronx student poet honored at the White House

Bronx High School senior is National Student Poet honoree 01:02

WASHINGTON -- First Lady Dr. Jill Biden honored young poets, including a Bronx student, in a ceremony at the White House on Tuesday.

The First Lady welcomed the five honorees from the 2022 National Student Poets Program.

Dr. Biden, who teaches English and writing at Northern Virginia Community College, spoke about poetry's impact on young minds.

Vidhatrie Keetha, a senior at Horace Mann School in the Bronx, says her poetry is influenced by mythology and folklore.

The teenager read her poem titled "Generations" at the White House: "The moon is lightless tonight. No sliver of truth is left to guide us. I am sorry for having to leave you here to become prey to snakes and parasites, but I have nothing else left."

Vidhatrie's other hobbies include reading, drawing and music.

The five students get $5,000 each.

The National Student Poets Program began in 2012.