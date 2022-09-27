ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Terps’ defense shows significant improvement

By Brandy Flores
DC News Now
DC News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XWfyP_0iCpXAV700

COLLEGE PARK, M.D. (DC News Now) – The Maryland Terrapins lost to #4 Michigan on Saturday, 34-27. Although head coach Mike Locksley preaches that “there are no moral victories,” the Terps only lost by one score and they only committed one penalty the entire game. Significant improvement from their win against SMU, in which the Terrapins committed 15 penalties.

Coach Locksley says that the defense as a whole, led by defensive coordinator, Brian Williams has seen significant improvement each week.

“The defense has continued to be opportunistic. They created some turnovers for us, last week that really helped us maintain, closing distance on the #4 team in the country. I’m really happy with the job Brian, the defensive staff is doing in terms of the adjustments they make. If you look at the last couple of games, they’ve done a really good job of adjusting things after we see kind of how they want to want to attack us.”

Against Michigan, the Terps forced and recovered one fumble, had two sacks and 7 tackles for a loss. Being able to make adjustments on the fly and keep the opposing team’s offenses guessing has allowed the defense to come up with big plays.

“We have the ability to give multiple different presentations on defense,” says linebacker, Ahmad McCullough. “Like whether we cover man or come in pressure or too high, one high safety, you wouldn’t know. I feel like we’re improving and we’re understanding our strengths as a defense.”

Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa took a big hit on Saturday against Michigan and was briefly taken to the medical tent before stepping out onto the field again. Tagovailoa confirmed to the media on Tuesday that he is feeling good.

“I got the wind knocked out of me for sure.”

PREPARING FOR MICHIGAN STATE

Tagovailoa and the Terps’ offensive line will prepare for a strong defensive front when they face Michigan State on Saturday.

“Obviously, you always want to respect your opponent. They have a good D-line but we feel like we got a great look from our D-lineman every day. Iron sharpens iron and stuff like that. We do feel our coaches put us in great positions, whether it’s the D-lineman or the secondary, we will be good. We just need to do our assignment and execute.”

The Terps will continue Big 10 conference play from the Shell, as they host Michigan State this Saturday.

