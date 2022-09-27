Florida continued the grim task of digging out from Hurricane Ian today, as authorities surveyed the damage and death totals from the devastating storm. Officials said Saturday morning that they expect the death count to top 50 people. Of the 31 people confirmed dead, 27 were from Florida. Four people died in North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper said Saturday. Ian headed northw Saturday across central North Carolina, now considerd a tropical cyclone. It was heading toward Virginia after hitting the coast of South Carolina. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno, who oversees badly damaged Fort Myers, said the number of confirmed deaths reached 35 in...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 14 MINUTES AGO