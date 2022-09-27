ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

WILX-TV

Lansing Board of Water and Light commissioners approve rate increase

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The BWL approved its first rate increase since February 2020. The Board of Commissioners approved the rate increase Tuesday. The average electrical rate will increase 2.05%. Residential will see 4.5% increase for 2022 and 2023. The average water rate increase is 9.5%. Residential will see a...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

When will car prices start to drop?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s no secret that vehicles used and new are more expensive than ever before largely due to the microchip shortage and supply chain problems. Rental companies are buying up much of what is available for their fleet and many car lots are empty. That has trickled down to used cars. The […]
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Sparrow Hospital announces hundreds of layoffs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) – Hundreds of workers at Sparrow Health System are being laid off. The Lansing-based hospital announced the layoffs Thursday. In a news release sent to News 10, Sparrow said it lost $90-million dollars during the first six months of 2022. “Expenses have risen across all categories, including supplies and salaries, wages, and benefits, while patient volumes have declined, and the cost of contracting agency labor has skyrocketed.”
LANSING, MI
WLNS

MI Department of State suspends Lansing car dealership

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- The Michigan Department of State has served a summary suspension to MB Auto Connection, Inc. in Lansing. MDOS is accusing MB Auto Connection of violating multiple rules under the Michigan Vehicle Code. MDOS says it received a complaint regarding a $500,000 outstanding loan payment. An MDOS investigation found that a dealership employee, […]
LANSING, MI
wkar.org

Lansing city clerk offers extended hours to reach voters

With less than six weeks to go until the midterms, Lansing’s city clerk is giving residents a little extra time to submit their ballots before November 8th. The city clerk’s office announced this week it would be offering extended hours at its main election unit location at 2500 South Washington Avenue. While residents can visit either the election unit or City Hall weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5p.m, the South Washington office will be open two extra hours until 7 p.m. on Wednesdays.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Ingham County Clerk announces temporary closure of Mason office

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum (D-Onondaga) announced the temporary closure of her Mason Historical Courthouse Office effective immediately until further notice. “My office was undergoing planned renovations when it was discovered that there was asbestos tiles under the carpet that was to be replaced,” Byrum said....
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

First Ward Lansing City Council candidates differ on issues

Meet Brian Daniels and Ryan Kost, who are running to represent the First Ward on the Lansing City Council on Nov. 8. Daniels, 36, served in Iraq where he was injured. As part of his journey to heal from his physical and psychic wounds, he found boxing his salve. He grew up in the Lansing area, attended Grand Ledge Public Schools and joined the Army. He returned to Lansing with his family and started a gym featuring boxing as the key activity. He was appointed to the City Council in February to fill a seat left empty when former Councilmember Brandon Betz resigned.
LANSING, MI
MLive

I-94 bridge repair is closing a Jackson County road

JACKSON, MI – A Jackson County road under an I-94 bridge has closed while that bridge is being repaired. The Michigan Department of Transportation has closed Concord Road under I-94 as of Thursday, Sept. 29. The road will remain closed until 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24. Traffic is being...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

919 E. Saginaw St., Lansing

Standing near the busy intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and East Saginaw Street is a two-story building with boarded-up windows and apparent structural damage on the upper, back side. This 1904, 1,368-square-foot single-family home is in a commercial zone and owned by developer Harry Hepler. Hepler is behind the renovations of...
LANSING, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson County farmer agrees to pay $1.2M to resolve fraud allegations

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A Springport farmer accused of defrauding federal benefit programs has agreed to pay a large sum of money to put the allegations to rest. Gaylord Lincoln, of Springport, along with G. Lincoln Farms, the company he owns, have agreed to pay $1.2 million to resolve allegations they violated the False Claims Act by submitting fraudulent claims for federal crop insurance and federal farm benefit payments, officials from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan said.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Sparrow nurse reacts to news about lay-offs

According to a statement, Sparrow Health officials say they need to save money after losing $90 million within the first six months of the year alone. Because of it, they say many jobs have to be eliminated.
LANSING, MI

