FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State wins 2-1 in overtime over Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
83 Year Old Michigan Woman Shot While Handing Out Pro-Life PamphletsKyle SchepperleyLake Odessa, MI
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State looks forward to weekend matchups against Michigan State and Kent StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Woman Appalled After Eating Subway Sandwich Containing FecesBriana B.Lansing, MI
Michigan State SpartansThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
WILX-TV
Lansing Board of Water and Light commissioners approve rate increase
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The BWL approved its first rate increase since February 2020. The Board of Commissioners approved the rate increase Tuesday. The average electrical rate will increase 2.05%. Residential will see 4.5% increase for 2022 and 2023. The average water rate increase is 9.5%. Residential will see a...
City of Jackson changing directions to part of housing rehab program
Jackson’s City Council has voted to change directions on a plan to rehab five targeted homes in the city. It’s a program that was meant to give low-income residents a chance at affordable housing.
When will car prices start to drop?
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s no secret that vehicles used and new are more expensive than ever before largely due to the microchip shortage and supply chain problems. Rental companies are buying up much of what is available for their fleet and many car lots are empty. That has trickled down to used cars. The […]
WILX-TV
Sparrow Hospital announces hundreds of layoffs
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) – Hundreds of workers at Sparrow Health System are being laid off. The Lansing-based hospital announced the layoffs Thursday. In a news release sent to News 10, Sparrow said it lost $90-million dollars during the first six months of 2022. “Expenses have risen across all categories, including supplies and salaries, wages, and benefits, while patient volumes have declined, and the cost of contracting agency labor has skyrocketed.”
MI Department of State suspends Lansing car dealership
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- The Michigan Department of State has served a summary suspension to MB Auto Connection, Inc. in Lansing. MDOS is accusing MB Auto Connection of violating multiple rules under the Michigan Vehicle Code. MDOS says it received a complaint regarding a $500,000 outstanding loan payment. An MDOS investigation found that a dealership employee, […]
wkar.org
Lansing city clerk offers extended hours to reach voters
With less than six weeks to go until the midterms, Lansing’s city clerk is giving residents a little extra time to submit their ballots before November 8th. The city clerk’s office announced this week it would be offering extended hours at its main election unit location at 2500 South Washington Avenue. While residents can visit either the election unit or City Hall weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5p.m, the South Washington office will be open two extra hours until 7 p.m. on Wednesdays.
Sparrow to lay off ‘several hundred’ workers
Sparrow Health System announced Thursday it is laying off several hundred workers.
WILX-TV
Ingham County Clerk announces temporary closure of Mason office
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum (D-Onondaga) announced the temporary closure of her Mason Historical Courthouse Office effective immediately until further notice. “My office was undergoing planned renovations when it was discovered that there was asbestos tiles under the carpet that was to be replaced,” Byrum said....
lansingcitypulse.com
First Ward Lansing City Council candidates differ on issues
Meet Brian Daniels and Ryan Kost, who are running to represent the First Ward on the Lansing City Council on Nov. 8. Daniels, 36, served in Iraq where he was injured. As part of his journey to heal from his physical and psychic wounds, he found boxing his salve. He grew up in the Lansing area, attended Grand Ledge Public Schools and joined the Army. He returned to Lansing with his family and started a gym featuring boxing as the key activity. He was appointed to the City Council in February to fill a seat left empty when former Councilmember Brandon Betz resigned.
Lansing's historic Holmes Street School almost move-in ready
The Holmes Street School in Lansing was built 100 years ago. It's been vacant for almost two decades, but it will soon become a home to dozens.
wkar.org
City of Lansing, CATA reach agreement with Frandor management to continue bus service
Bus service in Lansing’s Frandor Shopping Center will continue. That’s after the mall’s ownership company had said it would be terminating its contract with the Capital Area Transportation Authority. But in a statement released Wednesday, officials with the City of Lansing and CATA say they’ve now reached...
I-94 bridge repair is closing a Jackson County road
JACKSON, MI – A Jackson County road under an I-94 bridge has closed while that bridge is being repaired. The Michigan Department of Transportation has closed Concord Road under I-94 as of Thursday, Sept. 29. The road will remain closed until 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24. Traffic is being...
go955.com
Senator Stabenow announces $5 Million in funding to expand mental health and addiction services in West Michigan
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKZO AM/FM) — U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) announced on Friday, September 30 announced that five locations across West Michigan will receive $5,000,000 in funding to expand mental health and addiction services. The funding builds on Senator Stabenow’s effort to transform the way mental health and addiction...
Two affordable Michigan cities make national ‘hottest housing market’ list
The cheapest markets in the nation are heating up, according to Realtor.com’s Hottest Housing Markets. Two Michigan cities landed in the top 20 for housing markets gaining interest among buyers. Monroe came in at No. 7 and Saginaw snuck in at No. 19.
lansingcitypulse.com
919 E. Saginaw St., Lansing
Standing near the busy intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and East Saginaw Street is a two-story building with boarded-up windows and apparent structural damage on the upper, back side. This 1904, 1,368-square-foot single-family home is in a commercial zone and owned by developer Harry Hepler. Hepler is behind the renovations of...
Jackson County farmer agrees to pay $1.2M to resolve fraud allegations
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A Springport farmer accused of defrauding federal benefit programs has agreed to pay a large sum of money to put the allegations to rest. Gaylord Lincoln, of Springport, along with G. Lincoln Farms, the company he owns, have agreed to pay $1.2 million to resolve allegations they violated the False Claims Act by submitting fraudulent claims for federal crop insurance and federal farm benefit payments, officials from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan said.
Sparrow nurse reacts to news about lay-offs
According to a statement, Sparrow Health officials say they need to save money after losing $90 million within the first six months of the year alone. Because of it, they say many jobs have to be eliminated.
Genesee commissioners say $16 hourly intern pay a ‘slap in the face’ to other workers
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- The Board of Commissioners has rejected a plan to establish a universal pay rate of $16 an hour for interns working for county government departments, saying it would have resulted in some students earning more than seasonal and other employees. “This is a definite slap in...
'It's frustrating to see'; After alleged election fraud incident in Kent County, Ottawa County Clerk assures voters that the process is secure
MICHIGAN, USA — Ottawa County Clerk Justin Roebuck wants to assure voters that their ballots and information are safe and secure. He spent the day checking their voting equipment in preparation for this November's election. He says alleged election fraud incidents like the one in Kent County shows that...
'The struggle isn't going away' Despite court support, auto crash survivors call for lawmakers to fix auto no-fault reform
LANSING, Mich. — Crash survivors, their families, and the Michigan HomeCare & Hospice Association (MHHA) rallied once again in Lansing, calling for a legislative fix to auto no fault reform. This comes after the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled in August the state's 2019 no-fault insurance reform does not...
