The mother should be sterilized so she can never get pregnant again while she rots in prison and the boy friend should be neutered and locked away ! People suck as parents sometimes!
Sad Heartbreaking Why She Didn’t Just Give her to Someone To Care For Her Just Evil Such A Beautiful Baby Gone Rip
Satan keeps striking down the innocent children through all these human monsters that are weak and empty .Satan uses people that's what he does best and accurately .We need to teach children to protect themselves in many ways even against their parents they seem to be the ones that are abusing killing murdering them. God have mercy on the children. I pray this world ends and a new one rises out of the nuclear ash . and gets cleansed from Satan .
Related
Arkansas Dad Allegedly Amputated Leg With Chop Saw While 5-Year-Old Daughter Watched
Toddler, 2, and eight-month-old baby girl become latest American children to die in hot cars this year taking death toll to 27: Boy, 2, died in 96 degree heat in vehicle while it was parked at Kids Campus daycare center in Alabama
Florida Woman Stabbed Her Housemates and Went Shopping After She Thought They Died: Deputies
Woman Who Lived Under Multiple False Identities Murders Coworker Who Threatened To Expose Her
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.
Baby boy surrendered 1 day after being born under Safe Haven Act
I Thought My Mom Had A 20-Week Miscarriage. I Just Discovered It Was A Secret Abortion.
8-Month-Old Baby Dies After Doctors Find Fentanyl in Urine, Mother Believes Babysitter is to Blame
IN THIS ARTICLE
Officials Release Cause Of Death For Missing Texas Mother Found Dead In Mall Parking Lot
Couple Face More Than 600 Child Abuse-Related Charges For Alleged Serial Torture Of Two Kids
Former Navy Petty Officer Who Did ‘Willfully Torture’ and Starve 5-Year-Old Daughter to Death Learns Her Fate
Abandoned Baby With Broken Leg Sniffed Out by Dog in Family's Backyard Shed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police: 2 toddlers found in dog cage inside 'filthy' Jeannette home
Montana Hunter Under Investigation After She Killed & Skinned A Siberian Husky She Thought Was A Wolf
Abducted Teen Shot to Death by Police While Fleeing Kidnapper's Car—Sheriff
Dad Found Dead With Young Kids in Pond Was Intoxicated, Coroner Says
Abducted Eliza Fletcher: Memphis teacher's husband spotted day after her disappearance
Slain 4-Year-Old Was Alive When Trapped Inside Plastic Container, Coroner Says
After Getting Struck by Train, Texas Man Abandoned Daughter with Broken Leg in a Stranger’s Shed and Stole a Car: Police
Walmart self-checkout thief facing 10 years in jail challenged charge with defense even the wrongly accused should know
Oxygen
Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.https://www.oxygen.com/crime-news
Comments / 48