ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 48

bella chow girl
1d ago

The mother should be sterilized so she can never get pregnant again while she rots in prison and the boy friend should be neutered and locked away ! People suck as parents sometimes!

Reply(8)
48
Rosa Smith
1d ago

Sad Heartbreaking Why She Didn’t Just Give her to Someone To Care For Her Just Evil Such A Beautiful Baby Gone Rip

Reply(1)
34
Angel Jade Austin
1d ago

Satan keeps striking down the innocent children through all these human monsters that are weak and empty .Satan uses people that's what he does best and accurately .We need to teach children to protect themselves in many ways even against their parents they seem to be the ones that are abusing killing murdering them. God have mercy on the children. I pray this world ends and a new one rises out of the nuclear ash . and gets cleansed from Satan .

Reply(2)
14
Related
Daily Mail

Toddler, 2, and eight-month-old baby girl become latest American children to die in hot cars this year taking death toll to 27: Boy, 2, died in 96 degree heat in vehicle while it was parked at Kids Campus daycare center in Alabama

A two-year-old and eight-month-old baby girl have become the latest American children to die in hot cars this year taking the death toll to 27. The two-year-old boy was left in a vehicle in the car park of Kids Campus daycare center off State Highway 75 in Oneonta, Alabama and found around 3.06pm yesterday afternoon.
ONEONTA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
State
Tennessee State
WSAV News 3

Baby boy surrendered 1 day after being born under Safe Haven Act

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) – An infant was surrendered on Sunday to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital in Greenville, S.C. under Daniel’s Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. The baby boy was born on September 3, 2022, weighed 1 pound, 12.5 ounces and is receiving additional medical care at this time.  Under the Safe […]
GREENVILLE, SC
Black Enterprise

8-Month-Old Baby Dies After Doctors Find Fentanyl in Urine, Mother Believes Babysitter is to Blame

“Instead of planning our child’s first birthday we have to plan a funeral for our child,” the devastated mother of eight-month-old J’ream said. Baby J’ream died after doctors found fentanyl in the child’s urine. In a live report per Fox 2, the infant was shown hooked up to hoses in the hospital, fighting for her life from what was allegedly an accidental fentanyl overdose.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Medical Examiner#Trash Can#Violent Crime#Tennessee Lookout#Cbs#Wjhl#Wkrn#Playhouse Megan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: 2 toddlers found in dog cage inside 'filthy' Jeannette home

JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) - A Jeannette man is facing multiple charges after police said they found two children inside a dog cage playing with feces. Police said when they were called to North Fourth Street for two dogs hit by a vehicle on Saturday, they found 26-year-old Brian Brabant, the owner, in the street next to one of the dogs. According to the criminal complaint, police helped Brabant, who appeared "highly intoxicated," back to his home on North Carolina Way. Police said a witness went inside to check on the dogs and saw two children inside a dog cage with a cat. The...
JEANNETTE, PA
Whiskey Riff

Montana Hunter Under Investigation After She Killed & Skinned A Siberian Husky She Thought Was A Wolf

And I’ll just go ahead and say it, this article isn’t gonna be for everybody, so if you just want to scroll on through, be my guest. A Montana woman has drawn a ton of criticism and outrage (and probably legal ramifications) after she went on social media and posted a picture of a Siberian husky that she killed and skinned while bear hunting in Montana.
MONTANA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Dad Found Dead With Young Kids in Pond Was Intoxicated, Coroner Says

An Indiana man found dead with his three young children in a pond after embarking on a fishing trip was intoxicated at the time of the incident, according to the local coroner’s office. Kyle Moorman, 27, and his three kids—a 1 year old, 2 year old and 5 year old—vanished after leaving for the trip on July 6, prompting frantic search efforts and a $10,000 reward offered by the family. The case took a tragic turn nearly a week later, when their bodies were discovered in the Indianapolis pond where the family had gone night fishing. Kyle Moorman was recovered from the water and the three children were soon found in his submerged vehicle. The Marion County Coroner’s Office revealed its official findings Wednesday, ruling the deaths were accidental and Moorman was found to have acute ethanol intoxication.Read it at Indianapolis Star
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox News

Abducted Eliza Fletcher: Memphis teacher's husband spotted day after her disappearance

The Memphis Police Department's search for abducted kindergarten teacher Eliza Fletcher continued Saturday, more than 24 hours after her disappearance. Fletcher, an avid athlete, was on a run early Friday morning on Central Avenue near the University of Memphis when she was abducted and forced into an SUV that the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) later identified as a GMC Terrain.
MEMPHIS, TN
TheDailyBeast

Slain 4-Year-Old Was Alive When Trapped Inside Plastic Container, Coroner Says

A 4-year-old South Carolina girl whose body was found inside a plastic storage bin behind her home earlier this year died from asphyxiation after she was trapped in the container, a coroner said Tuesday. Joanna Lockaby’s death in Pelzer was deemed a homicide after the Greenville County Coroner’s Office said an autopsy showed she was still alive when she was trapped in the container. After Lockaby’s body was found on July 19 by a search and rescue team, her half-brother, William Micah Hester, 17, was charged with murder. Lockaby was found about an hour after her parents reported her missing, and she was pronounced dead at the scene. At a bond hearing in July, Hester’s father insisted his son was “a good boy,” adding: “Micah would not do anything like this on purpose. I know my boy. He loves his sister.” The judge denied bond. In 2018, Lockaby’s older brother, Joe Lockaby, died when he was just 18 months old after being left in a car by his grandmother.Read it at The State
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Oxygen

Oxygen

New York City, NY
43K+
Followers
8K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.

 https://www.oxygen.com/crime-news

Comments / 0

Community Policy