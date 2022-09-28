Read full article on original website
Related
Disabled veterans in Ohio would get tax break under proposed bill
A proposed bill in the Ohio House would exempt disabled veterans and their surviving spouses from needing to pay property taxes.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says he wants to make Ohio family friendly
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine said Friday he plans to expand initiatives to better support Ohio parents, months after pledging to expand child and family programs as the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade paved the way for Ohio’s “heartbeat” abortion ban to take effect.
WLWT 5
Federal officials ask Ohio Task Force One to provide more help to Floridians in wake of Hurricane Ian
DAYTON, Ohio — A little before 8 a.m. Thursday,Ohio Task Force One program manager Evan Schumann got a call from Federal Emergency Management Agency officials asking for more emergency help in Florida. "They've said this is the top fifth worst hurricane to ever hit the United States," Schumann said.
Frank LaRose compromised his role as Ohio’s chief elections officer by attending Trump rally
So, Ohio’s Secretary of State, Frank LaRose, attends a political rally held by Donald Trump in Youngstown, even though LaRose oversees our state’s elections. As Trump continues to spread the “Big Lie” about the 2020 election, and continues to undermine voters’ confidence in election results, LaRose, in doing this, appears either oblivious to, or complicit in the damage Trump has caused. Are Ohio’s elections really safe in his hands?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wyso.org
Ohio Democrats blast Republican Mike DeWine for being 'weak' on policies and special interests
Democrats said the Republicans, who control all of Ohio's elected executive offices, cannot be trusted to do what’s best for Ohioans. Ohio Democratic Party Chair Liz Walters said Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, has shown he is “weak” and beholden to special interest groups that drive much of the state's policy.
starvedrock.media
‘Parents Bill of Rights’ introduced in Ohio House
(The Center Square) – Ohio school districts would not be able to discourage or prohibit parental involvement in decisions about their child’s mental health if the General Assembly passes a recently-introduced Parents Bill of Rights Act. House Bill 722 would require schools to draft a policy that promotes...
13abc.com
Ohioans see improvements in state's medical marijuana program
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he hasn't decided whether he'll debate Democrat Nan Whaley before the November election. The day will include all kinds of promotion for Green Edge on OSU platforms. Local business struggling with staffing problems. Updated: 5 hours ago. Small businesses like Lina's Italian in Blissfield struggle...
We have a huge gender divide in Ohio voters for the senate race: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The gender gap is playing a key role in Ohio’s surprisingly competitive race to replace Sen. Rob Portman, with women as a key bloc of potential swing voters in the race. We’re talking about how abortion may factor into the Nov. 8 election on Today in...
RELATED PEOPLE
Nov. 8 election: How Issue 2 would change voting rights in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohioans will decide in November whether noncitizens should have a say in local elections. On the ballot Nov. 8 is Issue 2, a proposed amendment to the Ohio Constitution that would prohibit local governments from allowing noncitizens to vote in municipal elections. Supporters of Issue 2 say the amendment preserves the […]
Ohio on track for another new milestone in COVID-19 cases
The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 12,101 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, putting it on course for levels unseen in around five months.
13abc.com
Ohio medical marijuana users satisfied with program overall but still have concerns
A new survey finds Ohioans who use the state's medical marijuana program are seeing improvements but still have concerns. Rep. Marcy Kaptur and Gov. Mike DeWine haven't committed to debating their opponents as they seek reelection. Others, including JD Vance and Tim Ryan, have agreed to debate. 13abc's political analyst discusses the importance of debates to voters.
WANE-TV
Ohio DNR approves water permit for salmon farm in Williams County
PIONEER, Ohio (WANE) The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has given approval to a water withdrawal request by the operators of a salmon farm currently under construction in northwest Ohio. The farm has met with opposition by those who claim the salmon farm will have serious environmental implications. AquaBounty...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ohio Department of Transportation searching for drivers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Transportation is short staffed for seasonal and full-time drivers. To help fill those positions, the department is hiring individuals who do not have a commercial driver’s license. The department will pay to train and get new drivers licensed before winter. In exchange, new drivers are asked to […]
wksu.org
As Hurricane Ian approaches, Ohio Task Force One is in Florida to assist with rescue and recovery
As many on the west coast of Florida head north and inland to escape Hurricane Ian, 47 members of Ohio Task Force One are in Florida right now, getting ready to assist with search and rescue units. Jack Reall, the commander of Ohio Task Force One, a group of first...
New study claims Ohio is one of the hardest states to vote in
Ohio finished 41st in the 2022 Cost of Voting Index, a nonpartisan report that ranks states by voting access. Why it matters: Though these rankings don't necessarily correlate to voter turnout, they illustrate obstacles that may stand in voters' paths to the ballot box. Details: 10 categories were taken into...
cleveland19.com
Ohio AG sues solar company over ‘shoddy work’ and ‘aggressive sales tactics’
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Attorney General has filed a lawsuit against a North Carolina-based solar energy company after more than 100 customers complained to the state about issues ranging from shoddy and substandard work to high pressure sales tactics. Pink Energy, formerly known as PowerHome Solar, faces allegations...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Plain Dealer, Ohio’s Largest Newspaper, Just Printed an “Overtly Transphobic” Ad
Sarcastic ad from "Citizens for Sanity" shocks and angers readers
Abandoned mine land in Ohio gets a new purpose
Former strip mine land along the Interstate 70 corridor is being transformed into a "first of its kind" camping spot in southeastern Ohio. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources on Friday unveiled plans for a new 59-acre campground for The Wilds, a Columbus Zoo safari in Guernsey County, to be funded by a state program to revitalize abandoned mine land.
cleveland19.com
Solar panel company goes out of business, now facing lawsuits for poor workmanship
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Carolina-based solar energy company, with a far reaching presence in the state of Ohio, is out of business after the state received more than 100 customer complaints about issues ranging from shoddy and substandard work to high pressure sales tactics. The Ohio Attorney General...
Comments / 2