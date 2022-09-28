ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments

Cleveland.com

Frank LaRose compromised his role as Ohio’s chief elections officer by attending Trump rally

So, Ohio’s Secretary of State, Frank LaRose, attends a political rally held by Donald Trump in Youngstown, even though LaRose oversees our state’s elections. As Trump continues to spread the “Big Lie” about the 2020 election, and continues to undermine voters’ confidence in election results, LaRose, in doing this, appears either oblivious to, or complicit in the damage Trump has caused. Are Ohio’s elections really safe in his hands?
starvedrock.media

‘Parents Bill of Rights’ introduced in Ohio House

(The Center Square) – Ohio school districts would not be able to discourage or prohibit parental involvement in decisions about their child’s mental health if the General Assembly passes a recently-introduced Parents Bill of Rights Act. House Bill 722 would require schools to draft a policy that promotes...
13abc.com

Ohioans see improvements in state's medical marijuana program

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he hasn't decided whether he'll debate Democrat Nan Whaley before the November election. The day will include all kinds of promotion for Green Edge on OSU platforms. Local business struggling with staffing problems. Updated: 5 hours ago. Small businesses like Lina's Italian in Blissfield struggle...
NBC4 Columbus

Nov. 8 election: How Issue 2 would change voting rights in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohioans will decide in November whether noncitizens should have a say in local elections. On the ballot Nov. 8 is Issue 2, a proposed amendment to the Ohio Constitution that would prohibit local governments from allowing noncitizens to vote in municipal elections. Supporters of Issue 2 say the amendment preserves the […]
13abc.com

Ohio medical marijuana users satisfied with program overall but still have concerns

A new survey finds Ohioans who use the state's medical marijuana program are seeing improvements but still have concerns. Rep. Marcy Kaptur and Gov. Mike DeWine haven't committed to debating their opponents as they seek reelection. Others, including JD Vance and Tim Ryan, have agreed to debate. 13abc's political analyst discusses the importance of debates to voters.
WANE-TV

Ohio DNR approves water permit for salmon farm in Williams County

PIONEER, Ohio (WANE) The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has given approval to a water withdrawal request by the operators of a salmon farm currently under construction in northwest Ohio. The farm has met with opposition by those who claim the salmon farm will have serious environmental implications. AquaBounty...
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Department of Transportation searching for drivers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Transportation is short staffed for seasonal and full-time drivers. To help fill those positions, the department is hiring individuals who do not have a commercial driver’s license. The department will pay to train and get new drivers licensed before winter. In exchange, new drivers are asked to […]
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Abandoned mine land in Ohio gets a new purpose

Former strip mine land along the Interstate 70 corridor is being transformed into a "first of its kind" camping spot in southeastern Ohio. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources on Friday unveiled plans for a new 59-acre campground for The Wilds, a Columbus Zoo safari in Guernsey County, to be funded by a state program to revitalize abandoned mine land.
OHIO STATE

