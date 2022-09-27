ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

BREAKING: In-state RB Kyron Jones commits to NC State

Charlotte (N.C.) Christian running back Kyron Jones has committed NC State. The talented playmaker earned an offer from the Wolfpack after an impressive camp performance in June. After checking in at 6-foot 1/2 and 193 pounds, Jones clocked a 4.5 40-yard dash, and 4.29 20-yard shuttle, while also registering a 10-foot-3 broad jump and 35.3-inch vertical jump. He carried the momentum from testing into drills, displaying good quickness, agility and playmaking ability. He also showed good versatility, lining up at receiver towards the end of camp. Following Jones' camp performance, he returned to Raleigh 48 hours later with his family, and the trip helped seal the deal.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Week Five - Duke vs Virginia - Gameday Central

Duke Football is back at home. A wet, soggy home, but home nonetheless. After suffering their first loss of the season to the dynamic Kansas Jayhawks last weekend, Mike Elko's Blue Devils are looking to get back to their winning ways on Saturday night as they open play in the Atlantic Coast Conference. This will be the first matchup between two long-time coordinators who took over Coastal Division programs this past offseason and come in to this game with differing trajectories.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Day-of Musings + Score Prediction: No. 5 Clemson vs. No. 10 N.C. State

No. 5 Clemson (4-0, 2-0) takes on No. 10 N.C. State (4-0, 0-0) on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. (ABC) in Clemson. Final thoughts and a score prediction are below. — Injury-wise, we'll find out about 90 minutes before kickoff if corner Sheridan Jones, nickel Malcolm Greene, and safety Andrew Mukuba can go tonight. We'll also find out if tonight is when Xavier Thomas makes his first appearance this season. Dabo Swinney said this week that they're expecting backup defensive tackle Tre Williams (knee inflammation) to be available.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

LIVE updates, game thread: No. 5 Clemson vs. No. 10 N.C. State

CLEMSON — The Textile Bowl and continued control of ACC Atlantic Division destiny will be at stake in front of the eyes of the nation on Saturday, Oct. 1 when the No. 5 Clemson Tigers host the No. 10 NC State Wolfpack on ABC's Saturday Night Football. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chapel Hill, NC
Football
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
Chapel Hill, NC
College Sports
City
Chapel Hill, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Sports
247Sports

Virginia Tech LB Dax Hollifield on UNC: 'They don’t like me. I’m not a big fan of them'

Virginia Tech linebacker Dax Hollifield had some strong words for the North Carolina fanbase during a press conference on Wednesday. Hollifield, a native of Shelby, N.C., and former four-star recruit was heavily recruited by the Tar Heels in the Class of 2018 and made seven official and unofficial visits to Chapel Hill while in high school. The two teams face off Saturday at 3:30 pm in Chapel Hill. It is the Tar Heels' ACC opener.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
goduke.com

Game at Wake Forest Moved to Sunday

DURHAM — The Duke field hockey game at Wake Forest originally slated to be played Friday, Sept. 30 at 2 p.m., in Winston-Salem, has been moved to Sunday, Oct. 3 at 2 p.m., due to expected inclement weather. The game will be streamed on ACCNX on the ESPN app.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
247Sports

N.C. A&T Sports Hall of Fame creates RECORD endowment

The N.C. A&T Sports Hall of Fame members are speaking loudly about their commitment to N.C. A&T with their latest endeavor. The members of the N.C. A&T Sports Hall of Fame has established the LARGEST ATHLETIC ENDOWMENT in the HISTORY OF AGGIE ATHLETICS in the amount of $1,023,381.68. Their efforts...
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noah Taylor
bigeasymagazine.com

Duke vs. UNC: Who Will Win Today’s Big Game?

The latest college basketball picks today show that Duke and UNC will face off in what is sure to be an intense game. Both teams are evenly matched and it is anyone’s guess as to who will come out on top. However, there are a few factors that could give one team an advantage over the other.
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#American Football#College Football#Notre Dame#The Kenan Football Center
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

When you think of comfort food, what's the first thing that comes to mind? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some crispy fries on the side, the keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burgers spots that you should certainly visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food and no matter how you prefer your burgers, you will definitely find something for you liking at any of these places. Curious to see what made it on the list? Here are the three amazing burgers places in North Carolina.
GREENSBORO, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Tribute to Jeanne and Jerry Robertson to be held Sept. 29

The Elon University community is gathering tonight to honor longtime university leaders and donors Jerry and Jeanne Robertson, who died in June and August 2021, respectively. Director of Presidential Stewardship Lizzie Hill helped coordinate the event and said the tribute was put off due to the prevalence of COVID-19 when the couple died. She said about 200 people are registered to attend the tribute.
ELON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

247Sports

53K+
Followers
378K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy