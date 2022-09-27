Read full article on original website
BREAKING: In-state RB Kyron Jones commits to NC State
Charlotte (N.C.) Christian running back Kyron Jones has committed NC State. The talented playmaker earned an offer from the Wolfpack after an impressive camp performance in June. After checking in at 6-foot 1/2 and 193 pounds, Jones clocked a 4.5 40-yard dash, and 4.29 20-yard shuttle, while also registering a 10-foot-3 broad jump and 35.3-inch vertical jump. He carried the momentum from testing into drills, displaying good quickness, agility and playmaking ability. He also showed good versatility, lining up at receiver towards the end of camp. Following Jones' camp performance, he returned to Raleigh 48 hours later with his family, and the trip helped seal the deal.
Week Five - Duke vs Virginia - Gameday Central
Duke Football is back at home. A wet, soggy home, but home nonetheless. After suffering their first loss of the season to the dynamic Kansas Jayhawks last weekend, Mike Elko's Blue Devils are looking to get back to their winning ways on Saturday night as they open play in the Atlantic Coast Conference. This will be the first matchup between two long-time coordinators who took over Coastal Division programs this past offseason and come in to this game with differing trajectories.
Day-of Musings + Score Prediction: No. 5 Clemson vs. No. 10 N.C. State
No. 5 Clemson (4-0, 2-0) takes on No. 10 N.C. State (4-0, 0-0) on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. (ABC) in Clemson. Final thoughts and a score prediction are below. — Injury-wise, we'll find out about 90 minutes before kickoff if corner Sheridan Jones, nickel Malcolm Greene, and safety Andrew Mukuba can go tonight. We'll also find out if tonight is when Xavier Thomas makes his first appearance this season. Dabo Swinney said this week that they're expecting backup defensive tackle Tre Williams (knee inflammation) to be available.
LIVE updates, game thread: No. 5 Clemson vs. No. 10 N.C. State
CLEMSON — The Textile Bowl and continued control of ACC Atlantic Division destiny will be at stake in front of the eyes of the nation on Saturday, Oct. 1 when the No. 5 Clemson Tigers host the No. 10 NC State Wolfpack on ABC's Saturday Night Football. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
Virginia Tech LB Dax Hollifield on UNC: 'They don’t like me. I’m not a big fan of them'
Virginia Tech linebacker Dax Hollifield had some strong words for the North Carolina fanbase during a press conference on Wednesday. Hollifield, a native of Shelby, N.C., and former four-star recruit was heavily recruited by the Tar Heels in the Class of 2018 and made seven official and unofficial visits to Chapel Hill while in high school. The two teams face off Saturday at 3:30 pm in Chapel Hill. It is the Tar Heels' ACC opener.
goduke.com
Game at Wake Forest Moved to Sunday
DURHAM — The Duke field hockey game at Wake Forest originally slated to be played Friday, Sept. 30 at 2 p.m., in Winston-Salem, has been moved to Sunday, Oct. 3 at 2 p.m., due to expected inclement weather. The game will be streamed on ACCNX on the ESPN app.
Clemson Legend Announced As Guest Picker For Saturday's College GameDay
ESPN's College GameDay will preview an intense showdown between No. 10 NC State and No. 5 Clemson this Saturday. Moments ago, College GameDay announced that former Clemson defensive lineman Christian Wilkins will be the celebrity guest picker for this Saturday's show. Wilkins had an exceptional run at Clemson from 2015-2018,...
247Sports
N.C. A&T Sports Hall of Fame creates RECORD endowment
The N.C. A&T Sports Hall of Fame members are speaking loudly about their commitment to N.C. A&T with their latest endeavor. The members of the N.C. A&T Sports Hall of Fame has established the LARGEST ATHLETIC ENDOWMENT in the HISTORY OF AGGIE ATHLETICS in the amount of $1,023,381.68. Their efforts...
Duke vs. UNC: Who Will Win Today’s Big Game?
The latest college basketball picks today show that Duke and UNC will face off in what is sure to be an intense game. Both teams are evenly matched and it is anyone’s guess as to who will come out on top. However, there are a few factors that could give one team an advantage over the other.
wfmynews2.com
Mount Tabor vs. East Forsyth High School game called early due to verbal altercation
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Mount Tabor vs. East Forsyth’s football game was ended early Thursday due to a verbal altercation. According to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, the altercation was between an adult and law enforcement. School officials said no students were involved and no one was injured. Officials said the...
cbs17
Clayton High School to receive $250,000 check from Carolina Panthers for football field
CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Clayton High School is receiving a big gift from a big name in the North Carolina community on Thursday. In the midst of funding its $1.7 million athletic field renovation project, Clayton High School received a call from none other than the Carolina Panthers. In...
Chronicle
Tropical Storm Ian is making its way to North Carolina. Here’s what Duke can expect
Follow The Chronicle's live updates here for the most up to date information on Duke's preparation ahead of Tropical Storm Ian. Tropical Storm Ian may cause heavy rain and flooding starting Thursday night, but as of now Homecoming Weekend and Saturday's football game against Virginia will take place as scheduled.
3 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
When you think of comfort food, what's the first thing that comes to mind? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some crispy fries on the side, the keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burgers spots that you should certainly visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food and no matter how you prefer your burgers, you will definitely find something for you liking at any of these places. Curious to see what made it on the list? Here are the three amazing burgers places in North Carolina.
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in North Carolina were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Raleigh News & Observer
Despite 1 in 12.6 million odds, this NC man hit a Mega Millions jackpot, officials say
A North Carolina man decided to spend $2 when he stopped at a convenience store and to give it a go in a Mega Millions drawing, N.C lottery officials said Thursday. At 1 in 12.6 million, the odds were stacked against him, but his ticket matched all five white balls, scoring him a $1 million jackpot, according to a lottery news release.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Tribute to Jeanne and Jerry Robertson to be held Sept. 29
The Elon University community is gathering tonight to honor longtime university leaders and donors Jerry and Jeanne Robertson, who died in June and August 2021, respectively. Director of Presidential Stewardship Lizzie Hill helped coordinate the event and said the tribute was put off due to the prevalence of COVID-19 when the couple died. She said about 200 people are registered to attend the tribute.
Syrup made from sweet potatoes? North Carolina farm offers a Tarheel twist on a classic
(WGHP) — When you have pancakes or waffles on the table, chances are there’s some syrup nearby. While maple syrup has always been popular, there’s now a new choice on the shelf. Brad Jones tells us, it comes from a company with a lineup of flavors that are Made in North Carolina. “This is the […]
Raleigh News & Observer
Fisherman catches piranha in North Carolina lake, officials say. How did it get there?
A fisherman caught a piranha in a North Carolina lake, according to wildlife officials. The fish was caught in Aberdeen Lake in Moore County, about 70 miles southwest of Raleigh, according to a post on Facebook shared by the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission on Sept. 27. Officials say the...
Happy birthday! 1 day before turning 68, retired Wake County teacher wins $160,000 lottery jackpot
A former teacher hit it big when she won a jackpot just in time for her birthday.
The latest Triangle outlook for Hurricane Ian: Possible heavy rain, river flooding
The hurricane is moving into Florida and could hit anywhere from central Tennessee to Eastern North Carolina starting Thursday night.
247Sports
