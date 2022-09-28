Read full article on original website
Related
bohemian.com
Culture Crush—Indigenous Voices, Farm Trails Fall and More
Join the Occidental Center for the Arts for their Arts Literary Series, featuring Glen Ellen author Elisa Stancil Levine and former Sonoma County poet laureate and biologist Maya Khosla, as they share work in recognition of the five-year anniversary of the 2017 fires. Both writers will read from their recent works, This or Something Better, A Memoir of Resilience by Levine, and All the Fires of the Wind and Light by Khosla. After the reading, a conversation built around coping with fear, the relentless nature of change and the broader impacts of fire, beyond even our human experiences, will be held, with invitation to the audience for open discussion. The event is Sunday, Oct. 16 at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Way. 4-6pm. Free. www.occidentalcenterforthearts.org.
bohemian.com
Professor Harold Hill Comes to Rohnert Park
American musical theater doesn’t get any more old-fashioned than it does with The Music Man. Broadway is currently hosting a revival of Meredith Willson’s melodic tale of con man Harold Hill and Marian the Librarian, but North Bay audiences looking to travel back to turn-of-the-century River City, IA need only head to Rohnert Park. The Spreckels Performing Arts Center is hosting a production through Oct. 2.
bohemian.com
The Folklore of Teri Sloat
A familiar face amongst the West County art scene, artist Teri Sloat’s work is included in this year’s Sonoma County Art Trails. Community members can see Art Trails Oct. 1 and 2 at the Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Sloat’s work covers a range of subject matter; she’s a talented landscape painter who masterfully renders color and light in pastel, and she also paints a great deal of folk art.
Comments / 0