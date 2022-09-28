Join the Occidental Center for the Arts for their Arts Literary Series, featuring Glen Ellen author Elisa Stancil Levine and former Sonoma County poet laureate and biologist Maya Khosla, as they share work in recognition of the five-year anniversary of the 2017 fires. Both writers will read from their recent works, This or Something Better, A Memoir of Resilience by Levine, and All the Fires of the Wind and Light by Khosla. After the reading, a conversation built around coping with fear, the relentless nature of change and the broader impacts of fire, beyond even our human experiences, will be held, with invitation to the audience for open discussion. The event is Sunday, Oct. 16 at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Way. 4-6pm. Free. www.occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

HEALDSBURG, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO