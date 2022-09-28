Read full article on original website
local21news.com
Central PA business owner collecting donations to respond to FL disaster zone
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — As the damage left in Hurricane Ian’s path is revealed by daylight, a business owner in central Pennsylvania is getting ready to pack up his truck and head south. Ronnie Beeck the owner and operator at DJ’s Smoke Shack on the West Shore...
local21news.com
Local firefighters sent to South Carolina to aid in hurricane relief
According to a press release sent by the City of Harrisburg, the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire currently has eight firefighters stationed in Charleston, South Carolina, where Ian will likely make landfall as a Category 1 Hurricane. The firefighters heading south will be there as members of the Pennsylvania Task Force...
local21news.com
Charity auction helps provide scholarships for families of military members
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The annual Navy Supply Corps Foundation Auction has been taking place in Cumberland County for over three decades. This year’s annual event will take place on Sept. 30 at the Vineyard at Hershey from 6-10 p.m. There is something to offer everyone, including...
local21news.com
'Rooted in Progress:' theme for 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show unveiled
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — It is officially 100 days until the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show. And on Friday, the theme for the event was unveiled. "Rooted in Progress" will "honor our roots and vision for the future," officials say. "The rooted piece sort of grounds us, and the...
local21news.com
Mennonite Disaster Service accepting volunteers to help with Ian recovery in Florida
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One local organization in Lancaster County is getting its troops ready to assist with hurricane relief. Mennonite Disaster Services is recruiting volunteers to help the communities hit the hardest. The trailers for Mennonite Disaster Service are packed and ready to be mobilized to Florida...
Lebanon VA Medical Center opens health care eligibility for Vietnam, Gulf War, post-9/11 veterans under PACT Act
LEBANON, Pa. — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Lebanon VA Medical Center announced that health care eligibility for certain Vietnam, Gulf War and Post 9/11 veterans is being widely expanded, beginning Oct. 1 under the PACT Act, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden last summer.
local21news.com
Student approached by suspicious person in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Glen Rock, York County say a student was approached by a suspicious person while walking home from school on Wednesday. Authorities say the high school student got off the bus in downtown Glen Rock and were walking to their house. That's when...
local21news.com
Central PA diaper bank serving hundreds more families than last year
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — If a family struggles with diapers, they may also have other needs. It’s diaper need awareness week, and our area diaper bank is trying to connect with families while showcasing the need for diapers in Central PA. Healthy Steps Diaper Bank partners with...
End-of-life care provider breaks ground on larger eight bedroom facility
The Pappus House, which provides end-of-life care, broke ground this week on a new, larger eight-bedroom home in Jackson Township, York County. The new home is located at 66 Big Mount Road and will include eight private bedrooms. The organization currently operates a three-bedroom end-of-life home on Cherry Street in York Township.
local21news.com
Apartment fire in Lebanon County
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Fire crews reported to the scene of an apartment fire in Lebanon County this morning at around 7:20 a.m. Lebanon dispatch stated that the fire occurred on the first block of East Mill Avenue in Myerstown. At this time, no injuries or displacements have...
Pennsylvania city No. 2 best in U.S. for sober living: study
A recent study has found which cities in the U.S. are the best for sober living. And one of the absolute best happens to be located in Pennsylvania. SIMILAR STORIES: ‘The Mayor of Maple Avenue,’ episode 7 available: Will Shawn Sinisi find sobriety with the country’s ‘best’ rehab?
local21news.com
87-year-old man missing and in need of medical attention, York County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster (PSP) are looking for an 87-year-old man who went missing on September 30 at around 9:30 p.m. and is believed to be confused and in need of medical assistance. The man, Donald Mellinger, is described to be 5'10" and...
local21news.com
More eyes in the hallway: police step up presence at John Harris High following fight
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The city of Harrisburg is adding an extra layer of protection after a brawl breaks out at Harrisburg High School. More than a dozen students were involved, and one boy ended up in the hospital, but now there will be more eyes monitoring the halls.
local21news.com
Shipley Energy sends heating oil and propane trucks to Florida
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A York-based business is sending resources to help with the aftermath of Ian. On Wednesday, Shipley Energy sent six heating oil and propane delivery trucks to Florida. Those trucks will provide those heating services to homes and businesses in the south. The President of...
Lancaster Farming
Franklin County's Selina Horst named Pennsylvania Dairy Princess
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Six of the seven finalists were revealed and Selina Horst had yet to hear her name. It was an anxious moment to say the least. After years of dreaming and weeks of preparing, Horst’s hopes of being chosen as the Pennsylvania Dairy Princess hinged on the next few seconds.
Deer management program to begin Saturday at Gettysburg National Military Park
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — The Gettysburg National Military Park and Eisenhower National Historic Site will soon begin conducting the lethal removal of white-tailed deer as part of its White-tailed Deer Management Plan/Environmental Impact Statement, the park announced Wednesday. Planned to run from October through March 2023, the deer removal "addresses...
Owner pushes to change regulations after her dog was injured at a Cumberland Co. boarding kennel
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Nuggie, a 16-week-old Golden Doodle, was dropped off at Noah’s Pet Hotel’s Mechanicsburg location on Aug. 5 while his owners went on vacation in North Carolina. Two days later, owner Lauren Moss received the distressing news: Nuggie had been attacked by another dog at...
PhillyBite
Best Tattoo Parlors in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania has some great parlors if you're considering getting a tattoo. Famous Tattoo Works is a great choice for a custom tattoo. Famous Tattoo Works offers a variety of tattoo styles, including Japanese, black & grey, and cover-up tattoos. Gypsy Tattoo Parlor in Pittsburgh. If you're in Pittsburgh and looking...
abc27.com
West Shore elementary school student found with bullets, magazine on bus
(WHTM) – A West Shore School District elementary school student was found with a magazine of bullets on their bus. According to a letter from District Superintendent Todd Stoltz, a bus driver shared that a Rossmoyne Elementary student was in possession of the bullets. Officials did not find any...
local21news.com
Drunk man assaults officer inside hospital in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police arrested a man today for "palm striking" a police officer in the eye while attempting to go through a WellSpan hospital's check-in process, according to Ephrata Police. 40-year-old Eric Oberly was reported to have been checking into the WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital when...
