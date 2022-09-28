ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

local21news.com

Local firefighters sent to South Carolina to aid in hurricane relief

According to a press release sent by the City of Harrisburg, the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire currently has eight firefighters stationed in Charleston, South Carolina, where Ian will likely make landfall as a Category 1 Hurricane. The firefighters heading south will be there as members of the Pennsylvania Task Force...
CHARLESTON, SC
local21news.com

Student approached by suspicious person in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Glen Rock, York County say a student was approached by a suspicious person while walking home from school on Wednesday. Authorities say the high school student got off the bus in downtown Glen Rock and were walking to their house. That's when...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Central PA diaper bank serving hundreds more families than last year

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — If a family struggles with diapers, they may also have other needs. It’s diaper need awareness week, and our area diaper bank is trying to connect with families while showcasing the need for diapers in Central PA. Healthy Steps Diaper Bank partners with...
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran Affairs#Homeless Veterans#Tiny Homes#Veterans Outreach Of Pa
local21news.com

Apartment fire in Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Fire crews reported to the scene of an apartment fire in Lebanon County this morning at around 7:20 a.m. Lebanon dispatch stated that the fire occurred on the first block of East Mill Avenue in Myerstown. At this time, no injuries or displacements have...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Shipley Energy sends heating oil and propane trucks to Florida

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A York-based business is sending resources to help with the aftermath of Ian. On Wednesday, Shipley Energy sent six heating oil and propane delivery trucks to Florida. Those trucks will provide those heating services to homes and businesses in the south. The President of...
FLORIDA STATE
PhillyBite

Best Tattoo Parlors in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania has some great parlors if you're considering getting a tattoo. Famous Tattoo Works is a great choice for a custom tattoo. Famous Tattoo Works offers a variety of tattoo styles, including Japanese, black & grey, and cover-up tattoos. Gypsy Tattoo Parlor in Pittsburgh. If you're in Pittsburgh and looking...
PITTSBURGH, PA
local21news.com

Drunk man assaults officer inside hospital in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police arrested a man today for "palm striking" a police officer in the eye while attempting to go through a WellSpan hospital's check-in process, according to Ephrata Police. 40-year-old Eric Oberly was reported to have been checking into the WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital when...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

