4 Month Binge Before Revenge – [wifisfuneral]
Music that’s made with a purpose always seems to reminisce with me for much longer than any other records that are made just for fun, and while these easygoing tracks might be in constant rotation for the time being, they usually get phased out before I even realize it. I just feel like when a musician, especially someone with as much talent as wifisfuneral, makes music from the heart in order to try and get something off their chest, express the emotions they’re going through, or as a way of coping with past tragedies or struggles, I want to listen, learn, and appreciate their courage and honesty, regardless of the outcome.
Netflix has finally released its controversial Marilyn Monroe drama Blonde – but some viewers have complained that the film is “unwatchable”.Many viewers specified on social media that they had been unable to make it more than 20 minutes into Blonde before abandoning it.The 18-rated movie, based on the novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates, stars Ana de Armas as Monroe. It has divided critics, with particular scrutiny being levelled at the film’s harrowing depiction of trauma and sexual assault. In a one-star review for The Independent, Jessie Thompson wrote: “Blonde is not a bad film because...
There isn't a business out there that doesn't want attention. Some would argue good or bad, attention is attention and as long as someone is talking about you that is what matters most. I really wish I was in the meeting that decided this slogan for a Minnesota business!. As...
Gwyneth Paltrow is taking time to reflect on her past in a new essay in honor of her 50th birthday. In a post shared on her Goop blog on Sept. 22, the 49-year-old actor reflected on the passage of time and contemplated mistakes she's made throughout her life. "My errors,...
524 (Stacking Game Song) – [NxG] x [Rio Leyva] x [Charlie Shuffler]
“Equilibrium is about finding balance. I wanted to document how things were going for me after Outta Here Soon – the positives and the negatives. And on top of that, I wanted to demonstrate how I’ve grown as an artist. I think Equilibrium does a great job of all of those things” – NxG.
Lil Conscious – Bojak
Stefan, also known as Lil Conscious, has successfully created a name for himself as a rising rapper while keeping his identity secret. Sounds weird? Well, this is the true life story of a young artist who only wants his talent to be at the forefront of everything. Music has been a huge part of his life since 2013. By watching successful artists such as Trippieredd and Kodak Black’s creative process, Conscious was inspired to think outside of the box regarding his music. He developed a sound that has never truly been heard. A mixture of a hardcore, mysterious and dark style of rap, Conscious music has something to offer everyone.
Sign Language – [Reason] ft. [ICECOLDBISHOP]
Versatility is the name of the game, and even though this can be tougher and tougher to come by as new generations of artists seem to flood the internet with music that is pretty commonly expected at this point, I am never going to let it go unappreciated when I hear something different. Reason is one of TDE’s most exciting artists, and while faces of the label like Kendrick, Schoolboy Q, and others seem to take excruciatingly long hiatuses in between releases, it feels like Reason carries the weight in the meantime, and I don’t think anyone else in the world could do as good of a job as he does.
U Wasn’t There – [A-Trak] & [Cam’ron]
Both A-Trak and Cam’ron have built iconic careers in various different lanes, causing them to be considered legends without a doubt in anyone’s mind. While A-Trak is a DJ, Producer, and record label founder (Fool’s Gold), Cam’ron is considered one of the greatest emcees to ever hop in a booth or grace a stage. Although. A few months ago I never really anticipated them working together or even knowing each other, but my knowledge of their relationship was as minimal as it gets, and I am glad that their affiliation has blossomed into something spectacular.
“I want to be married and have a few kids by the time I’m twenty-five,” I told my college roommate in the early ‘90s as I watched her dry her hair. I was taking a drag of my Parliament 100s thinking, I still have five years. I...
Having a close friend is important. Everyone needs someone they can rely on and trust to always have their best interest at heart. This is the case for animals as well as humans, and one duck duo is putting on an all-star display of how to be a good friend.
'Try Guys' star Ned Fulmer has his next project ... he and his wife, Ariel, say they're trying to keep their relationship afloat on the heels of Ned admitting he cheated. Ned and Ariel were out together Wednesday in L.A. and they were all smiles as they walked to their car. Notably, they weren't holding hands -- but Ariel said their relationship might not be a lost cause after everything that went down.
