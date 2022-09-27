Versatility is the name of the game, and even though this can be tougher and tougher to come by as new generations of artists seem to flood the internet with music that is pretty commonly expected at this point, I am never going to let it go unappreciated when I hear something different. Reason is one of TDE’s most exciting artists, and while faces of the label like Kendrick, Schoolboy Q, and others seem to take excruciatingly long hiatuses in between releases, it feels like Reason carries the weight in the meantime, and I don’t think anyone else in the world could do as good of a job as he does.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO