This year, an explosive amount of artists rising out of Florida have done an amazing job capturing my attention. For some time, South Florida dominated the state’s rap scene, led by artists like Rick Ross, Trina, Kodak Black, and XXXTentacion. However, a few of the newer artists making noise are emerging from different cities we haven’t seen in the past. Eazy True Soulja, also known as “Da Trap Demon” hailing out of Liberty City, is worth your attention this year. His aggressive gritty voice will capture your attention instanstly. Eazy has already captured the ears of his hometown, but now he is ready to build a worldwide fanbase.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO