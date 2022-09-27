Read full article on original website
Researchers Say It'll Be Impossible to Control a Super-Intelligent AI
The idea of artificial intelligence overthrowing humankind has been talked about for decades, and in 2021, scientists delivered their verdict on whether we'd be able to control a high-level computer super-intelligence. The answer? Almost definitely not. The catch is that controlling a super-intelligence far beyond human comprehension would require a...
MIT Researchers Develop System That Lets Soft Robots Use the Right Force When Grasping Tools
While humans get to enjoy Bauhütte’s Hand Massager for gamers, the world of soft robots still has a long way to go before they can accurately grip things with the right force. Researchers from MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) partnered with the Toyota Research Institute (TRI) to develop a system that lets soft robots grasp tools and apply the appropriate amount of force for a given task, whether it be squeegeeing liquid or writing out a word with a pen.
This Women-Powered Social Platform Is Revolutionizing the Way Authors Market Their Work
Only 2.3% of venture funding went to women-founded companies in 2020, but Allison Trowbridge beat the odds to found Copper and amplify authors' voices.
‘Revolutionary’ artificial intelligence makes quantum physics 99.99% simpler
Scientists have reduced a vastly complex quantum physics problem requiring 100,000 equations to just four equations using artificial intelligence.The team hope that the “dimensionality reduction” method could “revolutionise” scientific investigation into quantum problems, leading to breakthroughs in ultra-efficient materal design.Potential outcomes could include new materials that have useful properties, like superconductivity, or have applications in fields ranging from neuroscience to renewable energy.“We start with this huge object of all these coupled-together differential equations; then we’re using machine learning to turn it into something so small you can count it on your fingers,” said Domenico Di Sante, an assistant professor at...
Machine learning helps scientists peer (a second) into the future
The past may be a fixed and immutable point, but with the help of machine learning, the future can at times be more easily divined. Using a new type of machine learning method called next generation reservoir computing, researchers at The Ohio State University have recently found a new way to predict the behavior of spatiotemporal chaotic systems—such as changes in Earth's weather—that are particularly complex for scientists to forecast.
Physical training is the next hurdle for artificial intelligence, researcher says
Let a million monkeys clack on a million typewriters for a million years and, the adage goes, they’ll reproduce the works of Shakespeare. Give infinite monkeys infinite time, and they still will not appreciate the bard’s poetic turn-of-phrase, even if they can type out the words. The same holds true for artificial intelligence (AI), according to Michael Woolridge, professor of computer science at the University of Oxford. The issue, he said, is not the processing power, but rather a lack of experience.
Is AI Making the Creative Class Obsolete?
Steve Huff is an Editor and Reporter at dot.LA. Steve was previously managing editor for The Metaverse Post and before that deputy digital editor for Maxim magazine. He has written for Inside Hook, Observer and New York Mag. Steve is the author of two official tie-ins books for AMC’s hit “Breaking Bad” prequel, “Better Call Saul.” He’s also a classically-trained tenor and has performed with opera companies and orchestras all over the Eastern U.S. He lives in the greater Boston metro area with his wife, educator Dr. Dana Huff.
Google AI Introduces A Novel Reinforcement Learning (RL) Training Paradigm, ‘ActorQ,’ To Speed Up Actor-Learner Distributed RL Training
Several sequential decision-making challenges, like robotics, gaming, nuclear physics, balloon navigation, etc., have been successfully addressed using deep reinforcement learning. However, despite its potential, prolonged training times are one of its limitations. Although the present method for accelerating RL training on challenging problems uses distributed training to scale up to thousands of processing nodes, it still necessitates the employment of substantial hardware resources. This increases the cost of RL training while also having a negative impact on the environment. However, several recent studies show that performance enhancements on already-existing technology can lessen the training and inference processes’ carbon footprints.
Predicting the Future with New Machine Learning Technology
Machine learning technology has a range of applications in a range of industries in professions. For example, machine learning technology has become a popular fixture in the healthcare field. The ability to feed data into a machine and have an algorithm that can interpret the data, machine learning offers doctors and clinicians the ability to make diagnosis or spot information on an imaging scan, for example, that might not have been visible before. The general idea is that machine learning can take large quantities of data to solve problems that might be more difficult for humans to do alone.
Tracing uncertainty: Google harnesses quantum mechanics at California lab
Outside, balmy September sunshine warms an idyllic coast, as California basks in yet another perfect day. Inside, it's minus 460 Fahrenheit (-273 Celsius) in some spots, pockets of cold that bristle with the impossible physics of quantum mechanics—a science in which things can simultaneously exist, not exist and also be something in between.
Children exposed to diverse accents perform better in learning new words
If elementary school children are accustomed to many regional and foreign accents because they hear them frequently in their linguistic environment, then it is easier for them to learn new words from other children who speak with unfamiliar accents. This is shown by the research results of Assistant Prof. Dr. Adriana Hanulíková and Helena Levy from the German Department at the University of Freiburg. "In contrast to previous studies, it is not bilingual children who necessarily perform better in vocabulary acquisition, but children who are exposed to diverse accents most frequently," explains Hanulíková, assistant professor of language and cognition. For their study, the two linguists developed a novel virtual and game-based design. Their findings recently appeared in the journal Language Learning.
Artificial intelligence reduces a 100,000-equation quantum physics problem to only four equations
Using artificial intelligence, physicists have compressed a daunting quantum problem that until now required 100,000 equations into a bite-size task of as few as four equations—all without sacrificing accuracy. The work, published in the September 23 issue of Physical Review Letters, could revolutionize how scientists investigate systems containing many interacting electrons. Moreover, if scalable to other problems, the approach could potentially aid in the design of materials with sought-after properties such as superconductivity or utility for clean energy generation.
Even an AI thinks using AI to write your homework is a bad idea
Kids have been using OpenAI software to do their homework. Here's what the AI thinks about that.
Deepmind Introduces ‘Sparrow,’ An Artificial Intelligence-Powered Chatbot Developed To Build Safer Machine Learning Systems
Technological advancements strive to develop AI models that communicate more efficiently, accurately, and safely. Large language models (LLMs) have achieved outstanding success in recent years on various tasks, including question answering, summarizing, and discussion. Given that it allows for flexible and dynamic communication, dialogue is a task that particularly fascinates researchers. However, dialogue agents powered by LLMs frequently present false or made-up material, discriminatory language, or promote risky behavior. Researchers may be able to develop dialogue agents that are safer by learning from user comments. New techniques for training dialogue agents that show promise for a safer system can be investigated using reinforcement learning based on feedback from research participants.
A.I. is not sentient–but we should treat it as such
The debate around A.I. sentience largely ignores the role algorithms already play in our lives–from loan applications to medical decisions. When Google engineer Blake Lemoine’s claims that the company’s A.I. had grown sentient hit the news, there was expected hand-wringing over A.I. bots and their rights, a backlash from the A.I. community explaining how A.I. could not be sentient, and of course, the philosophizing about what it means to be sentient. No one got to the critical point of interest: that non-sentient, mathematical formulas carry as much, if not more, weight than humans when it comes to decision-making.
‘From maize to medicine:’ Dr. Lal on plant genomics and bioinformatics
Dr. Shailesh Lal is a professor in the Department of Biological Sciences and serves as the chair of the Department of Bioengineering. In addition to teaching, he operates a laboratory focusing on plant genomics and bioinformatics. “Initially I started studying what are called jumping genes, [or] transposable elements — but...
Engineers Invent High-Quality Wireless and Battery-free Underwater Camera for Undersea Explorations
A study reveals that researchers managed to build a battery-free, wireless camera capable of capturing high-quality colored images in the ocean, even in dark environments. The invention is useful for underground ocean explorations monitoring deep seas, the effects of climate change, and pollution. Nature Communications published the study, and it...
Tech Researchers Are Divided Over a LinkedIn Experiment That Tested the Networking Power of Weak Connections
New research published in Science earlier this month shed light on a long-held theory about the value of weak social connections to job-seekers, but has caused a stir among some digital ethicists and privacy advocates due to its methodology, the New York Times reported Sept. 24. The study, which was...
Tiny robots with ‘brains’ can walk autonomously inside your body
Scientists have built microscopic robots equipped with electronic “brains” that are capable of walking autonomously.A team from Cornell University in the US developed the solar-powered bots as part of research into a new generation of tiny devices that can perform roles ranging from performing microsurgery, to cleaning the inside of arteries.The microrobots measure just 250 micrometres across – smaller than the head of an ant – and can operate without any external controls.“Before, we literally had to manipulate these ‘strings’ in order to get any kind of response from the robot,” said Itai Cohen, a professor of physics at...
AI shrinks 100,000-equation quantum problem to just four equations
An international collaboration of physicists deployed artificial intelligence (AI) to compress a highly complex quantum problem which comprised over 100,000 equations, into one that needed solving only four, Phys.org has reported. The compression did not change the accuracy of the outcome and could help revolutionize investigation systems in the field of quantum physics.
