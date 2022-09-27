Read full article on original website
Related
epicstream.com
DC Just Revealed Joker's Real Name After 82 Years
There's no denying that the Joker is one of the most recognizable comic book villains out there but despite being around for over eight decades, there are a lot of things we still don't know about Batman's archnemesis which is all the more astonishing considering there have been numerous iterations of the character. Now, DC Comics has seemingly revealed Joker's real name, putting an end to the years-long confusion surrounding his identity.
Popculture
Keanu Reeves Fan-Favorite Film Getting Long-Awaited Sequel
Keanu Reeves is bringing back an underrated DC character's cult classic film. The actor will reunite with Warner Bros. to develop a sequel to the 2005 horror thriller Constantine, working alongside Hunger Games filmmaker Francis Lawrence, who made his directorial debut on the original, reported Deadline. Upon its release 17 years ago, the DC comics adaptation grossed over $200 million at the box office.
ComicBook
Disney Fully Updated 2023 and 2024 Movie Release Schedule
Disney just dropped a bunch of new release date schedule changes for its 2023 and 2024 movie slate, including live-action Disney films, Marvel and Star Wars films, and Disney Animation and Pixar releases. Disney (like so many other studios) has had to make so many changes to its planned releases over the last couple of years that it is truly hard to remember what we are supposed to be getting, when.
lyricallemonade.com
524 (Stacking Game Song) – [NxG] x [Rio Leyva] x [Charlie Shuffler]
“Equilibrium is about finding balance. I wanted to document how things were going for me after Outta Here Soon – the positives and the negatives. And on top of that, I wanted to demonstrate how I’ve grown as an artist. I think Equilibrium does a great job of all of those things” – NxG.
RELATED PEOPLE
ETOnline.com
Hugh Jackman Joins 'Deadpool 3' -- See Ryan Reynolds' Hilarious Announcement!
Deadpool 3 is currently in production and Ryan Reynolds is adding a special superhero to its cast. In a hilarious new video shared to Reynolds' Instagram Tuesday, the Free Guy actor revealed that Hugh Jackman, aka Wolverine, would be gracing the screen once more, for the third installment in the Deadpool saga.
Marvel’s Blade reboot loses director a month before filming
Bassam Tariq is no longer directing the vampire movie
ComicBook
Deadpool 3 Director Shawn Levy Breaks Silence on Hugh Jackman's Return as Wolverine
The next few years are set to bring some beloved and unexpected characters into the movies and television shows of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — and it looks like that will include a pretty surprising face, with confirmation that Hugh Jackman will be reprising his role as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. The news was broken via a video from Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds on Tuesday, which briefly featured Jackman offhandedly agreeing to play Wolverine one more time in the film. The news almost immediately broke the Internet — and now Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy is speaking out about it. In a tweet, which you can check out below, Levy jokingly thanked his experience on Stranger Things for training him to keep his "big mouth shut" about the news for the past several weeks.
murphysmultiverse.com
REPORT: First ‘Blue Beetle’ Screening Reveals Film’s Rough Runtime
When Warner Bros. Discovery pulled the plug on Batgirl back in August, fans rightfully wondered what this meant for other DC films, including Blue Beetle. Despite the studio seeking to revamp its DC line-up, Blue Beetle director Angel Manuel Soto has been adamant that his film is safe. While it is said the film had issues throughout production, Blue Beetle looks to be taking one step closer to being finished as it held a screening last night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
lyricallemonade.com
4 Month Binge Before Revenge – [wifisfuneral]
Music that’s made with a purpose always seems to reminisce with me for much longer than any other records that are made just for fun, and while these easygoing tracks might be in constant rotation for the time being, they usually get phased out before I even realize it. I just feel like when a musician, especially someone with as much talent as wifisfuneral, makes music from the heart in order to try and get something off their chest, express the emotions they’re going through, or as a way of coping with past tragedies or struggles, I want to listen, learn, and appreciate their courage and honesty, regardless of the outcome.
lyricallemonade.com
U Wasn’t There – [A-Trak] & [Cam’ron]
Both A-Trak and Cam’ron have built iconic careers in various different lanes, causing them to be considered legends without a doubt in anyone’s mind. While A-Trak is a DJ, Producer, and record label founder (Fool’s Gold), Cam’ron is considered one of the greatest emcees to ever hop in a booth or grace a stage. Although. A few months ago I never really anticipated them working together or even knowing each other, but my knowledge of their relationship was as minimal as it gets, and I am glad that their affiliation has blossomed into something spectacular.
Hugh Jackman to reprise Wolverine role in next 'Deadpool' film
Ryan Reynolds just broke some Hugh-ge news in the movie world.
James Cameron Stressed About Potentially “Cringe-Worthy” ‘Avatar’ Re-Release in 4K
Even world famous directors get a little insecure sometimes. James Cameron, the creative force behind Titanic, The Terminator and Avatar, admitted he was worried about the visual quality of his 2009 sci-fi hit ahead of the release of its sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water. Cameron told Entertainment Weekly he was concerned about how Avatar — which was recently remastered — would compare to its successor, which is premiering over a decade later and benefits from the advances in technology with much sharper special effects. “I went into that screening worried that it was going to be a bit cringe-worthy relative to the new film,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
John Carpenter Hosting Godzilla Marathon for Scream Factory TV in November
Filmmaker John Carpenter is an undeniable master of horror, but his love of cinema extends outside of the blood and guts of that genre, as he is also immensely passionate about monster movies. Coming to Scream Factory TV in November, Carpenter himself will be showcasing some of his favorite monster movies and offering his own insight into them, which includes the original Godzilla. Given that the filmmaker notoriously shies away from the spotlight and how he rarely reflects on his own films, this is an exciting opportunity not only for fans of Carpenter but also for monster movies in general. The Masters of Monsters marathon will be kicking off on November 3rd.
ComicBook
Napoleon Dynamite Cast Reuniting for Pilot Based on Comic Book
The cast of beloved indie comedy Napoleon Dynamite are reuniting -- but not for a sequel to the series. Instead, they will be working together on Cyko KO, an animated pilot being released through blockchain technology and based on Rob Feldman's Ringo-nominated comic book of the same name. Heder will play the titular hero, in an animated series that will be an all-ages series with a wild, Saturday morning cartoon-influenced dynamic. Heder will be joined by Napoleon Dynamite costars Tina Majorino, Efren Ramirez, and Jon Gries.
Gizmodo
Disney Parks Icon Figment Starring in Movie From Seth Rogen and Detective Pikachu Scribes
Walt Disney World’s original dark ride Journey Into Imagination is a cult Epcot staple—and its star, Figment the purple dragon, is now getting the big screen treatment. Deadline reports that producer Seth Rogen and Detective Pikachu writers Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit are developing the film at Disney based on the attraction.
Lip reader reveals what Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman said in their Deadpool 3 update video
Look at these two… Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman just delivered the most amazing Deadpool 3 announcement possible, confirming that Wolverine is coming to the MCU in time for him to appear in Avengers 5 and 6. But the image above comes from the Deadpool 3 update clip the two released a day after announcing the film’s big Wolverine surprise and release date.
Austin Chronicle
Mike Mignola: Drawing Monsters
If my house ever collapses, it will be because of the stress placed on the structure by what I can only call the Mike Mignola wing. Shelf after shelf of trade paperbacks, with the little Dark Horse press chess piece logo in the spine, color coded for the individual series and stories. Witchfinder. Abe Sapien. BPRD. Vampire. Lobster Johnson. And, of course, Hellboy. All the work of Mike Mignola, the artist and writer behind what is now known as the Mignolaverse, built around the blue-collar Prince of Hell himself, Hellboy - and arguably more importantly, loving husband to Christine, to whom it feels like he gets a chance to give the public recognition she clearly deserves.
lyricallemonade.com
Jeweliet – “Prescription”
Jeweliet is a New York City-based R&B and pop artist. She was born in Brooklyn on September 30, 2003, and currently resides in Staten Island. Jeweliet comes from an Italian/Chinese descent, and her love and appreciation for music started at only three years old. Her heritage encouraged her to be extra open-minded with all things including music. She has developed a sound that is authentic, flavorful, and very addicting. The rising artist recently shared a new single titled “Prescription”. This single discusses what it’s like to feel like the weight of the world is on your shoulder and allowing someone to be your healer.
Reed Richards Actor John Krasinski Teases A Return In 'Deadpool 3'
As I’m sure you’re now aware, Ryan Reynolds has officially confirmed that Hugh Jackman will be reprising the role of Wolverine in Deadpool 3, which also marks the debut of the merc with a mouth in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since the announcement, the duo have confirmed that Deadpool 3 is set prior to Logan, which makes sense if you’ve seen the ending of Logan. No spoilers here, don't fret.
tvinsider.com
First Look: ‘Batwheels’ Rolls Into New York Comic Con 2022
Buckle up, Bat-fans. New York Comic Con 2022 is prepping to take y’all on a road trip of heroic proportions with a revved-up activation inspired by DC Comics’ first-ever preschool show, Batwheels. Premiering October 17 on Cartoon Network’s Cartoonito and the next day on HBO Max, the spirited...
Comments / 0