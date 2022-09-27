Music that’s made with a purpose always seems to reminisce with me for much longer than any other records that are made just for fun, and while these easygoing tracks might be in constant rotation for the time being, they usually get phased out before I even realize it. I just feel like when a musician, especially someone with as much talent as wifisfuneral, makes music from the heart in order to try and get something off their chest, express the emotions they’re going through, or as a way of coping with past tragedies or struggles, I want to listen, learn, and appreciate their courage and honesty, regardless of the outcome.

