ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Comments / 0

Related
lyricallemonade.com

524 (Stacking Game Song) – [NxG] x [Rio Leyva] x [Charlie Shuffler]

“Equilibrium is about finding balance. I wanted to document how things were going for me after Outta Here Soon – the positives and the negatives. And on top of that, I wanted to demonstrate how I’ve grown as an artist. I think Equilibrium does a great job of all of those things” – NxG.
MUSIC
Complex

Stream Freddie Gibbs’ New Album ‘Soul Sold Separately’ f/ Pusha-T, Rick Ross, Offset, and More

Freddie Gibbs has unleashed his long-awaited major label debut Soul Sold Separately. His first substantial release since signing to Warner Records, Soul Sold Separately is the 40-year-old’s most star-studded affair to date. The album features appearances from the likes of Pusha-T, Kelly Price, Offset, Moneybagg Yo, Rick Ross, Anderson .Paak, Raekwon, DJ Paul, and Musiq Soulchild. The production side of the record is just as star-studded, with a number of frequent collaborators showing up. The Alchemist, Kaytranada, James Blake, Madlib, and Boi-1da all contributed.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucky Daye
Person
Kaytranada
Person
Freddie Gibbs
Person
Quentin Tarantino
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Responds To Young Guru’s JAY-Z Comments: 'I Just Need Somebody To Compete With'

50 Cent has responded to Young Guru‘s recent comments about the time JAY-Z warned the rest of Roc-A-Fella roster about the G-Unit rapper’s arrival on the scene. In an interview with Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion podcast, Jigga‘s longtime engineer reflected back to the time he was crafting The Blueprint 2 and claimed JAY entered the studio and told everybody 50 was going to be the next rap superstar.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Dr. Dre Proves JAY-Z Isn’t The Only Rapper With Picasso Money

Dr. Dre and JAY-Z have something else in common outside of their enormous Hip Hop success: an appreciation for Pablo Picasso. The legendary producer’s son, Truice Young, posted a photo on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday (September 21) showing his father posing in front of a painting by the iconic Spanish artist.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Music Video#Motio
hotnewhiphop.com

Freddie Gibbs Reveals Full “$oul $oul $eparately” Credits

Freddie Gibbs “$$$” will include features from Pusha T, Rick Ross, Raekwon, and more. Freddie Gibbs brought out the heavy hitters for his forthcoming album, $oul $oul $eparately. This afternoon, the “Dark Hearted” rapper shared the official album credits for the project after releasing the features and producers separately.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Charlamagne Explains Why Chief Keef Isn’t One Of Hip-Hop’s Most Influential Artists

Charlamagne Tha God recently gave his top four picks for most influential rappers of all time, and he did not put Chicago’s own Chief Keef on the list. Many people would argue the “Love Sosa” rapper should be up there when it comes to influence, thanks to his contributions in ushering in the drill sound in the early 2010s. However, during a recent conversation on The What?!, Charlamagne gave his list and explained why Chief Keef isn’t there.
CHICAGO, IL
HipHopDX.com

Trina Named 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards’ 'I Am Hip Hop Award' Honoree

Trina will be honored at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards with the “I Am Hip Hop” Award, putting an exclamation point on her decades-long career. The rapper, producer, TV/radio personality and entrepreneur was understandably thrilled by the announcement. “I am honored to receive and accept the 2022 I Am Hip Hop Award presented by BET,” she said in a statement.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Music
HipHopDX.com

Rich Homie Quan Claims Travis Scott’s ‘Mamacita’ Was His Song First: '[Young] Thug Will Tell You'

Rich Homie Quan has claimed that Travis Scott’s “Mamacita” featuring himself and Young Thug was originally his song before La Flame got a hold of it. In a snippet from his upcoming conversation with Akademiks, the Atlanta native made the revelation and explained how it all went down. According to Quan, Metro Boomin had the beat ready for him but had let Travis get a preview of it.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Just Blaze Revisits Ghostface Killah's Influence On JAY-Z's "Girls, Girls, Girls"

Just Blaze has revisited Ghostface Killah‘s influence on JAY-Z‘s hit single, “Girls, Girls, Girls,” in a new interview — check it out below. The super producer has previously shared that he created the beat for the 2001 track with Tony Starks in mind, but during an appearance on People’s Party With Talib Kweli, he offered additional details about the connection.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy