lyricallemonade.com
524 (Stacking Game Song) – [NxG] x [Rio Leyva] x [Charlie Shuffler]
“Equilibrium is about finding balance. I wanted to document how things were going for me after Outta Here Soon – the positives and the negatives. And on top of that, I wanted to demonstrate how I’ve grown as an artist. I think Equilibrium does a great job of all of those things” – NxG.
Complex
Stream Freddie Gibbs’ New Album ‘Soul Sold Separately’ f/ Pusha-T, Rick Ross, Offset, and More
Freddie Gibbs has unleashed his long-awaited major label debut Soul Sold Separately. His first substantial release since signing to Warner Records, Soul Sold Separately is the 40-year-old’s most star-studded affair to date. The album features appearances from the likes of Pusha-T, Kelly Price, Offset, Moneybagg Yo, Rick Ross, Anderson .Paak, Raekwon, DJ Paul, and Musiq Soulchild. The production side of the record is just as star-studded, with a number of frequent collaborators showing up. The Alchemist, Kaytranada, James Blake, Madlib, and Boi-1da all contributed.
HipHopDX.com
Diddy’s Son King Combs Says Dinner With JAY-Z Is ‘Definitely Worth It’: ‘[He] Inspired Me A Lot’
King Combs has taken a side in the ongoing dinner with JAY-Z or six-figure paycheck debate and he wants the convo with Hov every time. Diddy’s son sat down with Bootleg Kev on the heels of the Kodak Black-assisted “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” this summer where he casually revealed that JAY-Z is a mentor in his life outside of his father.
What Is Drill Music and Why Did Rolling Loud Remove It From the Lineup?
New York's Rolling Loud hip-hop festival removed several artists associated with the controversial subgenre of rap known as drill.
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent Responds To Young Guru’s JAY-Z Comments: 'I Just Need Somebody To Compete With'
50 Cent has responded to Young Guru‘s recent comments about the time JAY-Z warned the rest of Roc-A-Fella roster about the G-Unit rapper’s arrival on the scene. In an interview with Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion podcast, Jigga‘s longtime engineer reflected back to the time he was crafting The Blueprint 2 and claimed JAY entered the studio and told everybody 50 was going to be the next rap superstar.
DaBaby Claims He Slept With Megan Thee Stallion The Day Before Alleged Tory Lanez Shooting: ‘But I Kept It Player, I Ain’t Say Nothing Bout It’
DaBaby is opening up about his relationship with Megan Thee Stallion in a new song, revealing that the two of them were more than just collaborators.
Black Twitter Has Thoughts on DaBaby Saying He Slept With Megan Thee Stallion
Black Twitter reacts to rapper DaBaby's claims that he slept with Megan Thee Stallion on his new song, "Boogeyman."
HipHopDX.com
Dr. Dre Proves JAY-Z Isn’t The Only Rapper With Picasso Money
Dr. Dre and JAY-Z have something else in common outside of their enormous Hip Hop success: an appreciation for Pablo Picasso. The legendary producer’s son, Truice Young, posted a photo on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday (September 21) showing his father posing in front of a painting by the iconic Spanish artist.
DaBaby Allegedly Used Megan Thee Stallion Lookalike in New Music Video
DaBaby released the song "Boogeyman" last week, and one of the lyrics alleges him having a sexual relationship with Megan Thee Stallion.
hotnewhiphop.com
Freddie Gibbs Reveals Full “$oul $oul $eparately” Credits
Freddie Gibbs “$$$” will include features from Pusha T, Rick Ross, Raekwon, and more. Freddie Gibbs brought out the heavy hitters for his forthcoming album, $oul $oul $eparately. This afternoon, the “Dark Hearted” rapper shared the official album credits for the project after releasing the features and producers separately.
HipHopDX.com
Charlamagne Explains Why Chief Keef Isn’t One Of Hip-Hop’s Most Influential Artists
Charlamagne Tha God recently gave his top four picks for most influential rappers of all time, and he did not put Chicago’s own Chief Keef on the list. Many people would argue the “Love Sosa” rapper should be up there when it comes to influence, thanks to his contributions in ushering in the drill sound in the early 2010s. However, during a recent conversation on The What?!, Charlamagne gave his list and explained why Chief Keef isn’t there.
HipHopDX.com
Trina Named 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards’ 'I Am Hip Hop Award' Honoree
Trina will be honored at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards with the “I Am Hip Hop” Award, putting an exclamation point on her decades-long career. The rapper, producer, TV/radio personality and entrepreneur was understandably thrilled by the announcement. “I am honored to receive and accept the 2022 I Am Hip Hop Award presented by BET,” she said in a statement.
HipHopDX.com
Rich Homie Quan Claims Travis Scott’s ‘Mamacita’ Was His Song First: '[Young] Thug Will Tell You'
Rich Homie Quan has claimed that Travis Scott’s “Mamacita” featuring himself and Young Thug was originally his song before La Flame got a hold of it. In a snippet from his upcoming conversation with Akademiks, the Atlanta native made the revelation and explained how it all went down. According to Quan, Metro Boomin had the beat ready for him but had let Travis get a preview of it.
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022: Pusha T, French Montana, and Glorilla Among the Show’s Performers
The BET Hip Hop Awards host some unforgettable performances by some of the biggest names in the industry. In 2022, artists like Pusha T, French Montana, and Glorilla will take the BET Hip Hop Awards stage.
September 29 In Hip-Hop History: OutKast Drops 'Aquemini' Album & More
Several rappers made history on this day 24 years ago.
HipHopDX.com
Just Blaze Revisits Ghostface Killah's Influence On JAY-Z's "Girls, Girls, Girls"
Just Blaze has revisited Ghostface Killah‘s influence on JAY-Z‘s hit single, “Girls, Girls, Girls,” in a new interview — check it out below. The super producer has previously shared that he created the beat for the 2001 track with Tony Starks in mind, but during an appearance on People’s Party With Talib Kweli, he offered additional details about the connection.
HipHopDX.com
Dr. Dre Wore G-Unit Tee On Infamous ‘XXL’ Cover With The Game To Appease 50 Cent
Dr. Dre fans will remember the time he appeared on the iconic May 2004 cover of XXL rocking a G-Unit t-shirt alongside The Game as well as then newly signed Aftermath artists Busta Rhymes and Eve. Reflecting on the infamous cover during a recent Rap Radar podcast featuring The Game,...
