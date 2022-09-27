Read full article on original website
Related
I tried Starbucks' new drink for fall, and I think it tastes way better than the Pumpkin Spice Latte
Starbucks' new Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato is creamy, crisp, and tastes delicious, according to Insider's reporter.
Jewelry company selling ‘Pumpkin Spice Latte’ ring for $11,300
It may be the world's most expensive pumpkin spice latte merch.
iheart.com
There's a Pumpkin Spice Latte Engagement Ring?
This is the time of year when everyone LOSES THEIR MINDS over anything pumpkin spice-related. Even though . . . and I don't know if people realize this . . . pumpkin spice actually exists, year-round. (???) Just when it seemed like there was pumpkin spice everything, the jewelry company...
buckinghamshirelive.com
One pumpkin spice drink contains more sugar than three jam doughnuts, nutritionist warns
The arrival of autumn brought with it the return of many popular seasonal drinks at some of the UK’s favourite coffee chains. Costa, Starbucks, Pret A Manger and Greggs have all updated their offerings with flavours synonymous with the cosy season of autumn. While these delicious drinks certainly whet...
RELATED PEOPLE
princesspinkygirl.com
No Bake Pumpkin Cheesecake
This easy no bake Pumpkin Cheesecake recipe is prepared in only 15 minutes using classic cheesecake ingredients to create a light and creamy filling that sits inside a crunchy graham crust. Full of fall flavor and plenty of pumpkin spice, this delicious dessert sets in the freezer while you walk...
shorelocalnews.com
Pumpkin recipes that taste like fall
It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and I am not talking about Christmas. The air is crisp and breezy, leaves are slowly changing from rich green to bold, bright colors, and your sweatshirt has become your new best friend. Fall is a magical time when you live down the shore. Block parties, sports events, and hayrides abound. Of course, we also start craving pumpkin. You might be a pumpkin spice latte lover, or you treat yourself to a slice of pumpkin bread every October. Whatever level of pumpkin fan you may be, expressing yourself creatively in the kitchen with autumn’s squash will bring smiles to your family and your tastebuds. So, here are four pumpkin recipes to test out this season:
thepioneerwoman.com
Pumpkin Truffles
These decadent pumpkin truffles are proof that you don't need to visit a fancy chocolate shop to enjoy this fabulous treat at home. And unlike a fancy chocolate shop, you don't need special equipment or expensive chocolate either! Pumpkin pie inspires this fall dessert with pumpkin puree, warm pumpkin pie spice, and graham cracker crumbs (great for texture and firming up the mixture). Chilling the mix makes it easy to scoop, shape, and dip in the melted chocolate. Add these truffles to your pumpkin desserts to try this fall or package them in a pretty box with ribbon and they make a great homemade food gift for the holidays.
diabetesdaily.com
5 Diabetes-Friendly Pumpkin Spice Products to Try This Fall
There is a chill in the air … it’s getting darker out earlier … you know what this means! It is time for all things pumpkin spice! Thankfully, many great companies are out there offering us delicious and healthy options that can put us in the festive fall mood.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What’s the worst ice cream flavor? It’s mint chocolate chip
The experience of eating mint chocolate chip ice cream is comparable to drinking orange juice after brushing your teeth. Who created mint chocolate chip ice cream? What does mint chocolate chip taste like? What is America’s favorite ice cream? Do a lot of people like mint chocolate chip?
Fall Recipes: Caramel Apple Dump Cake
Apple Dump Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream and Caramel SauceElizabeth Lampman / frugalmomeh.com. Are you looking for a quick and easy recipe that screams Fall? How about a Sweet and Crunchy Caramel Apple Dump Cake? You may be asking yourself, what exactly is a Dump Cake?
Baskin Robbins’ Latest Ice Cream Flavor Is Made With Ghost Peppers
Baskin-Robbins is kicking off the Halloween season with a new ice cream flavor that offers a bit of a treat and a trick. New Spicy ‘n Spooky ice cream combines white chocolate ghost pepper-flavored ice cream and dark chocolate ice cream with spicy blood orange flakes. Baskin-Robbins says each flavor stands out on its own, but they also come together for a blend of spicy and sweet.
Comments / 0