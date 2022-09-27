OT7 Quanny has had a solid 2022 and has turned into one of the best rappers at the forefront of the new rap movement in Philly. The Pyro-Z5 produced record serves as a slight switch up for 0T7 Quanny and compliments his witty edgy bars well. The visuals are quick, simple, and to the point, and the way that the director’s Ish and Skeet production added different Dame Lillard NBA playcalling moments throughout the video adds an extra flare to the video. There isn’t that much music that’s out from Quanny across the internet, but you know his wave is really connecting with listeners in real life when you look at his plays across YouTube. If there ever was a moment to be early on as an artist now is the chance. With how his music is moving if he drops a project at the top of next year I can see Quanny making a major label move sooner than later.

