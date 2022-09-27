Read full article on original website
life sucks – [ninexteen]
As the internet changes the music business as we all know it on a regular basis, it can be hard to find someone with a good work ethic. Well, I guess it’s not as difficult as I first thought because the people who work hard and never give up are the artists that we know and love, but it’s the underground emcees that I struggle to find these traits in because there are just so many of them. When you don’t get the results you hope for, it can be hard to keep going, but so many of these current artists who want to make a name for themselves try and drop one or two songs and go viral, so when that doesn’t work, they have no backup plans.
Same Old Everything – [Heavn]
Heavn is shaping up to be one of my favorite newer finds of 2022. He’s back with a more upbeat tune, entitled “Same Old Everything.” The Rochester, New York artist has dropped 10 records in 2022 alone but this might be his most upbeat song that came out this year. Heavn stated via email that “this single is about situations where things that don’t change no matter who or what is trying to help.” We won’t have to wait too much longer for a project as this is the last single before Heavn’s first full-length project comes out next month. With how unique his songs have been so far and how fast he’s been growing in the last few months Heavn’s ‘Suburbia’ project should be on everyone’s radar that are fans of the indie rock/pop music scene.
Space Rabbit – [Freddie Gibbs]
It’s hard to imagine an artist from Indiana that is more exciting than Freddie Gibbs, but it might be difficult to envision because that person is nonexistent. Sure, there are tons of emcees that I love from the midwestern state, but in terms of sheer success, skill, and accolades, I think Freddie takes the cake without a question. For over a decade, he has been carving a path for himself as one of the most lyrically gifted and overall talented emcees in rap music, so while his GRAMMY nomination for his Alchemist-produced project Alfredo was amazing to see, it was long overdue in my opinion.
Dame Lillard – [OT7 Quanny]
OT7 Quanny has had a solid 2022 and has turned into one of the best rappers at the forefront of the new rap movement in Philly. The Pyro-Z5 produced record serves as a slight switch up for 0T7 Quanny and compliments his witty edgy bars well. The visuals are quick, simple, and to the point, and the way that the director’s Ish and Skeet production added different Dame Lillard NBA playcalling moments throughout the video adds an extra flare to the video. There isn’t that much music that’s out from Quanny across the internet, but you know his wave is really connecting with listeners in real life when you look at his plays across YouTube. If there ever was a moment to be early on as an artist now is the chance. With how his music is moving if he drops a project at the top of next year I can see Quanny making a major label move sooner than later.
