District play is underway for high school football teams in Texas as Week 6 approaches. Week 5 saw the region’s top-ranked team enforce their will as, once again, the only ranked DFW-area team to lose fell against another ranked opponent. Waxahachie was the No.24 6A team last week but dropped out of the rankings this week after a 42-24 loss to No.12 DeSoto.

WAXAHACHIE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO