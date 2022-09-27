ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Ranked DFW High School Football Teams Recap: Week 5

District play is underway for high school football teams in Texas as Week 6 approaches. Week 5 saw the region’s top-ranked team enforce their will as, once again, the only ranked DFW-area team to lose fell against another ranked opponent. Waxahachie was the No.24 6A team last week but dropped out of the rankings this week after a 42-24 loss to No.12 DeSoto.
Lyford Blitzes Bishop 32-6

BISHOP, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Lyford (4-1, 0-0) ended non-district play by beating Bishop 32-6 on the road. Lyford quarterback Osmar Martinez scored three rushing touchdowns and threw for another in the first half. The Bulldogs were up 26-6 at halftime. Lyford begins district play next Friday against Falfurrias.
