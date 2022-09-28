ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

wbrz.com

Boil advisory issued for Slaughter subdivision due to broken water main

EAST FELICIANA PARISH - A boil advisory was issued for parts of Slaughter Friday evening after a water main broke. Town officials released a statement saying residents in the Meadowood subdivision should boil their water until further notice. Read the full details about the advisory here:. "Due to a break...
SLAUGHTER, LA
wbrz.com

Application process for Denham Springs property buyout program 'moving along well'

DENHAM SPRINGS - A program aimed at reverting a portion of Denham Springs from developed land back into green space is moving along well, according to city officials. The Spring Park Buyout Program was introduced to property owners and tenants in Denham Springs in November 2021. Applications have been sent out all year long and 12 more were sent out just last week for those homeowners to apply for the program, which city officials say has been moving along pretty quickly.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Crash results in delays along I-10 West near Sorrento

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), a traffic incident is unfolding on I-10 West near Sorrento, Wednesday (September 28) afternoon. As of 1:13 p.m., DOTD says the left lane is blocked on I-10 West just past Sorrento due to a...
SORRENTO, LA
225batonrouge.com

Mississippi ax-throwing bar eying a Baton Rouge location

Skål Axe Throwing is eying a former Dollar Tree on West Lee Drive for a possible third location. If approved, the bar and restaurant would be part of a growing trend that will also soon include Deep South Axe Throwing in Denham Springs, according to that company’s website.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Deputies investigate suspicious item at Siegen Lane bank

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to investigate a suspicious item found at a bank on Siegen Lane Tuesday morning, September 27. EBR Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Casey Hicks said deputies later discovered the item was simply a block of wood wrapped in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge Oyo Hotel plagued by crime and deadly overdoses gets new owner

A Baton Rouge budget motel beset by crime and drug deaths has been sold after the past owner's mounting legal troubles led a bank to seize the property. Hammond-based First Guaranty Bank filed papers last week finalizing the sale of an Oyo Hotel on Mead Road to Unique Hospitality LLC, court records show. Documents say Unique Hospitality agreed to pay $2.6 million for the 4.6-acre property near the Interstate 12 interchange with Sherwood Forest Boulevard.
BATON ROUGE, LA

