wbrz.com
Officials trying to limit development in BR's flood-prone areas as neighborhoods continue to grow
BATON ROUGE - Changes are coming to the parish's Unified Development Code, but some worry they're not coming fast enough, as growth continues in a part of Baton Rouge that has a known flooding problem. Last week, the Planning and Zoning Commission approved Autumn and Winter Gardens — two neighborhoods...
wbrz.com
Boil advisory issued for Slaughter subdivision due to broken water main
EAST FELICIANA PARISH - A boil advisory was issued for parts of Slaughter Friday evening after a water main broke. Town officials released a statement saying residents in the Meadowood subdivision should boil their water until further notice. Read the full details about the advisory here:. "Due to a break...
wbrz.com
DOTD now says I-10 lane closures will last 14 months; previously said 1 year
BATON ROUGE - Since the announcement of a widening project that will reduce I-10 to just two lanes in each direction between the I-10/110 split and Acadian Thruway, DOTD has been the subject of major public scrutiny. The concern and confusion prompted DOTD to release this video that highlights what...
Sullivan Roadway Update: What drivers in the City of Central can expect
CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - The process of getting Sullivan Road widened has been lengthy, as the $15 million project has been in the works for years. Officials say they are hoping to get the one-mile-long roadway completed soon. More than 30,000 drivers pass on Sullivan Road each day, according to...
wbrz.com
DOTD planning upgrades to overpass district once I-10 widening project starts
BATON ROUGE - Tuesday afternoon was business as usual under the overpass at Perkins Road. New restaurants have been popping up left and right, like Unleaded BBQ, which just opened five weeks ago. “The neighborhood is very receptive to having something new, something fun, something fresh in this area so...
wbrz.com
Application process for Denham Springs property buyout program 'moving along well'
DENHAM SPRINGS - A program aimed at reverting a portion of Denham Springs from developed land back into green space is moving along well, according to city officials. The Spring Park Buyout Program was introduced to property owners and tenants in Denham Springs in November 2021. Applications have been sent out all year long and 12 more were sent out just last week for those homeowners to apply for the program, which city officials say has been moving along pretty quickly.
wbrz.com
Woman's car damaged thanks to gas pump mix-up; insurance company steps up after calls from 2 On Your Side
ADDIS - A month ago, 2 On Your Side shared a story about a woman who filled her car up with diesel thanks to a mix-up at a gas station in Plaquemine. The oil company's insurance adjuster was giving her a hard time and wouldn't cover the cost of repairs — until Brittany Weiss got involved.
Two people injured after vehicle flips over on I-10 West at Essen Lane
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were taken to a hospital with minor injuries after a crash on Thursday morning, Sept. 29, temporarily shut down I-10 West at Essen Lane. The entrance ramp from Essen Lane to I-10 West was also closed, according to La. Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).
Baton Rouge Business Report
Ax-throwing bar/restaurant considering West Lee site for next location
Skål Axe Throwing is eying a former Dollar Tree on West Lee Drive for a possible third location. If approved, the bar and restaurant would be part of a growing trend that will also soon include Deep South Axe Throwing in Denham Springs, according to that company’s website.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge wants property owners to pay a new stormwater fee. Here's what it would cost.
East Baton Rouge's recently created stormwater utility district has lofty goals, but before it can reduce flooding and help the city-parish avoid federal penalties for repeated violations of the Clean Water Act, the Metro Council must find a dedicated funding source for it. That's where property owners come in. Council...
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash results in delays along I-10 West near Sorrento
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), a traffic incident is unfolding on I-10 West near Sorrento, Wednesday (September 28) afternoon. As of 1:13 p.m., DOTD says the left lane is blocked on I-10 West just past Sorrento due to a...
‘Not going to allow distraction to slow it down’ - DOTD secretary looking to squash falsehoods surrounding I-10 widening project
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is moving forward with a massive project that has been proposed since the 1990′s, the I-10 widening project. Officials with DOTD say the estimated $600 million cost of the project will be worth it in the long...
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Entrance ramp on I-12 East at Millerville partially blocked due to accident
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), a traffic incident is unfolding along I-12 East near the Millerville exit Tuesday (September 27) evening. As of 6:30 p.m., DOTD says the entrance ramp from Millerville Road to I-12 East is partially blocked...
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash On I-10 (Baton Rouge, LA)
Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash on I-10 westbound at the Essen Lane exit around 8:30 a.m. According to the authorities, a pickup truck tumbled down an [..]
theadvocate.com
St. Helena imposes moratorium on carbon capture injection wells; Livingston debates issue
St. Helena’s police jury passed a year-long moratorium Tuesday night on construction of injection wells used in carbon capture, the latest move among southeast Louisiana parishes echoing growing concern about the technology. Carbon capture and storage is a process that takes the carbon from an industrial site and injects...
225batonrouge.com
Mississippi ax-throwing bar eying a Baton Rouge location
Skål Axe Throwing is eying a former Dollar Tree on West Lee Drive for a possible third location. If approved, the bar and restaurant would be part of a growing trend that will also soon include Deep South Axe Throwing in Denham Springs, according to that company’s website.
Deputies investigate suspicious item at Siegen Lane bank
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to investigate a suspicious item found at a bank on Siegen Lane Tuesday morning, September 27. EBR Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Casey Hicks said deputies later discovered the item was simply a block of wood wrapped in...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge Oyo Hotel plagued by crime and deadly overdoses gets new owner
A Baton Rouge budget motel beset by crime and drug deaths has been sold after the past owner's mounting legal troubles led a bank to seize the property. Hammond-based First Guaranty Bank filed papers last week finalizing the sale of an Oyo Hotel on Mead Road to Unique Hospitality LLC, court records show. Documents say Unique Hospitality agreed to pay $2.6 million for the 4.6-acre property near the Interstate 12 interchange with Sherwood Forest Boulevard.
theadvocate.com
Carbon capture faces ferocious pushback in parts of Louisiana: 'Help us stop this, man'
When two companies planning carbon capture projects appeared before the Livingston Parish Council this week, residents overcrowded the parking lot and packed shoulder to shoulder into the hearing room to speak out against them. The council had already voted to block not just those plans, which would pump carbon into...
wbrz.com
Victim dies after shooting in Ascension neighborhood Friday afternoon
PRAIRIEVILLE - A man died Friday night after he was shot in an Ascension neighborhood earlier that day. The shooting was first reported around 2 p.m. on Oak Meadow Street. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said one male victim was taken to a hospital. Around 8 p.m., the sheriff's office...
