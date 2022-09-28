EUGENE, Ore. -- A local non-profit that helps people experiencing homelessness is putting on a charity event sure to spook participants while raising money. Shelter Care is hosting the Run for Your Life 5k run. Organizers say the unique zombie-themed run was a huge success in 2021, so they plan to run it again on October 8 at 3 p.m. at Alton Baker Park. Organizers say it will cost $30 to run the race, and all money raised will go to Shelter Care to pay for staffing as well as other services they provide for people looking for stable housing. Shelter Care says that in 2021, they raised over $16,000 and this year, they hope to smash last year’s numbers.

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO