New Scottsburg Bridge dedicated at ODOT ceremony
SCOTTSBURG, Ore. -- The Oregon Department of Transportation dedicated the newly-rebuilt Scottsburg Bridge at a small ceremony Thursday, with several speakers highlighting the importance of the bridge. The Scottsburg Bridge is an important connection between two sides of the Umpqua River on Highway 38 between Elkton and Reedsport. The replacement...
Yoncalla residents without water after water line burst, restoration in progress
YONCALLA, Ore. -- An issue with the water distribution system in Yoncalla has authorities scrambling to restore service. "Our water line at our water treatment plant burst," said city administrator Jennifer Bragg. That left a "60-foot crater" in the ground, officials said. Crews have been working throughout since Thursday to...
Lane County Stand Down returning to help veterans find assistance
EUGENE, Ore. -- For the first time in three years, Lane County will hold its annual “Stand Down” event on Friday. The Lane County Stand Down is an event where veterans and their families can go and be connected with all types of services, including medical, personal care, food, housing, and more. Organizers say 55 exhibitors and volunteers will be at the Wheeler Pavilion at the Lane Event Center on September 30. The event is expected to begin at 6:30 a.m. and organizers expect at least 450 guests.
Eugene artists embellishing sidewalks and storm drains to help protect rivers
EUGENE, Ore. -- A colorful tradition is returning to Eugene that highlights the connection between its streets and rivers. Artists will take over sidewalks in west Eugene at the city of Eugene’s UpStream Art project starting Thursday, September 29. Four artists will be using sidewalks and storm drains in the Bethel area to highlight the connection between Eugene’s streets and the local rivers. The artists were selected based on how well they conveyed the idea that stormwater flows untreated from streets to local waterways, and that everyone has a responsibility to help protect rivers.
Firefighters contain 50-acre wildfire in Douglas County
SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- Firefighters are mopping up a sizable woodland fire after containing its spread on Thursday, the Douglas Forest Protective Association reported. The DFPA says firefighters responded to a fire about 16 miles west of Sutherlin at 1:30 p.m. on September 28. Fire officials said the fire, which mostly burned logging debris, was burning between 40 and 50 acres of privately owned land. The DFPA says their crews, as well as crews from the Coos Forest Protective Association and local fire districts, quickly responded with several fire engines and three helicopters.
Local non-profit holding zombie-themed 5k run to help the unhoused
EUGENE, Ore. -- A local non-profit that helps people experiencing homelessness is putting on a charity event sure to spook participants while raising money. Shelter Care is hosting the Run for Your Life 5k run. Organizers say the unique zombie-themed run was a huge success in 2021, so they plan to run it again on October 8 at 3 p.m. at Alton Baker Park. Organizers say it will cost $30 to run the race, and all money raised will go to Shelter Care to pay for staffing as well as other services they provide for people looking for stable housing. Shelter Care says that in 2021, they raised over $16,000 and this year, they hope to smash last year’s numbers.
Corvallis resident arrested after fatal crash on Interstate 5
WILSONVILLE, Ore. -- A Corvallis resident was arrested early Friday morning after a fatal collision with a motorcyclist on Interstate 5 south of Wilsonville, Oregon State Police reported. According to OSP, they responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-5 near milepost 279 south of Wilsonville at about 12:45 a.m. on...
One man dead after car crash in Pleasant Hill
PLEASANT HILL, Ore.- One man is dead after his car rolled off of the roadway. On Friday, at about 11:11 p.m. the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a single vehicle crash on Parkway Road near Valley Road in Pleasant Hill. A white Chevrolet S10 was...
Manhunt ends with two arrests after armed carjacking in Gateway area
SPRINGFIELD, Ore.- Two arrests have been made after an armed carjacking in the 3100 block of Gateway Street. On September 30th, 2022 at 12:26 p.m. the Springfield Police Department received reports of an armed car jacking in the 3100 block of Gateway Street in Springfield. Two men were said to have approached a woman who had just parked her vehicle to go into a store.
'Care Solace': A new mental health resource with the Eugene 4J School District
EUGENE, Ore. -- There's a new mental health resource to help students, staff and their families in the Eugene 4J School District. It's called 'Care Solace.' Its first trial with the district was in March of 2022. Officials with district continued the partnership with the company, due to what they call a demand in service. They're expanding free access to the program throughout the 2022-23 school year.
Coats for Kids
The Eugene Active 20/30 Club and KEZI 9 News are collecting Coats for Kids in Lane County. Coats should be warm enough to wear in cold, winter weather. Help us meet our goal of collecting 1,500 coats this season. New or gently used coats in all sizes, infant to adult, can be dropped off at one of the locations below.
Alleged Eugene bank robber arrested by multiple law enforcement agencies after vehicle chase
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man who law enforcement agencies say robbed two banks was arrested after a vehicle pursuit that involved the Lane County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police after Eugene Police Department provided a description of the vehicle, the EPD says. According to the EPD, Bryan Michael...
Willamette Country Music Concerts president pleads guilty to wire fraud, money laundering
EUGENE, Ore. -- Anne Hankins, the former president and minority owner of Willamette Country Music Concerts, pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to charges of falsifying bank statements for financial gain. According to court documents, Hankins, 53, owned 49% of Willamette Country Music Concerts (WCMC) and was president of the...
Albany house destroyed after fire
ALBANY, Ore. -- A home in Albany is completely gutted after a fire on Tuesday, the Albany Fire Department reported. Albany Fire Department reported to the fire in the 1400 block of Jackson Street just after 6 p.m. on September 27. Firefighters were on the scene for several hours, but were able to get the fire contained and eventually put out. Firefighters say two occupants and their dog were in the home at the time of the fire, but were able to escape.
Police investigating threat against Eugene middle school
EUGENE, Ore. – Parents, students and staff were on edge Friday after a threat was made towards Kennedy Middle School on social media the night before. Nichole Armas, a parent of a student at Kennedy Middle School, said she received an email from the principal on the night of Thursday, September 29 saying there was a threat made towards the school. She did not hesitate to keep her kids home Friday. Armas said the threat was made on an Instagram post Thursday night. The poster said they had a gun, and would come to the middle school during its fourth hour.
Lebanon men arrested in connection with shooting in Salem
LEBANON, Ore. -- Two Lebanon brothers are in jail after being arrested in connection with an August shooting in Salem, the Salem Police Department reported. According to SPD, the shooting took place on August 28 at about 11 p.m. Police said two men, later identified as Israel Fausto Anaya, 27, and Aaron Max Anaya, 19, who are brothers, approached a woman in front of her home who was talking with a friend. Police said words were exchanged, and one or both of the brothers shot at the woman. Police said the woman suffered a single gunshot wound and was treated for her injuries.
New die-hard Duck bikers leading the team to games
EUGENE, Ore. -- A pair of die-hard Ducks are taking the torch from a true Oregon legend who has led the team out of the tunnel, onto the turf for more than two decades. For 23 years Doug Koke has led the Duck football team onto the field on his green Harley-Davidson. However, Koke is hanging up the handlebars and will no longer lead the team onto the field with the Duck mascot seated behind him.
Eugene police searching for suspect they say stole from teenager
EUGENE, Ore. -- After an unknown man broke into a vehicle and stole valuables, the Eugene Police Department is asking for tips to identify the suspect. According to the EPD, on March 30 a Eugene mother and her teenage daughter parked their vehicle at a restaurant and had dinner. Police say they returned to the car to find the passenger window shattered and the daughter’s school bag stolen. Police said the bag had the teen’s keys, school computer and wallet with debit card and social security card.
Eugene man sentenced to prison for stealing car and using it in armed robbery
EUGENE, Ore. -- A Eugene man is in prison after pleading guilty to stealing a vehicle and using it to commit an armed robbery at a deli, the Eugene Police Department reported. According to the EPD, Bendan Ivor Lord, 22, and another man took a car for a test drive from a local car dealership in early April 2022, and never returned the car. Police said Lord took the car to commit other crimes. One of which was an April 11 armed robbery of Ashley’s Deli at 2578 Willamette St. where the car was used as a getaway vehicle, police said.
Eugene woman wakes up to strange man watching her in her bedroom
EUGENE, Ore. -- One Eugene woman is on edge after one of her worst nightmares came true Wednesday morning. "I’m not even wanting to think too hard about what I could have woken up to if I had slept in for 15 more minutes," she said. A little after...
