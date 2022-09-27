ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Ukraine news latest: Putin’s fresh defeat as Russian troops forced out of Lyman & tyrant told to take ‘drastic measures’

VLADIMIR Putin is humiliated as his Russian forces have withdrawn from Lyman "because of the threat of encirclement" from Ukrainian troops. Russia's Ministry of Defence confirmed the withdrawal "because of the threat of encirclement" and added that "troops have been withdrawn from Krasnyi Lyman to better positions," according to a report by RIA news agency.
Joe Biden
kmvt

Kremlin will annex 4 regions of Ukraine on Friday

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia planned to annex more of Ukraine on Friday in an escalation of the seven-month war that was expected to isolate the Kremlin further, draw it more international punishment and bring Ukraine extra military, political and economic support. The annexation — and planned celebratory concerts...
kmvt

Research firm warns: 98% chance of global recession on horizon

(CNN) - A research firm warns a worldwide recession is likely on the horizon. According to a probability model run by Ned Davis Research, there is about a 98% chance of a global recession. The only other times the recession model was that high was during severe economic downturns. Most...
AFP

Iran students protest over crackdown since Mahsa Amini death

Students demonstrated in Tehran and other Iranian cities Saturday against an ongoing crackdown on dissent over the death last month of Mahsa Amini in the custody of the Islamic republic's notorious morality police. On Saturday, riot police massed at major road junctions across the capital, as students demonstrated in Enghelab (Revolution) Square near Tehran University in the city centre to press for the release of arrested students.
