Clark County, WA

thereflector.com

Battle Ground man identified in suspicious north county death

The man found dead at a campsite surrounded by booby traps in northeast Clark County earlier this month has been identified. The Clark County Medical Examiner’s office identified Shane Beech, 52, of Battle Ground, as the man discovered at a campsite east of Chelatchie Prairie on Sept. 12. His cause and manner of death were still pending as of the medical examiner’s announcement.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
opb.org

Tired and tense Clark County jail staff say they’re optimistic about new leadership

Driving home after his third consecutive day working a 16-hour shift, a Clark County corrections deputy caught himself worrying whether he should be behind the wheel. He’d notice himself driving poorly after such long shifts, even sometimes drifting into the highway shoulder. The deputy said he worries that exhaustion affects his work when he’s supposed to be guarding and tending to inmates at the Clark County Jail.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

Portland man arrested, charged with selling drugs to minors near school

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 42-year-old Portland man was arrested Wednesday near a Portland high school and charged with selling drugs to minors, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Shortly after 11 a.m., police responded to the report of a missing 16-year-old student at Cleveland High School. They learned that...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Recent bold, violent crimes worry shoppers, workers in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver Police are asking for the public's help to find suspects in two bold, violent crimes this week. Investigators released a startling surveillance video showing a strong-arm robbery, which happened just before 11 a.m. Wednesday. In the video you can see a maroon car, resembling a...
VANCOUVER, WA
Chronicle

Washington Man, 60, Arrested in School Bus Stop Luring Investigation

A 60-year-old Vancouver man was arrested Monday after police say he repeatedly approached children at a school bus stop and inappropriately touched himself outside an elementary school. Vancouver police were notified Sept. 16 of a suspicious man who was talking with middle school students at a school bus stop at...
VANCOUVER, WA

