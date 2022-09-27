Read full article on original website
Investigators use DNA testing and forensic genealogy to identify man in 20-year cold case
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — Investigators in Clark County have solved a 20-year-old cold case using DNA tracing. KGW spoke with a family member who said they're relieved to finally know what happened to their loved one and get closure, but it's been a hard road. “I had already gone...
1 dead after stabbing in Old Town, suspect charged with murder
Portland Police confirm one person is dead after a reported stabbing on Burnside Boulevard.
thereflector.com
Battle Ground man identified in suspicious north county death
The man found dead at a campsite surrounded by booby traps in northeast Clark County earlier this month has been identified. The Clark County Medical Examiner’s office identified Shane Beech, 52, of Battle Ground, as the man discovered at a campsite east of Chelatchie Prairie on Sept. 12. His cause and manner of death were still pending as of the medical examiner’s announcement.
Oregon hospitals, swamped with patients they can’t discharge, warn of looming ‘breaking point’
The number of patients stuck in hospital limbo exploded in the second quarter of the year, another worrying sign of Oregon hospitals’ descent into critical financial condition. About 757 patients — enough to fill Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, Adventist Health Portland, and Providence Milwaukie Hospital — are being warehoused...
opb.org
Tired and tense Clark County jail staff say they’re optimistic about new leadership
Driving home after his third consecutive day working a 16-hour shift, a Clark County corrections deputy caught himself worrying whether he should be behind the wheel. He’d notice himself driving poorly after such long shifts, even sometimes drifting into the highway shoulder. The deputy said he worries that exhaustion affects his work when he’s supposed to be guarding and tending to inmates at the Clark County Jail.
Tuesday in Portland: Mother of teen who died of accidental fentanyl overdose suing alleged drug dealer
(Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Sept. 27 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Mother of Portland teen who died of accidental fentanyl overdose suing alleged drug dealer.
kptv.com
Portland man arrested, charged with selling drugs to minors near school
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 42-year-old Portland man was arrested Wednesday near a Portland high school and charged with selling drugs to minors, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Shortly after 11 a.m., police responded to the report of a missing 16-year-old student at Cleveland High School. They learned that...
OHA failed to take care of mentally ill patients, lawsuit says
Three local hospitals are suing Oregon Health Authority for failing to take care of civilly committed mentally ill patients, saying the state is warehousing psychiatric patients in regular hospitals instead.
Business owners ‘flabbergasted’ that accused Portland vandal is back on the streets
A man accused of smashing several windows in Portland this week is back on the streets after there was no public defender to represent him, according to the District Attorney's Office.
'It is a scary incident': Neighbors in Southeast Portland warn of serial burglar
PORTLAND, Ore. — Neighbors in Southeast Portland said they're dealing with a serial burglar, who they’ve caught on camera multiple times. “It’s the same guy over and over again,” said one victim named Akila, who asked that we not share her last name. Akila lives on...
WWEEK
Do More Police Officers Mean Less Gun Violence? We Asked City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and Opponent Rene Gonzalez.
Even as city officials scramble to recruit and train police officers, Portland ranks 48th of 50 major American cities in cops per capita. Meanwhile, the city has experienced a historic surge in homicides and car thefts. Are those two phenomena connected? We asked City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and her...
KATU.com
Recent bold, violent crimes worry shoppers, workers in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver Police are asking for the public's help to find suspects in two bold, violent crimes this week. Investigators released a startling surveillance video showing a strong-arm robbery, which happened just before 11 a.m. Wednesday. In the video you can see a maroon car, resembling a...
Why Oregon Convention Center spires will turn red on October 8?
The Oregon Convention Center spires will glow red on Oct. 1, in honor of the firefighters who were killed in the line of duty during the past year as part of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend.
WWEEK
Three Oregon Hospital Systems Sue State Over Failure to Accommodate Civilly Committed Patients
Three Oregon hospital systems today sued Oregon Health Authority director Pat Allen in U.S. District Court in Eugene, alleging that OHA is failing to meet its legal obligation to serve Oregonians who have been civilly committed. Legacy Health, Providence Health & Services, and PeaceHealth jointly brought the lawsuit in federal...
Thefts, break-ins and confrontations: NE Portland retirement community feels impact of nearby homeless camp
PORTLAND, Ore. — A line of RVs and campers has formed outside a retirement community on Northeast Sandy Boulevard and 143rd. It moved in a few weeks ago after the city cleared them from the Parkrose High and Middle Schools. “It’s pure hell,” said Bambi Alvey, who has lived...
Suspect on the loose after fatally striking pedestrian in NE Portland
A hit-and-run in Northeast Portland late Thursday night was deadly.
thereflector.com
Fire marshal extends open burning, recreational fire ban indefinitely
Clark County Fire Marshal Dan Young has indefinitely extended the open burning and recreational fire ban. The ban will remain in place until Clark County gets a significant rain event, stated a news release. A notice will be put out by the county when the bans are ended. Young said...
kptv.com
‘It was either sign it or go nowhere’: Longview cracks down on homeless encampment
LONGVIEW Wash. (KPTV) - Over the last two weeks, Longview has required more than 100 people living in an encampment on city land to sign what officials are calling the ‘Good Neighbor Policy’ after the city said the camp was getting out of hand. The agreement prohibits visitors,...
KGW
RV residents along a section of NE Sandy stealing and threatening neighbors
Neighbors feel unsafe in their homes. One resident said one homeless person even threatened to burn their home down if they called the police.
Chronicle
Washington Man, 60, Arrested in School Bus Stop Luring Investigation
A 60-year-old Vancouver man was arrested Monday after police say he repeatedly approached children at a school bus stop and inappropriately touched himself outside an elementary school. Vancouver police were notified Sept. 16 of a suspicious man who was talking with middle school students at a school bus stop at...
