ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura, CA

Comments / 7

Guest
2d ago

Unlicensed drunk wrong way driving on 101 killed our friend and Only gets 10 years!!! We knew the young man killed. He had his whole life ahead of him. And died due to drunk driver he should go to prison for much longer. What a shame that this is the punishment BOO AGAIN CA LAWS!!!👎😡😩 prayers to the family

Reply(1)
11
Neicy Nun
2d ago

DUI drivers should sit in jail when first arrested. no release period . stay behind bars. peoples lives matter . seems more compassionate about them before the victims? outcome heart breaking to the families whom lost someone.

Reply
6
Gmax
1d ago

Yet another miscarriage of justice in California. As earlier stated he’ll be out in three or four years. Meanwhile the families will still be grieving the loss they suffered. Outrageous

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Key News Network

Hit-and-Run Collision Leaves Bicyclist Hospitalized

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: A bicyclist was hospitalized after a hit-and-run collision that occurred just before 11:00 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, in the city of Pomona. Los Angeles County Fire Department along with Pomona Police Department responded to a traffic collision involving a vehicle and a bicyclist on the 2100 block of North Towne Avenue and Bangor Street.
POMONA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ojai, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
Crime & Safety
Ventura, CA
Crime & Safety
City
August, CA
City
Ventura, CA
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
kvta.com

DA Files Murder Charge In Death Of Homeless Woman In Ventura

Updated--The Ventura woman accused of killing a homeless woman in a homeless camp near the Olive Street on ramp to the Northbound 33 Freeway in west Ventura a year ago was formerly charged with murder Thursday. The Ventura County DA's Office also filed special allegations of Use of a Deadly...
VENTURA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Santa Monica man killed after attacking Rancho Cucamonga police officer

Santa Monica resident Marlon Bonds was killed by Rancho Cucamonga police on Sept. 24 after he drove his car into an officer and then approached him with a knife. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department at approximately 7:14 p.m., deputies with the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a Toyota Matrix, related to a retail theft in the 11800 block of Foothill Boulevard.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
KTLA.com

CHP arrests 40-year-old woman for 2021 murder in Ventura

Detectives with the California Highway Patrol made an arrest Tuesday in the 2021 murder of a woman in Ventura. In September 2021, CHP officers responded to an area near the Olive Street on-ramp to northbound State Route 33 on reports of a deceased female. First responders discovered body of Kelsey...
VENTURA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Santa Barbara Independent

One Child Dead, Two Injured After Wednesday-Morning Rollover in Lompoc

A single-vehicle rollover in Lompoc on Wednesday morning resulted in two major injuries — to the 18-year-old female driver and 8-year-old female passenger — and the death of a 10-year-old female passenger, according to a report from California Highway Patrol Officer Michael Griffith. The crash occurred shortly before...
LOMPOC, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#California Street
kclu.org

Arrest made in killing of homeless woman in Ventura County

There’s been an arrest in the murder of a homeless woman whose body was found next to a freeway interchange in Ventura County. In September of last year, the body of Kelsey Ann Dillon was discovered near the Highway 101/33 interchange in Ventura. An autopsy showed she had suffered...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Two men arrested for transporting over 100 pounds of crystal meth

(KERO) — Over 100 pounds of meth was seized during a traffic stop in North Bakersfield. According to California Highway Patrol, a car was stopped on southbound Highway 99 on Friday for tinted windows on September 23rd. The officer smelled a strong odor of burnt marijuana and noted several indicators of criminal activity. A canine was deployed and a probable search was conducted.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
calcoastnews.com

Santa Barbara police arrest four home invaders in three days

Santa Barbara Police officers arrested four people who were involved in three unrelated residential burglaries in three days. [KCOY]. Early Saturday morning, robbers conducted two separate home invasions. First, a 29-year-old Summerland man entered a home on Shoreline Drive. The homeowner discovered the burglar by way of a video surveillance system, and Santa Barbara police were alerted of a burglary in process.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
nypressnews.com

Man charged with murder in beating death of LA County probation officer

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) — A man was charged Tuesday with murder and other counts stemming from the apparent beating death of a veteran Los Angeles County deputy probation officer during a home invasion at her Lancaster residence. The unidentified man accused in Paula Lind’s killing at her home on...
LANCASTER, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy